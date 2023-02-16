Celebrate Holi at the Seaport in NYC

Story time. Colorful puppets and powder play. The annual Holi celebration lets you shake off the winter blues and celebrate the arrival of spring. This year, the Seaport, in partnership with the Culture Tree and the South Street Seaport Museum, invite you to join the celebration of the traditional Indian festival of colors on Saturday, March 18, from 11am–2pm.

Bring the kids, bring your friends, and join the Seaport for story time, puppet-making, dance workshops, a puppet show and, of course, spirited fun with brightly colored powder.

Visitors can also sample traditional Indian cuisine enjoyed during this annual holiday, purchase Holi’s signature colored powders and shop at the outdoor Indian market featuring nearly a dozen Indian owned-businesses, including Tagmo, the Seaport’s own Indian restaurant.

In celebration of Holi, guests are encouraged to wear an all-white outfit to help amplify the Powder Play experience.

Find all the details at TheSeaport.NYC.

Summer Plans?

There are rooftops—and then there’s The Rooftop at Pier 17—an award-winning concert venue which hosts its annual Summer Concert Series.

Starting in May, join The Rooftop at Pier 17 for one-of-a-kind live music experiences featuring superstar acts and some of your favorite artists, all with views of the Brooklyn Bridge as the stage’s backdrop.

See the lineup at RooftopAtPier17.com

Explore Downtown’s Downtown

Style. Culture. Historic buildings and breezy spots for dining and cocktails al fresco. Fulton and Water Streets are the crossroads of the Seaport.

Gather after work for a drink. Shop for clothes, books and gifts. Explore the city’s past at the South Street Seaport Museum. Enjoy live music, public art and the simple joys of connecting with your community.

Get lost. Find New York.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY THE SEAPORT