A Guide to Top Cat Cafés in NYC

Check Out These Awesome Cat Cafés in NYC Love cats but can't have one due to a family allergy or a strict landlord? Or is your family looking for a new best friend to bring home? Visit a cat café, where you can socialize, play and hang out with cats that are adoptable through various animal rescues. Here are some great cat cafés in New York City!

At a Glance:

This guide helps families explore cat cafés in NYC, spots like Koneko Cat Café, Meow Parlor, Brooklyn Cat Café, Espurresso Cat Café, and more, where kids can enjoy playing with cats.

Every café in this list works with rescue groups, and all the cats are adoptable, so families can meet loving cats and find information about bringing one home.

Many cafés offer kid-friendly events like trivia, paint nights, reading corners, and quiet playrooms that make visits fun and easy for children.

Reservations are important for most cafés because sessions fill up fast, and visits usually last between 30 minutes and one hour.

Most cafés offer warm drinks, simple snacks, and peaceful spaces, giving children a calm place to relax while they watch cats nap, play, and explore.

Koneko Cat Café: Artisanal Japanese-Influenced Menu

26 Clinton St, Lower East Side

646-370-5699



Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 11 am to 3 pm; closed from 3 pm to 4 pm for feeding; reopens 4 pm to 9 pm; closed on Mondays and Tuesdays



Pricing: $25 for 1 hour (plus free drink); reservations strongly recommended

If you are looking for a special cat cafe in NYC where you can enjoy both Japanese-inspired treats and friendly cats, Koneko is a wonderful choice. Koneko, which means kitten in Japanese, takes its inspiration from the cat cafés in Japan, with an artisanal Japanese-influenced menu.

The café’s mission is to find loving homes for its cats, which are pulled from the at-risk list—a list of cats in NYC that are scheduled to be euthanized—by its partner Anjellicle Cats Rescue.

Cat lovers can reserve 1-hour slots to hang out in the Cattery (children between the ages of 8 and 14 must be accompanied by an adult).

The cafe is open from 9 am to 9 pm Wednesday to Sunday, and the cattery is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Meow Parlor: New York’s First Cat Café

43 Essex St., between Grand and Hester Hours: Open daily from 11 am to 6 pm; extended hours on weekends from 11 am to 7 pm; children’s hours Monday 3–4 pm and Saturday 11 am–12 pm



Pricing: $22 for 50 minutes; reservations strongly recommended

Meow Parlour is NYC’s first cat café, offering visitors the opportunity to play with adoptable cats for sessions ranging from half an hour to five hours. Visitors at Meow Parlour can enjoy sweet treats in the company of a furry friend. All cats in the café are available for adoption.

In addition to regular hours for children older than 9 and adults, the café offers special times for children 9 and younger. Children younger than 17 must be accompanied by an adult, and all visitors must sign a waiver.

Brooklyn Cat Café: Family-Friendly Offering Local Flavors

76 Montague St, Brooklyn Heights

347-946-2286



Hours: Friday through Monday, 12 pm to 7 pm



Pricing: $12 for 30 minutes; price varies for special events; reservations recommended

Visitors at Brooklyn Cat Café can purchase packaged foods and drinks, many of which are made by local businesses. Brooklyn Cat Café has a small nook set up for children with books and games, and the café hosts special events for families and children.

Children younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult, and all visitors must have a signed release form. As a nonprofit run by Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition, all cats in the café are available for adoption.

Kokoro Cat Café: Tasty Japanese Treats

133-36 37th Ave, Ground Floor, Tangram Mall, Flushing Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11:20 am to 8:40 pm; Friday and Saturday, 11:20 am to 9:20 pm; closed daily from 3:20 pm to 4:00 pm Sunday through Thursday, 11:20 am to 8:40 pm; Friday and Saturday, 11:20 am to 9:20 pm; closed daily from 3:20 pm to 4:00 pm Pricing: $20 for 40 minutes

Kokoro Cat Café is a gentle and peaceful place where families can enjoy quiet moments with sweet rescue cats. The café serves simple Japanese drinks and treats, and the rooms feel bright and happy. Kids can watch the cats play, nap, or stretch, and the space makes everyone feel calm.

Kokoro Cat Café works with Anjellicle Cats Rescue to help cats who need safe homes. Every cat here is adoptable, so visitors can enjoy their time and also learn how to help rescue animals.

Espurresso Cat Café: Friendly Cats in Queens

2 08-03 35th Ave, Bayside, Queens

631-561-2070 Hours: Open daily from 11 am to 7 pm



Pricing: $15 for 30 minutes

Espurresso Cat Café is a cheerful place where kids and families can enjoy soft kitty time in a clean and happy room. Visitors can sip warm drinks, watch the cats play with toys, and enjoy quiet moments with gentle rescue cats. The café feels bright and calm, making it easy for children to feel safe and relaxed.

All the cats at Espurresso come from local rescue groups, and every cat is looking for a forever home. Families can visit, learn about each cat, and ask about adoption if they fall in love.

Quick FAQs

What is a cat café?

A cat café is a space where visitors can relax, enjoy food or drinks, and interact with adoptable cats. Many cafés partner with rescue organizations to help cats find permanent homes. Are the cats in these cafés available for adoption?

Yes. All listed cafés partner with local rescues or shelters. Visitors can meet and apply to adopt cats directly through each café’s partner organization. Do visitors need to make a reservation before visiting?

Reservations are strongly recommended, especially on weekends. Some cafés, like Koneko Cat Café and Meow Parlor, require booking for entry. Are children allowed in cat cafés?

Most cafés allow children under adult supervision. Each café sets its own age rules. Meow Parlor, for example, offers specific hours for younger children. How much time can visitors spend with the cats?

Sessions generally last between 30 minutes and one hour. Additional time may be available depending on the café’s policy and availability. Do the cafés serve food and drinks?

Yes. Most cafés offer beverages and light snacks. Koneko Cat Café features a Japanese-influenced menu, while Brooklyn Cat Café highlights local food products. What special activities or events do these cafés host?

Some cafés organize events such as trivia nights, paint sessions, yoga, or family reading hours. These activities aim to create an engaging environment for both visitors and cats.

