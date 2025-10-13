Celebrate 75 Years of Wollman Rink and Help Break a World Record!

Join the fun as families come together to make NYC history this October!

Wollman Rink is turning 75, and families are invited to join the celebration in true New York style! The beloved Central Park rink kicks off its 2025–2026 ice season with a weekend packed with free skating, special performances, giveaways, and a Guinness World Records attempt for the world’s largest ice skating lesson.

On Saturday, October 25, Wollman Rink is calling on 600 skaters to lace up and help break the standing record of 523 participants set in 2014. The 30-minute lesson will be led by the rink’s Skate School instructors and welcomes skaters of various ages and skill levels.

If you’ve ever dreamed of being part of a world record (or just witnessing one), this is your chance to join in the fun and celebrate 75 years of skating in Central Park.

Go for a Guinness World Record!

“We’re delighted that during our 70th anniversary, Wollman Rink has accepted the challenge to be part of it and attempt this long-standing record title as part of their own anniversary celebrations,” said Nicole Pando, VP of Americas at Guinness World Records. “Guinness World Records has a mission to document the incredible, and we look forward to the opportunity to crown a new generation of record holders in an event that aligns with our core values such as passion, inclusiveness, and, of course, fun!”

Families who want to take part in the record-breaking event can sign up on the Wollman Rink website. Early registrants will be entered to win free family skating packages, private party experiences, and Wollman swag. Participants must be 10 or older, comfortable on skates, and at ease with maneuvering around the ice. Visitors who cannot confidently skate will not be invited to participate in the event.

Not ready to hit the ice for the record? No problem. Families and skaters of all levels can still enjoy Wollman Rink’s opening weekend festivities without taking part in the attempt, and can register for free skating on the website.

More New Experiences Coming to Wollman Rink This Year

“The Guinness World Records attempt is just the first of many thrilling experiences skaters can expect this season,” says Stacy Shuster, VP of Business Development and Community Impact at Wollman Rink. “From an upgraded Igloo Village to free community programming to Skate School lessons for all ages—everyone can share in the joy of ice skating at Wollman Rink.”

The Wollman Café and Melba’s on the Overlook will serve food throughout the season. Skaters can also reserve a rinkside igloo, equipped with heaters, blankets, and views of Central Park.

All season long, Wollman Rink focuses on bringing the community together. Programs like Culture Pass offer free admission to New York Public Library cardholders, while WRAP provides discounted skating for IDNYC holders. Wollman Rink’s Skate School is now enrolling students of all ages and skill levels, with classes starting October 25.

Opening weekend runs Friday, October 24 through Sunday, October 26. Guests can enjoy free admission on Friday and Saturday, along with festive food and drinks, live figure skating performances, and a special family movie night at The Overlook on Sunday evening.

Visit wollmanrinknyc.com for more information.

