The Winter Wonderland of Cedar Lakes Estate: The Perfect Family Retreat

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Dreaming of a family-focused winter escape that’s also super chic and COVID safe? Step into a majestic winter wonderland at Cedar Lakes Estate. Arriving at the expansive 500 acre property this season transports families directly to the North Pole. It is serene to spend a wintry weekend sledding, snow shoeing, or snowmobiling through the snow blanketing the estate and it is easy to have the perfect socially distanced family fun getaway. Cedar Lakes has all the fresh air and snow day adventures your city kids need more than ever this winter. It is cool, fun, and breathtakingly beautiful.

The luxurious, all-inclusive stay has everything you could possibly dream of this winter. There are delicious meals, endless activities, and everything is magical and picture perfect. Imagine your family spending the weekend snowshoeing and sledding, ice skating and curling, and enjoying bonfires and board games. Winter fun is number one here. You won’t be able to get enough of it all so take a deep fresh breath of the mountaintop air and feel revitalized.

There’s Snow Place Like Home at Cedar Lakes

Cedar Lakes Estate has made a COVID pivot, converting its esteemed event venue into a boutique inn with individual cabins, cottages and homes suitable for all types of families (you can even bring the dog since there are pet-friendly accommodations) or couples looking for an escape. The long weekend winter getaway includes a four-night stay available Thursday through Monday (allowing for sanitizing and disinfecting Mondays and Tuesdays). Once on the property, all meals and activities are included in your resort fee.

Head directly to the Canteen (a charming and old school general store) for check-in and then get settled into your home away from home. The Garden Suite is a perfect fit for families, complete with a king, queen, and full-sized bed as well as a kitchen, dining area, and beautiful bathroom. The kitchen table is great for meals in-room and for the children to work at (hello, remote school). The kids will also love that there are three televisions with Netflix and grown-ups will love the fireplace to warm up and get cozy after a day full of icy cool adventures.

Prepare to feel spoiled as the whole team really goes out of their way to make guests delighted with impeccable and warm service, wonderful wintry programming, and customized, personal attention. Anything you could possibly need or ask for is easily at your winter gloved fingertips.

The Cedar Lakes property is so expansive that social distancing is pretty effortless; however, COVID safety is always important and visitors must wear a mask when interacting with guest and staff, maintain minimum distance of six feet, practice frequent hand washing and sanitizing, and follow their outlined covid safety procedures to keep Cedar Lakes safe.

Explore and Experience Cedar Lakes Estates

Bundle up and have an adventure exploring the grounds, including the hiking trails, bonfire pits, scenic lookouts, Great Lawn, and of course, the mountaintop for the best sledding hills. Every day is packed with pure magic and whether you choose trekking through the snowfall on snowshoes, twirling on ice skates on the beautiful open-air rink, or trying a new sport in curling, you can’t go wrong. Not sure where to begin? The Canteen is home to the concierges who make all the magic and enchanting experiences happen seamlessly.

If you need to hit pause, head to the Treehouse Lounge to refresh with bonfires, hot cocoa, snacks and vintage board games. It is the perfect place to hangout from the winter chill. For movie nights and other family fun, head to the beautiful Barn. And if that doesn’t sound like enough to keep you busy, additional guest experiences are also available for a price, including a private ice rink dinner and Mountaintop Experience.

For an extraordinary experience, we suggest you reserve the Mountaintop at Sunset. Bundle up and take in endless views of the Shawangunk Mountains at sunset. Sink into an Adirondack chair and snuggle up with the comfy pillows and cozy blankets, while sipping a homemade, hot cocoa (or hot specialty cocktails for grown-ups) and roasting s’mores with homemade gourmet marshmallows (don’t miss the vanilla) by your own private bonfire under the stars. Enjoy exclusive access to the mountainside to soak in the panoramic mountain views and stunning sunset while sledding down the mountain again and again!

Dining

Delight your taste buds with local and seasonal menus. Savor every bite of your meals like a hearty country breakfast, French toast or chocolate chip pancakes from the a la carte breakfast in the Pavilion and multi-course, plated dinners and Saturday Suppers with the likes of winter salads, braised short ribs, and apple cranberry crisps. Every bite is sure to be decadent. Definitely opt to add on a cocktail, mocktail, or other specialty drinks.

The most enchanted evening dining experience was Dinner on the Ice. Eating a multicourse dinner on the private ice under the sparkling stars and twinkling lights was a winter dream come true. The food is top-notch, the setting is supreme, and the combination is pure fire on ice. The icing on the ice rink dinner was that families can even lace up some snowflake skates and go skating after dinner.

Families can also pick up a picnic lunch from the Pavilion and midday snack at the Treehouse. The culinary team works to accommodate any allergies, dietary restrictions, and personal preferences, and the kids’ menu will even satisfy the pickiest of eaters. Families will also appreciate that there is always a pickup or delivery option for meals throughout the stay.

Once you step into the majestic, winter wonderland at Cedar Lakes Estate you won’t want to leave. Cedar Lakes offers a bucolic setting for a memorable family getaway and it is an experience the family will cherish now and always.