Explore Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams Exhibit in The Brooklyn Museum

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams!

Open now and on display until February 20th, 2022, a new exhibit has opened up in the Brooklyn Museum showcasing the evolution and prime of the luxury French fashion house, Christian Dior. With over 200 haute couture garments drawn directly from the Dior archive along with photographs, sketches, and more, the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibit has a variety of sights for the audience to immerse themselves in. The brand was founded in 1946 by the French fashion designer Christian Dior. Dior would be passed down to six successors, the first being Yves Saint Laurent.

The exhibition opens with Christian Dior’s New York Collections. Visitors walk through garments from some of his first collections, echoing the influences of his early life and his inspirations from American Women. The collection shown was deemed as the “New Look” with its revolutionary style and attempts to bring Paris styles to New York.

The six successors of Christina Dior are all displayed with garments from their collections. These include designers Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Garzia Chiuri.

Further into the exhibit, there is a section dedicated to photography where visitors will find many familiar faces of pop culture icons and celebrities!

As if walking into the eighteenth century, a collection of styles inspired by the femininity of the period is displayed with decor inspired by Dior’s design of the 30 Avenue Montaigne building. The dresses shown incorporate styles accentuated in eighteenth-century paintings that Dior drew inspiration from such as corsets and full skirts. This section of the gallery invokes a sense of awe at the gorgeous garments and is a full experience for anyone, whether or not they are interested in fashion.

For a display of color that will surely amaze the whole family, “Colorama” is a section that displays the full palette of colors used by the House of Dior. Each choice of color has a different meaning and is created to represent a harmonious vision.

Throughout the exhibition, the dress-making process is portrayed, from full-scale 3D mockups of the finished designs to sketches, as well as photographs. Ateliers, the workshops in which these garments are made are shown here in a magical room encased in mirrors for an infinite illusion.

The biggest room in the exhibit is “The Enchanted Garden” which displays gorgeous garments inspired by flowers and nature that evokes Christian Dior’s childhood garden. With projections of clouds and sparkles of gold moving around the gigantic room and garments hung high on the walls, this magical area can be enjoyed by both kids and adults.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams is the perfect exhibit to explore the world of fashion with the whole family! All guests 12 and older are required to show proof of vaccination. All guests are required to wear a face covering in the exhibit regardless of vaccination status.

