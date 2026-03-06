Best Places to See Cherry Blossoms in NYC This Spring

With cherry blossoms beginning to bloom across the city, it’s clear that spring is in the air. There are a few locations where you might already spot some blooms!

Now is the perfect time to start planning your cherry blossom excursions. We’ve compiled a list of the best places in NYC to take in the beauty of these lovely blossoms.

At a Glance

Cherry blossom season is starting across NYC, with early blooms already appearing.

Peak bloom usually happens late March through April.

Top spots include Central Park, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Sakura Park, Riverside Park, and Flushing Meadows–Corona Park.

Several botanical gardens offer bloom trackers to help plan your visit.

Expect festivals, family activities, and scenic spring walks around the city.

Manhattan

Sakura Park– Historic Park with Japanese Cherry Trees

Located in Manhattan, this park is named for the 2,000 cherry trees that were delivered to parks in NYC from Japan back in 1912.

Sakura actually means “cherry blossom” in Japanese, which is fitting for the many cherry trees on display at this location. The park is on a smaller scale but during the spring season, the Yoshino trees make this place a must-see!

Washington Square Park– Iconic Park with Yoshino and Kwanzan Trees

Spring is the perfect time to visit Washington Square Park, especially during NYC cherry blossom season 2026, when the trees are in full bloom. They have beautiful Yoshino and Kwanzan cherry blossom trees that are perfect to sit under and admire the view and atmosphere that comes with the comfort of the park.

Take a nice stroll under the blooming petals, or take some time for yourself on a park bench, either way, the family is sure to have a great time at this iconic park.

Riverside Park– Waterfront Stroll and Cherry Blossoms in NYC

Riverside Park waterfront park is a beautiful spot for a stroll and is one of the best places for families and kids to see cherry blossoms in NYC. The park has a four-mile-long path along the Hudson River that’s perfect for admiring the cherry blossoms.

You can find Kwanzan Cherry trees and Crabapple trees blooming side by side, and it’s truly a beautiful sight right in our city!

Cherry Blossom Festival at Pink Pier NYC – Spring Celebration with Pink Décor

Pier 15’s Watermark at 78 South St. has teamed up with Bucket Listers to host a Spring Fling Cherry Blossom Festival at the venue’s Pink Pier. This expansive 10,000-square-foot space has been adorned with vibrant pink and cherry blossom motifs to celebrate the arrival of spring. March 4 through April 19th

Union Square Park-Kwanzan Cherry Trees and Relaxing Benches

Union Square is another park that has a beautiful display of cherry blossom trees. They have several Kwanzan cherry trees and plenty of park benches for you to sit under the colorful petals.

While it does tend to get busy on the weekends, the breathtaking colors and space are worth it.

Randall’s Island Park– Cherry Blossom Festival and Family Activities

Randall’s Island Park is a great place to celebrate the bloom of cherry blossom trees.

They have a Cherry Blossom Festival every year where people get to participate in activities like paper flower making, kit flying, crafts, origami, and much more.

This is the perfect place to admire the beauty of the cherry blossom trees while spending a day with the family. The date for the 2025 Festival hasn’t been determined yet, but be sure to check it out when it rolls around.

New York Botanical Garden– Cherry Collection and Peak Bloom

The New York Botanical Garden is a great location to admire cherry trees, as it has more than 200 of them planted across its landscape.

Walk along the path in the Cherry Collection to enjoy these cherry trees in peak bloom. You can go online to track their cherry trees and see which ones are in peak bloom and which are approaching this state.

The park offers Bloom Trackers online, so visitors can see the progress of cherry blossoms in New York and plan their visits accordingly.

Central Park– Kwanzan and Yoshino Cherry Trees

Each year, hundreds of people come to Central Park to see the Cherry Blossoms in peak bloom. As the season is short-lived, it’s important to catch them before the delicate petals fall to the ground.

There are two main types of cherry trees in the park, and Central Park is home to the Kwanzan Cherry Tree, also called the Japanese Cherry, which is a highlight of cherry blossoms in New York. They are commonly seen in Japan, Korea, and China, and grow to be about 25 to 30 feet. They also have hybrid Yoshino Cherry Trees, which can grow 35 to 45 feet.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Botanic Garden– Diverse Cherry Blossoms Collection

With the spring season comes the bloom of multiple different flowers and trees! The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is one of the most important spots to visit the Cherry Blossom trees. BBG has a vast array of different Cherry Blossoms.

Keep an eye on the Cherrywatch on their website to see when the blooms start and when they hit peak bloom.

Green-Wood Cemetery– Largest Cherry Blossom Collection in NYC

This span of 478 acres houses the highest concentration of cherry blossoms, which makes this a beautiful place to admire and appreciate the trees’ beauty. Walking along the paths at Green-Wood Cemetery allows visitors to see a variety of cherry blossoms in NYC, making it a popular destination during cherry blossom season in New York.

Queens

Flushing Meadows Corona Park– Trails and Cherry Blossom Views

Don’t forget the comfy shoes, as there are a ton of activities offered at this park. Of course, the Cherry Blossom trees are a must-see!

The park draws in visitors with the long and winding trails that are shadowed by these beautiful trees. Visiting Flushing Meadows Park during peak bloom is a great way to enjoy the cherry blossom festival in New York and take part in its seasonal activities.

Queens Botanical Garden– Expansive Gardens and Cherry Blossoms

It’s amazing to see how much the Queens Botanical Garden has evolved since 1939, when it was just a five-acre garden. Now, they have varied displays of all kinds of flowers and beautiful cherry blossoms.

Located in Flushing, take your family or bring a friend and walk through the gardens. Visitors can check the park’s website for a map of all the gardens, including the Cherry Circle- one of the best areas for cherry blossoms in NYC.

Staten Island

Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden– Gardens, Art, and Cherry Blossoms

Snug Harbor Park is more than a place for walks; it also has history, gardens, art, and architecture, and offers many opportunities to enjoy New York City cherry blossom views.

Visit the New York Chinese Scholar’s Garden, which was uniquely made to mirror an authentic classical outdoor Chinese garden. They have beautiful structures, trails, and art to admire, as well as cherry blossoms that add to the beauty of the area.

