The Best Cat Cafés on Long Island & Westchester: Family-Friendly Spots to Sip & Play with Cats

Cat cafés are a unique concept that’s becoming popular on Long Island and Westchester. While the options aren’t as vast as in the city, these places offer interactive animal experiences for the whole family.

What to expect? Most cat cafés require reservations to be booked ahead to avoid overcrowded spaces. During this time, you can order your drinks while sitting in a cat lounge area where the resident felines roam free.

Because many cafés partner with rescues, adoptable cats are often part of the experience too, making it more meaningful for young animal lovers. Get ready to witness love at first sight between your kiddo and the cats!

If you’re looking for a fun, relaxed family outing, a cat café can be the purrr-fect pick. Slowly but surely, these concepts are making a solid mark when it comes to trendy places on Long Island and Westchester–within a cozy space, children and adults alike can sip beverages, enjoy light bites, and spend quality time with friendly cats. This can also be an opportunity to be part of a quiet atmosphere where little ones can cuddle, play, and learn about animal care–a great option for things to do indoors with special needs kids.

We guarantee it–you’ll love the unique blend of café culture and animal interaction that’s just right for a weekend afternoon, rainy or snowy days, or a special outing with the family. These are the best cat cafés on Long Island and in the Westchester area.

Long Island

322 Main St, Huntington, NY

One of Long Island’s most beloved cat cafés, Catpurrccinos offers a warm, inviting space where friendly cats looking for their forever home roam freely, and visitors can hang out for an hour or more. Your children will be in awe watching the cats exploring, climbing structures, or playing with their toys (guests are encouraged to use any of the toys available within the lounge). It’s a fantastic cat café for first-time animal interactions, especially because of the affectionate, relaxed vibe.

Make sure to check their website for special events—cats included!—like bingo or trivia night. Don’t forget to book ahead, as sessions usually fill up very quickly.

197 W Main St, Sayville, NY

As one of the island’s first dedicated cat cafés, The Shabby Tabby combines a comfortable lounge space with plenty of cuddle-worthy cats sourced from local rescues. The whole family can spend quality time getting to know adoptable cats in a calm, friendly setting, perfect for a cozy outing when the weather keeps you inside, while forging a deeper connection to animal welfare. The Shabby Tabby often hosts events like yoga with cats or quiet lounge hours, as well as birthday parties and more, making it a flexible choice for families looking for a more one-on-one, interactive experience.

Just book ahead to secure your spot! Online reservations are also at a discounted price.

Westchester Area

325 Main St, Beacon, NY

Part café, part cat lounge, this beloved local spot invites families to sip coffee or hot chocolate and unwind while playful cats from local rescues wander around, stretch on cat trees, and soak up attention. The café partners with Hudson Valley animal rescues to help cats find their forever owners, and many families leave not just with fond memories but with a new furry friend if they choose to adopt.

To make the process even easier, Beans Cat Café often features available cats and kitties on their website, where you may fill out a general adoption form to speed up logistics.

