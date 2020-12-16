Christmas Dinner for Delivery and Pick-Up in NYC: 15 Restaurants for Ordering

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

If you are looking for a stress-free option of preparing Christmas dinner or don’t feel like dealing with the hassle of cooking, try ordering from one of these 15 restaurants! Many of the restaurants on this list offer several Christmas dinner delivery and pick-up options, so you don’t have even to lift a finger for cooking.

Psst…Looking for some holiday fun? Check out: Family Holiday Traditions: Bring Extra Magic to Your Holiday Season

Whether you are looking for a traditional, holiday dinner, a meal that is vegan friendly, or even want to do something different this year, these options are sure to suit you and your family’s taste! Here are 15 restaurants that offer Christmas dinner for delivery and pick-up.

15 Restaurants That Are Offering Christmas Dinner for Delivery and Pick-Up

Olivia Cooks for You is a catering service that will give you exactly what you need for a delicious Christmas dinner. What’s unique about Olivia Cooks for You is that they offer vegan, gluten free, and diary free options to ensure everyone gets a taste of a delicious holiday feast.

This year, Brooklyn-based chef Olivia Williamson is offering two holiday dinner packages — a full course, traditional, holiday meal and Julboard, a holiday meal inspired by her husband’s Swedish background. Order either package by December 18 (while supplies last) for delivery on December 23rd.

For those interested in the Full Course, Traditional Holiday Meal package, it’s $85 per person and includes:

Your Choice of Appetizers:

Wild Arugula, Shaved Fennel Bulb, Citrus and Pomegranate Salad with Citrus Honey Vinaigrette

Creamy Wild Mushroom Bisque with Truffle Cream

Potato Latke with Crème Fraiche and Salmon Roe

Your Choice of the Main Course



Roasted Quail Stuffed with Wild Rice and Currant Stuffing, Demi-Glace

Porcini and Rosemary Crusted Beef Tenderloin, Red Wine Demiglace

Rosemary and Garlic Lamb Chop with Red Wine Demi-Glace

Seared Salmon with Chervil Butter

Wild Mushroom Wellington (Vegan), Port Wine Reduction

Your Choose of Three Sides:



Haricot Vert with Caramelized Shallots

Yukon Gold Potato Gratin

Wild and Brown Rice Pilaf with Leeks and Mushroom

White Asparagus with Hard Boiled Egg Vinaigrette and Toasted Bread Crumb, Italian Parsley

Twice Baked Organic Fingerling Sweet Potato with Brown Sugar Spice Crust

Rosemary and Garlic Roasted Mini Creamer Potatoes

Lemon Butter Baby Carrots with Chervil

Caramelized Spicy Sweet Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Butternut Squash with Toasted Pepitas and Pomegranate Seed

Your Choice of One Dessert:



Gingerbread Bread Pudding with Bourbon Whipped Cream

Dark Valrhona Flourless Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Whipped Cream and Raspberry Sauce

Mini Tart Tatin with Vanilla Crème Anglaise

For those interested in the Julboard package, it’s $80 per person and comes with:

Swedish Meatballs

Beet and Apple Salad

Jansson’s Temptation

2 styles of Herring

Dill and Cucumber Salad

Rye Crisp Bread

Deviled Eggs with Nordic Shrimp

Mustard Crusted Ham

Salmon Gravlax

Mustard Dill Sauce

Lingonberry Preserves

Rice A la Malta (creamy rice pudding)

Ginger Snaps

Lotus+Cleaver is offering a pick-up holiday dinner package. For those who are wanting to bypass cooking a turkey or a ham for their holiday dinner, Lotus+Cleaver has you covered. They are offering two options for the main course — rotisserie duck or the pomegranate glazed roast pork. Both will be served with citrus sweet & sour sauce and Chinese mustard.

Both packages come with these sides and one dessert:

Sesame Cucumber Salad with Asian pear, goji berries, and Fresno chilies

Chinese Cauliflower with sweet soy and golden sand

Brussel Sprouts with speck ham and pine nuts

Mixed mushrooms with leeks, watercress, and red dates

8 Treasure Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf (Chinese sausage, dried shrimp, dried scallop, shiitake mushrooms, chai po, gingko nuts, farm egg, scallions)

Chinese Egg Tart with Fig Brulee

Each package costs $225 per package and serves up to 4-6 people. If you order before December 19, you can pick up your dinner package on December 23 between 2 pm- 6 pm at Lotus + Cleaver in the Jacx&Co Food Hall.

28 Jackson Ave, LIC, NY 11101

Amali is a restaurant that specializes in Mediterranean cuisine with a focus on vegetables, olive oil, cheese, grains, and fish. For those who are wanting either Mediterranean feast or a traditional Christmas dinner for their holiday meal this year, Amali is offering two packages: Feast of the Seven Fishes and the Christmas Dinner Package.

The Feast of the Seven Fishes Package is $145 per person and comes with:

Bluefin Tuna Tartare

Mediterranean Octopus a la Plancha

Lobster Bisque: Grilled Crostini

Spaghetti Vongole

Rigatoncini

Grilled Spanish Branzino

Sicilian Olive Oil

Butter Poached Lobster

The Christmas Dinner Package is $115 per person. The package includes:

Winter Chicories with Fennel, Orange, and Ricotta Salta

Burrata With Grilled Bread

A Pasta Course:

Tortoloni in Brodo

Tagliatelle Bolognese with Veal and Grana Padano

Your Choice of an Entree:

Milk-Fed Suckling Pig Porchetta with Fennel Pollen and Herb Jus

Grilled Spanish Bronzino

Sides:

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes with Brown Butter Vinaigrette

Broccoli with Salmoriglio

Amali has a Christmas dinner delivery and pick-up option. Both packages will be available for pick-up on December 24th, or, for an additional fee, you can also choose to have the packages delivered to your home.

115 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022

Great Performances is partnering with Baldor Foods to provide a Prix Fixe dinner for four through their extensive list of a la carte options. They have three different packages prepared, which includes their Christmas Eve / Christmas Prix Fixe Package by Great Performances or Christmas Eve / Christmas A La Carte by Great Performances. All the packages include food from locally-grown ingredients and have gluten-free and vegan options.

Great Performances’ Christmas Eve / Christmas Prix Fixe Package is $275 and includes:

Two, 3 lb Whole Roasted Goffle Road Chicken, Pomegranate – Herb Glaze (Gluten-Free)

Cider Glazed Brussels Sprouts, Chestnuts, Pomegranate (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

Potato, Red Beet, Turnip and Gruyère Gratin (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

Spiced Citrus Cake, Brown Butter Glaze, Candied Orange Zest (Vegan)

Great Performances’ Christmas Eve / Christmas A La Carte Options Include:

Appetizers

$50 – Chestnut and Green Apple Soup (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

$70 – Winter Harvest Salad: Roasted Delicata Squash, Pears, Red Beets, Lolla Rossa, Frisée, Goat Cheese Bonbons, Spiced Pumpkin Seeds, Shallot Vinaigrette (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

Main Courses:

$60 – Sage Roasted Acorn Squash, Chickpea and Parmesan Risotto, Crunchy Quinoa (Gluten-Free, VEGAN)

$70 – Red Wine and Port Braised Short Ribs (Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free)

$145 – Whole Maple Glazed Pork Loin Rib Roast, Mustard Jus, Spiced Winter Fruit Chutney (Gluten-Free)

Side Dishes:

$45 – Lambic Braised Red Cabbage, Beets, Fennel, Apple, Onion, Caraway Seeds (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

$34 – Potato and Celery Root Purée (Gluten-Free, Vegan)

Dessert:

$50 – Chocolate – Chocolate Yule Log Cake (Vegan)

Order these delicious holiday packages online by Thursday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. to have them delivered to your home on December 23.

Go retro with Chef David Burke, owner of David Burke Tavern, who has prepared an amazing four-course meal for you! The meal comes in two packages — medium and large. The medium package serves up to eight people and is $450 while the large package serves up to 12 people and is $550.

The meal includes:

Salad

Christmas Caesar Salad

Cranberries, almonds

Appetizers

Restaurant Style Shrimp Cocktail

Horseradish Cocktail Sauce

Main

Beef Wellington

Sides

Marble potatoes

Haricot verts

Mushrooms & Spinach

Desserts

Whole Apple Pie

Cheesecake Lollipops

Assorted Christmas Cookies

Add some house made Angry Eggnog, Apple Cider Bourbon and Mulled Wine with your order at $62 to $68. Orders can be placed up until December 24 and are available for pick-up at David Burke Tavern on Dec. 24 from 11 am – 3 pm and Dec. 25 from 11 am – 1 pm.

135 E. 62nd Street, New York, NY, 10065

Jones Wood Foundry is offering a traditional British Christmas dinner with their three-course Holiday To-Go box menu. Roast Beef & Yorkshire Pudding or the Roast Turkey are your choices for the main course and serves up to four people. The Holiday To-Go Box Includes:

Appetizer

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Spiced Pumpkin Seed, Pickled Squash, Brown Butter

Main Course

Roast Turkey or Roast Beef & Yorkshire Pudding

Both are served with red wine gravy and horseradish cream.

Sides

Potato Gratin

Brussels sprouts

Glazed Carrots

Bacon Wrapped Chipotala

Dessert

Figgy Pudding

Rum Sauce

The Roast Beef meal will be $320 while the Roast Turkey is $200. Jones Wood Foundry is offering a Christmas dinner delivery and pick-up option. Orders can be made through their website through Dec. 20.

Jones Wood Foundry is offering a Christmas dinner delivery and pick-up option. Delivery will be available throughout Manhattan on December 23 and December 24 with a $5 delivery fee. You can also pick-up your meal on those days as well.

401 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10021

If you are looking for another Christmas dinner option, check out Houseman. They prepare a meal kit of your favorite holiday dishes. Starting at $70, you can choose between their braised beef short rib or glazed Niman Ranch ham for your main dish. The meal kit includes:

Smoked Steelhead with mustard sauce, rye crackers

with mustard sauce, rye crackers Trevisano with mixed citrus, dried mint candied pistachios, paprika

with mixed citrus, dried mint candied pistachios, paprika Roasted Carrots with saffron, lemon, and butter

with saffron, lemon, and butter Caramelized Cippolini Onions , chestnuts and prunes

, chestnuts and prunes Potatoes Dauphinoises

Place your order by December 20th and pick up your meal on December 23.

508 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013

Pick up your Holiday Celebration box from 232 Bleecker. For those who want to have a unique Christmas dinner, 232 Bleecker is a great choice! Their menu includes options made from locally-sourced ingredients and accommodates those with allergies and dietary restrictions. They are also offering a Christmas dinner delivery and pick-up option.

For $163, these two menus serve 2-3 people and include:

Menu Option 1:

Cabot cheddar focaccia, baked pumpkin, charred onion jam

Chicory salad, pickled fennel, cara cara orange & saffron dressing

Maine lobster manicotti, einkorn pasta, celery root bechamel

Urfa chili braised lamb, roasted carrot, new potato, curry compound butter

Mutsu apple galette, goats milk caramel

Menu Option 2:

Cabot cheddar focaccia, baked pumpkin, charred onion jam

Chicory salad, pickled fennel, cara cara orange & saffron dressing

Shiitake mushroom manicotti, einkorn pasta, celery root bechamel

Roasted carrot cassoulet, leeks, confit new potato, chili compound butter

Mutsu apple galette, goats milk caramel

Preparation instructions will be included with your meal. Order now and you can either have your food delivered, or you can pick up your order by December 23.

232 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014

If you are looking for another untraditional Christmas dinner option, check out Oceana! They are offering a mouth-watering filet mignon that’s just perfect for the holidays! Their Holiday Package serves 6-8 and is only $385. The package includes:

Pre-Seared** Whole Filet Mignon Loin (approx. 4lbs)

Autumn Salad, Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Creamed Spinach

Brussel Sprouts with Bacon

Confit Potatoes

Beef Jus

18 Parker House Rolls with Honey Glaze

Tiramisu Cake

Order your meal before December 18th, so you can have your meal ready for pick up between December 22-24.

Choose Nuhma to make your holiday dinner. Their extensive Christmas menu includes a variety of dishes that will suit everyone’s tastes this holiday season. Their main course includes ham, seafood, turkey, and even ribs. Choose a few of their items to complete your order and you’ll be set for a delicious feast.

Their Christmas menu includes:

Appetizers:

$25 – Baked Brie Puff Pastry (4″)

$27 – Devils on Horseback (12 pcs)

$28 – Clam Casino (12 pcs)

$25 – Mushroom Arancini (12 pcs)

$45 – Maryland Lump Crab Cakes (12 pcs)

$45 – Jumbo Shrimp Cocktails (12 pcs)

First Course:

*Serves two people

$25 – Cream of Mushroom Soup (1 qt | serves 2)

$27 – Iceberg Wedge Salad

$25 – Local Apple Salad

Main Course:

$28 – Clementine Orange & Clove Glazed Ham (1 pound | serves 2)

$56 – Seafood Cioppino (serves 2)

$58 – Nuhma’s Surf & Turf (serves 1)

$38 – Braised Five Spiced Short Ribs (serves 1)

$17 – Maine Lobster Pot Pie (4″ | serves 1)

$60 – Classic Roasted Turkey Breast (3 lbs)

$120 – Classic Roasted Turkey Breast (6 lbs)

Sides:

*Serves two people

$20 – Potato Gratin

$25 – Rainbow Cauliflower Gratin

$15 – Jewel Rice Pilaf

$25 – Cream of Spinach

$24 – Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$20 – Haricot Vert

$16 – Sourdough Stuffing (V)

Bread

$16 – Buttery Parker Rolls (6 pcs)

$14 – Cornbread (6 pcs)

Desserts

$30 – Buche de Noel Cake (serves 2)

$25 – Red Velvet Swiss Roll (serves 2)

$45 – Nuhma’s Chocolate Cake (6″)

$25 – Surprise Christmas Cookie Box

$9 – Lemon Meringue & Raspberry Pie (4″)

Reheating instructions will be included with your meal. Order this feast before 5 pm on December 16. Nuhma is offering a Christmas dinner delivery and pick-up option. All orders can be picked up on December 24 between 1:30 pm – 4 pm and can be delivered between 1 pm – 6:30 pm on the same day.

Check out Casa del Chef! They are offering a pick-up service for your Christmas dinner. They are offering two packages for their holiday meal: the Christmas Eve Regular for $59 and the Christmas Eve Vegetarian for $49.

Christmas Eve Regular Menu:

Ceviche Mixto – Octopus, Shrimp, Cilantro, Calamari, Avocado, Maiz Tostado. Soup- Popcorn Quinoa and Homemade Bread crumbs

Parsnips and Apple Wood Soup – Popcorn Quinoa and Homemade Bread crumbs

Baby Lamb Chops – Marinated in garlic and rosemary, sweet potato gratin, Healthy Coleslaw

Eggless smoky Sweet Plantain parfait – Chocolate Mousse, Cacao nibs and Pumpkin Seeds

Christmas Eve Vegetarian Menu:

Parsnips and Apple soup – Popcorn Quinoa, Homemade Bread crumbs Braised Chestnuts and Brussels Sprouts – Tortellini Pasta, Leeks, and Carrots Sauce Eggless Smoky Sweet Plantain Parfait – Chocolate Mousse, Cacao nibs and Pumpkin Seeds For more information on their pick-up and delivery options, check out their website at Casa del Chef.

Order your Christmas dinner from The Musket Room! With a whole roast duck as the centerpiece, their meal package includes: m’semen bread, charred chicories with winter, citrus and pistachio, Aleppo and mint, roasted delicata sqaush with labne & pomegranate, sauteed broccolini with tahini, and pistachio financier whipped rosewater yogurt.

Order this enticing feast before December 24 to complete your holiday dinner. The meal costs $75 per person and has a pick-up option available.

265 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10012

Torch and Crown Brewing Company is offering a Christmas Dinner take-out package perfect for your holiday meal. Unlike the other entries on this list, you can order this feast within 48 hours of your desired pick-up date. This package is $350 and serves up to six people. The meal includes:

Appetizers:

Salumi & Cheese board

Spiced nuts

chicken liver pate

wedge salad

Entrée:

Prime Rib For 6

horseradish sauce

roasted carrots

smoked potatoes

Dessert: Two Pints of Morgenstern’s Ice Cream

Booze: Bottle of New York Red, Bottle of New York White, 2 Four Packs of Torch & Crown Beer, Bottle of Negroni, Bottle of Amaro

12 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013

Hearth is offering holidays at the home with their “The Feast of the Seven Fishes” Christmas dinner package. This meal is $75 and includes:

Baccala Mantecato

Stuffed Local Littleneck Clams

Seafood Salad

Linguine Vongole

Cacciucco Livornese

Choose between a chocolate hazelnut tart or an orange almond cake for your dessert. Order your meal before 8 pm on December 18th, so that you can pick up your meal on December 24.

403 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10009

If you are seeking another Christmas feast pick-up option, check out Leuca at The William Vale. This Southern Italian-inspired restaurant is offering a delicious three-course prix-fixe feast for $85 per person that includes:

Appetizers

Smoked Beet Salad, Citrus, Goat Yogurt, Mint

Your Choice for the Main Course:

Whole Roasted Rack of Pork, Fennel Pollen, Plum Mostarda

Short Rib Vesuvius, Rosemary Gremolata

Sides:

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Calabrian Chili, Parsley

Braised Franca’s Beans, Preserved Tomato Vinaigrette

Charred Broccoli Rabe, Salsa Rossa

Dessert:



Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Sour Cherry Compote

All orders must be placed by December 23rd at 9 pm and will be ready for pick-up on December 24 and December 25 between 12-8 pm. The meal will be offered in oven-ready containers and detailed heating instructions will be included.

111 N 12th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

With all the different Christmas dinner delivery and pick-up options, you are bound to find one that suits you and your family’s needs.