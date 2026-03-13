Spring brings cherry blossoms back to Westchester. Here’s where families can see the most beautiful blooms.

When I was a kid, we had a few cherry trees in our neighborhood. My mom would make a big deal in the days leading up to their blooms, and her excitement about them would get me excited, too. The way they spring out of a tree that has been barren all winter is fascinating, and so is their changing colors, from deep pink to light pink, and then finally white before they go away for the season.

Each year, seeing them bloom triggers really happy memories of walking our dogs and my mom commenting on how beautiful they were. You never really know what moment will stick with your kids, and it’s often the everyday memories that linger in our minds.

Cherry blossom season is short but beautiful, and these Westchester spots are perfect to catch the blossoms this spring!

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At a Glance

Cherry blossom season in Westchester typically peaks in April through early May.

Top spots include Harbor Island Park, Lasdon Park, Hammond Museum & Japanese Stroll Garden, and NYBG.

Several locations also host family-friendly cherry blossom festivals with free admission.

Don’t miss the Peekskill Rotary Cherry Blossom Festival on May 4th — free parking and admission!

60-98 Harbor Island Park

This is a favorite waterfront spot in Mamaroneck, and the spring cherry blossoms make the water views even prettier. The park has plenty of space for kids to run around, plus picnic tables, benches, ball fields, and a nearby beach.

26 Lake St.

This four-acre park is one of Westchester’s prettiest spots for cherry blossoms. It also has a playground for the kids and beautiful views everywhere you look.

2610 Amawalk Road (Route 35)

You can take a leisurely stroll through this public park and garden any day while the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. Lasdon Park also has spring programs, from gardening workshops to storytime and preschool art classes.

28 Deveau Road

Take a walk with the kids through 3.5 acres of this peaceful Japanese garden. You’ll find winding paths, quiet ponds, and gorgeous cherry blossoms, which make for a perfect spring outing.

2900 Southern Blvd.

Just a quick drive from Westchester, NYBG is a cherry blossom must-see, with over 200 trees putting on a beautiful spring show from March through May. Besides the cherry blossoms, families can explore the Children’s Adventure Garden, seasonal flower shows, greenhouses, trails, and fun workshops for kids.

1601 NY-9D

Explore 68 acres of gardens and grounds while soaking in the cherry blossom views. Boscobel also offers family events, landscape tours, and activities for kids.

Corner of Villard Ave. and Broadway

April 25 | 12-3 pm

Celebrate spring Japanese-style at this beloved community festival in Hastings-on-Hudson. Held each April, the Sakura Matsuri honors the gorgeous Kanza’ cherry trees blooming in Pocket Park with live performers and demonstrations, poetry, food, and more.

Peekskill Riverfront Green Park

Saturday, May 2nd | 10 am–4 pm

Stroll past 100 cherry blossom trees as the kids enjoy face painting, a bouncy castle, flower pot painting, arts and crafts, craft vendors, and food trucks. Admission and parking are free, and the venue is easily accessible from the Peekskill train station.

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