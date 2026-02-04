Celebrate Lunar New Year 2026 in Westchester

Get ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year, beginning on Tuesday, February 17, with live performances, crafts, games, music, and more, all across Westchester!

Experience cultural performances at The Performing Arts Center at Purchase College, Veterans of Foreign Wars – Beacon, the Hudson River Museum, and the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center.

Participate in hands-on activities at the Katonah Museum of Art, the Chappaqua Library, the Westchester Children’s Museum, and more.

Check out these family-friendly events to ring in the Year of the Horse!

The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase

Saturday, Feb. 7, 1 – 6 pm

Ages 3 and older

$35; Age 65 and above $30; Age 2-12 $30

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with traditional cultural performances that bring history and heritage to life, music, dance, and artistic showcases from talented groups across the region, and authentic Chinese food and festive treats to satisfy every palate, along with interactive games and family activities for kids and adults alike.

Katonah Museum of Art, 134 Jay St., Katonah

Sunday, Feb. 8, noon – 3 pm

All ages

$15; $10 child; $9 senior; free for children younger than 2

Registration recommended

Mark the Lunar New Year with a day of creativity and cultural tradition for the whole family! Discover the work of artist Shen Wei, experience a dynamic Lion Dance, enjoy performances by the Li Garden Dance Company, and create Lunar New Year–themed art projects.

Chappaqua Library, 195 South Greeley Ave., Chappaqua

Sunday, Feb. 8, 2 – 3:30 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Create lanterns that will be used to decorate the Lunar Year Program at ChapPAC at the end of the month. (Families can reclaim their lantern after the Feb. 28 event or pick up at the library at a later time.)

The Michaelian Office Building, 148 Martine Ave., White Plains

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 5:30 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins invites you to join this celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Veterans of Foreign Wars – Beacon, 413 Main St., Beacon

Sunday, Feb. 15, 2 – 4 pm

All ages

$10; $5 kids

Enjoy a vibrant lion dance performance by Mid-Hudson Chinese Language Center, get hands-on at a lantern-making workshop led by Beacon Spring Celebration of Light, and treat yourself to delicious Asian-inspired baked goods brought to you by us, the non-profit Asian Enough available for purchase. This event is a chance to celebrate the Lunar New Year, share culture, and come together as a community to honor tradition, creativity, and connection.

Westchester Children’s Museum, 100 Playland Parkway, Rye

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm & 2 – 4 pm

Ages 10 and younger

Included with admission: $16

Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Museum to welcome the traditions of China, Korea, and Vietnam! Families can enjoy a special storytime and create festive paper lanterns, dragon puppets, and origami animals in the Makerspace. This hands-on program is a joyful way for children to learn about cultural traditions through art and storytelling.

Clay Art Center, 40 Beech St., Port Chester

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 12:30 – 2:30 pm

All ages

Free

Join Clay Art Center for a small community Lunar New Year celebration in their gallery in the classrooms and in the gallery. This celebration will be presented by members of the artist and staff community Sally Ng, Jamie Lee, and Jessica Zeng.

Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers

Saturday, Feb. 28, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $8-$15; some activities may require an additional fee.

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with a festive day of performances, workshops, and hands-on activities for all ages. Enjoy a ceremonial lion dance, K-Pop dance, Chinese folk dance, Indonesian gamelan music, tai chi, and more. Learn origami, calligraphy, and knitting, and explore themed Family Art Workshops where you can create your own horse puppet and Lunar New Year lantern.

Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, 480 N Bedford Road, Chappaqua

Saturday, Feb. 28, 1:30 pm & 3 pm

All ages

Free

Advanced registration required

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with a Lunar New Year Celebration! The second performance will be followed by cultural activities including calligraphy, craft, games & snacks.

