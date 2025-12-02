4 Ways to Celebrate the New Season of Stranger Things

I made the mistake of watching TV in the living room the minute – yes, minute – Stranger Things dropped the first four episodes of their latest season last week. One minute I was watching a holiday movie about a small town girl in the big city, and the next my kids took the remote and it was all demogorgons and eighties fashion in the Upside Down. But, I wasn’t too mad – it’s a fantastic show for adults and teens/tweens alike.

That’s why it’s no surprise the series has seen massive success worldwide since it debuted in 2016. It is now in its fifth and final season, which you can watch in part already on Netflix. The last four episodes will be released later this month, with the next three set to go live at 8pm EST on Christmas night. You can stream the series finale at 8pm EST on New Year’s Eve or see it on the big screen in select theaters December 31 and January 1.

Did you know that there is a Broadway play based on Stranger Things?

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a prequel to the Netflix series, also set in Hawkins, Indiana, but back in 1959. It follows a boy named Henry with a troubled past, whose romantic interest in a girl gives him hope for the future. Fans familiar with the show are likely to recognize young Henry, but I won’t spoil anything for you!

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is playing at Marquis Theatre in Times Square at 210 W 46th Street, Tuesdays to Sundays at 7 pm, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 1 pm.

Feel like a road trip? Visit Netflix House at the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania, where fans can explore more than 100,000 square feet of immersive experiences inspired by some of Netflix’s most popular shows and movies. That includes a Stranger Things virtual reality game as well as a Stranger Things themed retro food court, ice cream shop and all. Netflix House is located at 180 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA, less than two hours drive from New York City.

With the holidays approaching, now’s the time to add to the kids’ merch collections. Forbidden Planet NYC offers a sizable selection of Stranger Things merchandise for fans. The store is one of the largest sellers of comic books, graphic novels, science fiction, toys, and associated collectibles in the world. They are located at 832 Broadway.

You can also shop for Stranger Things gifts at the Netflix official online shop. What kid wouldn’t love a 16’’ demogorgon plush to cuddle with during the show’s most action-packed moments? I’m ordering mine right now.

