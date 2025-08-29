NYC Fairs, Festivals, Carnivals, and Parades: September 2025 - New York Family

NYC Fairs, Festivals, Carnivals, and Parades: September 2025

Just because summer is over, doesn’t mean that the fun has to be! So grab a cardigan and a pumpkin spice latte, and head to one of these exciting events and make memories that will carry you over into the winter months.

Manhattan

Sol Lain Park, 290 East Broadway, Lower East Side

Saturday, Sept. 6, noon – 6 pm

All ages

Free

The Community Day block party celebrates the amazing Lower East Side community! This family-friendly event offers activities for all ages, including outdoor games, face painting, bingo, live DJ, and art making with Abrons Art Center. Enjoy free refreshments and explore all Henry Street has to offer at the resource tables.

Duffy Square, Broadway bet. 45th & 47th St., Midtown

Monday, Sept. 8, 5 – 9 pm

All ages

Free admission

This year’s Taste of Times Square will feature over 30 participating restaurants, ranging from Mexican, Caribbean, Cuban, Italian, Indian, American and beyond. The festival will include live music from local participating restaurants that have live entertainment at their establishments.

Little Italy, Mulberry St., Little Italy

Sept. 11-21, Daily, see website for complete schedule

All ages

Free

The Feast of San Gennaro is not only a New York icon but a world-renowned 11-day event that stretches throughout 11 blocks of the Little Italy neighborhood. For generations, “The Feast of all Feasts” has been an important part of the neighborhood, representing Italian culture and traditions.

Ballet Hispánico, 167 W 89th St., Upper West Side

Sunday, Sept. 14, noon – 4:30 pm

All ages

Free

Ballet Hispánico—America’s leading Latine dance organization and a cornerstone of the Upper West Side—invites families, neighbors, and culture lovers from across the city to join an epic street party 55 years in the making. The free Celebración Latina: Family Day Block Party returns to Ballet Hispánico Way to transform the block into a joyful, music-filled playground of dance, sabor, and community. With two outdoor stages, free performances and dance classes, surprise giveaways, special offers, food trucks, live music, family-friendly art activities, and appearances from cultural partners like El Museo del Barrio, NY City Center, and the Children’s Museum of Manhattan.

Sherman Creek, 10th Ave., Washington Heights

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

See your favorite Marvel, DC, Anime, Sci Fi, and Fantasy Heroes, Heroines, and Villains such as Batman, Spider Man, Sailor Moon, Darth Vader, and Daenerys Targaryen, and play character-themed games for prizes. Meet classic video game legends, including Super Mario Brothers, Mega Man, Mortal Kombat and more, and play arcade classics for prizes. The event will feature a Pokémon Scavenger Hunt, Dragon Ball Fight Club, and the chance to create your own Superhero, and much more.

111th St. -136th St. at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, Harlem

Sunday, Sept. 21, 12:30 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate African American culture at this lively parade featuring marching bands, majestic floats, community organizations, celebrities, and more!

Randall’s Island Park, 20 Randall’s Island Park, Fields 62/63 and the Urban Farm, Randall’s Island

Sunday, Sept. 28, noon – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Decorate and bring home your very own pumpkin from the immersive patch, participate in a cooking demonstration with seasonal vegetables, enjoy live performances, have your face painted, and learn about nature with community partners.

Bronx

Bronxwood Ave., bet. Boston Road & Allerton Ave., Allerton

Sunday, Sept. 7, noon – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy a day of family-friendly fun, food, and festivities with live music, delicious eats, and activities for all ages. There will be face painting, a bouncy house, great snacks, and more.

Bet. East 187th St. and Crescent Ave., Belmont

Sunday, Sept. 7, noon – 6 pm

All ages

Free

This day-long celebration of Italian culture features delicious cuisine, like pizza, pasta, and pastries from local small businesses, along with live music and entertainment.

Lincoln Ave. btw. 135th & 137th St., Mott Haven

Sept. 13-14, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm.

All ages

Free

This two-day festival offers a unique opportunity for the community to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and flavors of Korea. Highlights include: authentic Korean cuisine crafted by local chefs; traditional and modern Korean music and dance performances; cultural exhibits, interactive games, and hands-on experiences for all ages; opportunities for cultural exchange to foster community connection. The Taste of Korea festival is more than just entertainment—it’s a celebration of cultural unity and understanding, bringing together Bronx residents to share in the beauty of Korean heritage.

City Island Ave., City Island

Sept. 13-14, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Rain or shine, this year’s City Island Fall Arts & Crafts Fair will feature paintings, photography, jewelry, stained glass, folk art, body care products, clothing, live music in Hawkins Park, and more. While looking at the various vendors, stop by some of the charming shops along the way — there will be plenty of booths set up along the avenue to keep you busy!

Walter Gladwin Park, 200 E Tremont Ave., East Tremont

Saturday, Sept. 20, noon – 4 pm

All ages

Free

The Bronx Health Action Center’s Annual Fall Festival is a time for the NYC Health Department to connect with neighborhood residents to promote community-based and NYC programs and services. The purpose of the Fall Festival is to address health disparities through education, health screenings, and connections to resources. There will be fun-filled activities, health screenings, and more.

Fordham Plaza, 1 Fordham Plaza, Fordham

Saturday, Sept. 27, noon – 7 pm.

All ages

Free admission

As the longest-running event series in the northernmost borough, Bronx Night Market revolutionizes the foodie scene and strengthens the Bronx’s identity. Featuring over 30 local vendors and attracting over 4,000 guests each time, this iconic market is a vibrant hub for community engagement and culinary exploration. It showcases a diverse array of cuisines and unique vendors, providing a platform for local businesses and celebrating the borough’s entrepreneurial spirit. Bronx Night Market is a testament to the community’s resilience, creativity, and pride, contributing to the borough’s cultural richness and economic vibrancy.

Bronx Terminal Market, 610 Exterior Street, Concourse

Saturday, Sept. 27, 1 – 3:30 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the new season with an afternoon of fun! Dance to a live DJ, pose for the AI Photo Booth, see a performance by a local Hip Hop dance troupe and an appearance by the National Youth Poet Laureate, Stephanie Pacheco, who will read one of her winning poems. Plus, tables with games, giveaways, and craft activities for the kids.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 6 + 2 360 Furman St., Downtown Brooklyn

Sunday, Sept. 7, 10 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

The event will begin with the dribble parade at 10 a.m., starting at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 6 and ending at Pier 2 with a Liberty Fan Fest featuring performances by Ellie the Elephant, the Timeless Torches and a special guest performer; a DJ; food trucks; lawn games; face painting; airbrush tattoo artists; hair styling stations; Brooklyn Basketball-led games and activities; and more. Basketballs and t-shirts will be provided for all participants. Fans are encouraged to pre-register online.

Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St., Downtown Brooklyn

Saturday, Sept. 20, 10 am – 4 pm

Ages 2-11

Free

This event features an exciting lineup of authors, illustrators, performers, and activities for children, including readings, workshops, performances, book signings, and art projects with favorite children’s and middle-grade authors and illustrators. Beloved writers and illustrators include Nick Bruel, John Patrick Green, Abby Hanlon, Ryan T. Higgins, Grace Lin, Meg Medina, Jarrett Pumphrey, Rita Williams-Garcia, Ibi Zoboi, and more. Kids can get creative with their favorite writers and illustrators at workshops and even get their books signed. Plus, the whole family can find new favorite books at the Children’s Marketplace of Books.

Emily Warren Roebling Plaza, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Downtown Brooklyn

Sunday, Sept. 21, 10 am – 3:30 pm

All ages

Free

The New York Transit Museum and MTA New York City Transit present the 2025 Bus Festival at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Climb aboard and explore the evolution of NYC’s bus fleet, enjoy hands-on activities for all ages, meet the people who keep our city moving, and snap a picture-perfect photo of vintage vehicles with the Manhattan skyline as your backdrop. This year, keep your eyes peeled for some special guest vehicles—unexpected favorites that are sure to steal the show.

Queens

Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park

Saturday, Sept. 6, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free admission

Celebrate the grand opening of the Amazing Maize Maze, sponsored by Con Edison! The event will be jam-packed with a-maize-ing activities, games, and food that will delight visitors of all ages. This year, the celebration is extra grand with carnival rides by Newton Shows! The maze will be open for its first explorers with ticketed access; festival activities are free.

Shorefront Dog Run, Shorefront Parkway and Beach 90th St., Far Rockaway

Sunday, Sept. 7, 2 – 4 pm

All ages

$5

This beloved event invites dogs of all sizes, breeds, and personalities to strut their stuff along the scenic Rockaway Beach boardwalk in a lively parade filled with festive energy and furry excitement- and all for a good cause! Besides the parade, there will be live music and entertainment, adoptable dogs, raffles, giveaways, and vendors.

Kew Gardens Business District, Austin St., Lefferts Blvd., 83rd Ave., Kew Gardens

Saturday, Sept. 20, noon – 5 pm

All ages

Free

The entire neighborhood of Kew Gardens will be turned into an arts experience. Expect an eclectic mix of artwork created by talented Queens artists, including demonstrations of many of the art forms. As always, the art sales will be located on Austin Street and cohosted for the 2nd year by Austin’s Ale House on their back patio. Relax in Kew Gardens Cinemas Park while listening to four hours of talented local musicians playing a popular mix of music genres. There will be many experiences for children and adults to enjoy at the Arts Zone, at the Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival, meet some Reptiles at the Alley Pond Park Environmental Center’s table (noon-1:30), and leave a message on the Wishes for the World Tree. Expect lots of surprises and much more!

42nd Annual Queens County Agricultural Fair

Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park

Sept. 27-28, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 6 pm.

All ages

$10-$34

Get a little bit country at the Queens Agricultural Fair! Enjoy pie eating and corn husking contests, hayrides, carnival rides, and midway games. Visit the main stage and family entertainment tents featuring an array of live music and theatrical performances, check out local craft and food vendors and get recycling tips at the Con Edison Ecology booth. This traditional agricultural fair boasts Blue Ribbon competitions in produce, arts & crafts and more. Plus, you’ll have a chance to explore the Amazing Maize Maze; navigate your way through the 3-acre corn field to Victory Bridge!

Parade steps off from Beach 108th St. on the Rockaway Beach Boardwalk, Far Rockaway

Saturday, Sept. 27, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Poseidon’s Parade returns to the Rockaway Beach Boardwalk, where those young and old come together to shimmer like the scales of the denizens of the sea in celebration of summer well spent on the beach. The vibes will be high and the tide will be both high and low depending on the time of day. The parade steps off at Beach 108th Street in front of Caracas, and continues to the 95th Street pavilion, where dancing, activities and the awarding of the best of the day will occur through the afternoon.

Staten Island

Historic Richmond Town, 441 Clarke Ave., Richmondtown

Aug. 30 – Sept. 1, Daily, noon – 8 pm

All ages

$7-$15

The Richmond County Fair is turning 45, and they’re kicking off the celebration with three full days of food, fun, and everything that makes Staten Island shine. Every year, over 15,000 people gather on the 35-acre museum village to enjoy carnival rides, live music, local food, shopping, and the sights and sounds of Staten Island’s biggest summer tradition. This year’s Fair features: 100+ local vendors offering handmade goods, unique finds, and one-of-a-kind gifts. The Staten Island Culture Crawl — meet local nonprofits and cultural organizations. Vintage charm & old-school fun, from carnival games and classic rides, to live historic trades

Conference House Park, 298 Satterlee St., Tottenville

Saturday, Sept. 6, 11 am – 4 pm

All ages

$10; $5 for children Under 12; free for children 5 and younger

This living history event will commemorate the 248th Anniversary of the only Peace Conference held during the American Revolution on September 11th, 1776. The day includes costumed Colonial dancers who are accompanied by 18th-century music. There will be an outdoor Museum exhibit, and visitors can take a peek at the vegetables growing in the Colonial Kitchen Garden. Various 18th-century craftspeople demonstrate Colonial-era trades such as woodworking, coopering, tin smithing, beekeeping, chair caning, spinning, wampum making techniques, and weaving and quilting. Visitors see demonstrations and learn about various crafts. Among other activities, children have the opportunity to make kites (in homage to Ben Franklin) and to try their hand at the art of calligraphic writing.

JCC Bernikow, 1466 Manor Road, Mid-Island

Sunday, Sept. 7, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

This annual outdoor festival features fun for families with kids of all ages, including inflatables, face painting, balloon art, Rosh Hashanah and fall crafts, and more! There will also be program demos for programs like My Grown Up & Me classes, sports, and music. In case of inclement weather, the festival will move inside.

Parade begins in front of La Colmena, 774 Port Richmond Ave., Port Richmond

Sunday, Sept. 14, noon – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a vibrant and unforgettable parade through the heart of Port Richmond Avenue! Experience the color, rhythm, and spirit of Mexico with unique themed floats, music, and more. Bringing together neighbors, leaders, and supporters, this annual celebration bursts with cultural pride and community spirit. This year’s event will be a parade only, celebrating tradition, togetherness, and the resilient spirit that defines this community.

Westerleigh Park, Neal Dow and Maine Aves., Westerleigh

Saturday, Sept. 20, 11 am – 7 pm

All ages

Free

The Westerleigh Folk Festival returns for the 18th year! WestFest is an all-day music and arts festival that features live music, vendors, children’s activities, and more! Discover new artists, enjoy captivating performances, and shop our vendors’ incredible selection of handcrafted goods!

SIUH Community Park, Staten Island Ferry Hawk Stadium, 75 Richmond Terrace, Stapelton

Saturday, Sept. 20, 1 pm – 7 pm

All ages

$15

Celebrate all Hispanic nationalities during Hispanic Heritage Month. Taste variations of delicious foods and enjoy music from five different DJs playing sounds from various Latin countries. Shop from local Latin-based businesses and get original pieces of art, jewelry, accessories, handcrafted items, and more. Meet and greet local artists and entrepreneurs who showcase their products and services. Plus, there will be a backpack giveaway for kids. You must register for the giveaway while supplies last.

Wolfe’s Pond Park, Cornelia Ave., Prince’s Bay

Saturday, Sept. 20, 4 – 8 pm

All ages

Tickets start at $24.99

This unforgettable evening will be filled with tasty food trucks, fun music, activities, and thousands of lanterns lighting up the night with love, hope, and happiness.

