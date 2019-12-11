Christmas Tree Delivery Services in New York City

It’s no secret that obtaining the perfect Christmas tree for the holiday season can be a hassle, especially if you have kids to keep you busy. Living in a bustling city may only make it more difficult. Driving in the city is hard enough, but driving with a Christmas tree strapped to your roof is a challenge all in itself! Luckily for you, there are some great Christmas tree delivery services in New York that can help keep your holiday hassle-free. With these tree providers, you could get a perfect tree delivered to your home without even leaving your couch!

More of the hands-on type when it comes to your Christmas tree? Check out these cut your own Christmas tree farms near New York City.

Manhattan

NYC Trees – Hell’s Kitchen

601 10th Avenue, 914-809-0795

Family-owned and founded by a New York City native and public school teacher, NYC Trees is committed to delivering the finest decorations and Christmas trees to the New York City area. If you live in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx or Queens, delivery is included with the cost of your tree. Deliveries can also be made to parts of Long Island, New Jersey and Westchester County. Trees less than 10 feet tall can be scheduled for delivery the very next day, while trees over 10 feet tall can be delivered within 48 hours. NYC Trees even offer a tree swap option, where if you order the wrong tree or are unhappy with it, they will make every effort to replace it for you! Tree decoration packages and white light installation are also available, along with decorations like wreaths, garland roping and Christmas lights. Lastly, when all the holiday fun is over, NYC Trees will come back to remove and recycle your tree, for an additional fee.

PlantShed – Manhattan Valley, Upper West Side, Bowery

209 West 96th St.

555 Columbus Ave.

1 Prince St., 212-662-4400

With Christmas tree delivery and installation services from PlantShed, they take care of all the hard work! Choose a fresh-cut Fraser fir ranging from four feet tall to 12 feet tall and PlantShed will have your hand-picked tree delivered to your home. Standard service includes a free tree stand and free installation. If you choose the Christmas Tree Bundle, your fir will come with a tree stand and skirt, along with 100 lights per foot. If you live in Manhattan your tree will be delivered the next day for free! If you’re really looking for a hassle-free holiday, select the Premium Christmas Package for your tree that includes a stand, skirt, lights and decorations. Decorations include four to five different kinds of ornaments, a tree topper and garland. Pricing is dependent on the size of your tree and the package you select. Same day delivery is also available for an additional fee.

SoHo Trees – SoHo

76 Varick St., 212-920-9094

Aside from the typical tree delivery services, SoHo Trees has the largest selection of tree varieties in New York City. Choose from four types of firs or Canadian Balsams, either online or on location, and SoHo Trees will deliver your perfect tree to your home! Kick back and relax as your tree is professionally installed in your home, whether it’s two feet or 22 feet. If you’re really looking to keep your holiday stress-free, decoration services are available as well. SoHo Tree’s professional designer will work with you to create a decoration theme that will accent your personal taste and motif. Decorations can be provided or you can use the decorations you already have. Decorations, tree toppers, wreaths and more are sold online at the flagship location. A tree stand is also included in your tree delivery services.

Tyler’s Trees – Hell’s Kitchen

601 10th Ave., 646-543-0861

Created to solve the hassle of dragging home a tree and bargaining with sidewalk tree stands, Tyler’s Trees is one of New York’s premier Christmas tree delivery services. Delivery throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens is always included in the cost of each tree. Christmas tree packages include a complimentary skirt and stand along with delivery and installation. Decoration and light installations are also available, along with tree removal once the holiday season has come to an end. Tyler’s Trees also offers elite and corporate services. For trees more than 10 feet, elite services including concierge service, site visits and special request accommodations are available. Decorations including garland, light strands and wreaths are also available to be delivered.

Tree Riders NYC – East Village

131 East 10th St., 646-470-6326

This East Village-based Christmas tree business provides farm-fresh Fraser, Douglas, and Canaan firs ranging from two to 20 feet in height. When you choose the tree best for you, Tree Riders will deliver your cargo on the same day via bicycle. Along with magnificent trees, you can also shop for handmade wreaths and ornaments, tree skirts, stands and Christmas lights. Their mission is to create a feeling of warmth, community, and glad tidings through personally harvested trees to bring you the best. Once the holidays are over, tree removal and cleanup services are also offered.

Urban Garden Center – East Harlem

1640 Park Ave., 646-872-3991

Don’t miss out on fresh-cut Balsam firs of all sizes from Urban Garden Center! Whether you select your tree online or in person, you can arrange to have your tree delivered to your home. With the White Glove tree delivery services, you have the option to have your tree set up in your home. Christmas tree stands are also available for sale, along with plain and decorated wreaths, a variety of classic decorations, and tree accessories like lights, ornament hooks, tree skirts and tree preservation products. Gorgeous poinsettias and mini Evergreens are also for sale.

NYC Tree Lady – Greenwich Village, Lower Manhattan, Chelsea

Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South

Lafayette Street and Kenmare Street

7th Avenue between 21st Street and 22nd Street, 347-692-5770

The NYC Tree Lady brings the freshness of the country to the big city with her selection of exotic and local Christmas trees! All trees, including Balsams, Canaan firs, Concolor firs, Douglas firs, Fraser firs, Korean firs and Douglas firs and more, are handpicked and cut to order from local farms to guarantee the freshest tree possible! All tree prices include delivery and installation at no additional cost. Tree prices depend on the type of tree and the height which can range from three feet to 15 feet. Light strands, pine roping and a variety of wreaths are also available for sale. Purchases can be made online or at any of the three locations and deliveries can be made throughout New York City.

Brooklyn

Christmas Tree Brooklyn – Prospect Heights

184 Underhill Ave., 917-997-1216

Choose from the best picks from local tree farms when you order your Christmas tree from Christmas Tree Brooklyn. Their free tree delivery is easy to order and so efficient that you may just get your tree in a few hours! While customizing your delivery, you can choose the size of your tree and select add-ons like tree life extension solution, a tree stand or tree removal bag. You can also arrange for your tree to be set up for you or removed once Christmas comes to an end. On top of the Christmas tree delivery services, you can also request decorating services for your home, apartment or place of business. Traditional or modern decorating styles are available for both your interior and exterior spaces.

AA Christmas Trees – Sheepshead Bay

2744 Coney Island Ave., 347-733-5475

Fill your home with Christmas spirit and that wonderful evergreen aroma with a tree from AA Christmas Trees. Trees are priced by height and species to ensure that you get the best value possible. Whether you order online or head out to their location in Brooklyn, tree delivery and installation services are available. The professional staff will make sure your tree is delivered at your convenience and installed with minimal hassle for you!. Guaranteed delivery is available in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan. If you live in another borough, AA Christmas Trees may be able to accommodate your delivery if you give them a call. In addition to your tree, you may select a light set, ornament kit, skirt, stand, tree topper and tree preservative. “Treecycling” services can also be arranged once the holiday season comes to an end. Costs change depending on tree height, type, delivery location and selected add-ons.

Greenpoint Trees LLC – Greenpoint

814 Manhattan Ave., 646-419-8152

Greenpoint Trees specializes in the wholesale of Canadian Balsam firs and Fraser firs and various sizes. Fill out order forms online or over the phone, then if you live in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx or Queens, your tree can be delivered to your home, which is included in the cost of your tree package. Some additional fees may come with larger trees. Greenpoint Trees also sells tree stand, handmade wreaths, holiday grave blankets, small potted trees and garland roping. If needed, decoration services are also offered to make your holiday as hassle-free as possible. Tree delivery services can also be set up on location in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn.

Anthony Gallo Nursery – East Midwood

1909 Flatbush Ave., 718-377-1046

Anthony Gallo Nursery harvests their trees weekly to ensure you receive the freshest and healthiest tree possible! You can choose from premium, hand-picked Fraser and Balsam firs from South Carolina and Canada and arrange to have your tree delivered and set up in your home. They also offer a “100% Farm-Fresh Guarantee,” which, if you are unhappy with your tree, they allow you to replace your tree on or before Dec. 23, free of additional charge. Delivery, installation and a tree stand come with additional fees, separate from the price of the tree itself. Once you order your tree, delivery times will be arranged within 24 hours of purchase.

Queens

Greg’s Trees – College Point

132-12 14th Ave., 917-734-3963

Known for only selling the highest quality trees, Greg’s Trees offers an array of Christmas tree options, from classics like Balsam and Fraser firs to exotic trees like the Nordman fir and the Noble. While College Point, Queens is their main location, Greg’s Trees has locations to pick out a tree throughout the city. If you don’t feel like venturing out into the cold, you can choose from a variety of packages online, and the local delivery is free! The first two packages, “Adorable” for five-foot trees and “Perfect” for six to eight-foot trees come with a box of Christmas lights and free local delivery and setup by Greg’s Elves. The “Jumbo” package, for trees over eight feet, come with two boxes of Christmas lights and tree preserve solution in addition to local delivery as setup. Free local delivery is available for Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan, while delivery to the Bronx, Staten Island, Westchester and Nassau counties requires an additional fee. Set up your tree delivery services online, on-site or over the phone.

J.G. Brands Christmas Tree Sales – Bellerose

235th Court and Hillside Avenue, 718-464-8653

Of all the tree delivery services, J.G. Brands may have one of the largest selections. Choose from a variety of Balsam firs or classic Fraser, Noble, Douglas and Grand firs. One is sure to be the perfect tree for your home and family this holiday season! Full delivery truck service to all New York City boroughs, Long Island, New Jersey and even Connecticut is available. All deliveries are subject to a fuel surcharge. Wreaths, garland roping, decorations, blankets and branches are also available for sale and delivery. J.G. Brands also offers a variety of tree stands and wreath hangers for specific sizes and needs such as door and floor protection and adjustments based on trunk size and branch width. Don’t miss out on your perfect tree! Come down to the wholesale yard in Bellerose, pick up the phone or head to the website to place your order.

Online Only

Merry Easy Christmas

855-434-3520

If you want to avoid going out into the cold to find your family a Christmas tree, Merry Easy Christmas is a perfect option for you. Stay cozy in your home and simply order your tree online and Merry Easy Christmas will do the rest by hand picking you a high-quality tree and delivering it straight to your door. Maintain the family tradition of selecting and decorating the perfect Christmas tree for your home without having the hassle of getting the tree through your door. Tree stands and maintenance kits, along with decorations like lights and wreaths are also available as add-ons in your delivery. Choose from beautiful Balsam firs and Cooks’ Blues. Services are available throughout Manhattan, the Bronx, northeastern New Jersey and Westchester County.