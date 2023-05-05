Carnivals, Festivals and Parades: May 2023

May is full of festivals, carnivals and parades for the whole family all month long! We’ve rounded up some of the best ones coming up.

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

81st Street between West End Avenue and Riverside Drive, Upper East Side

Saturday, May 6, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free entry, tickets for games $1 each

The Carnival returns with games, prizes, music, arts and crafts, bounce houses, a bake sale, cotton candy and a barbeque!

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th Street, Harlme

Sunday, May 7, 11am-5pm

All ages

Admission is free; prices vary for goods

This monthly event series features dozens of vendors ranging from unique clothing, hand-crafted jewelry, mouth watering food, to exceptional artwork. Harlem Bazaar will also feature music performances and a Kids’ Corner to keep the little ones busy.

Under the Arches in West Harlem, 133rd St and 12th Ave, West Harlem

Thursday, May 11, 4 – 10 pm.

All ages

Admission is free; prices vary for goods

This beloved food event series is a must-attend for any food lover in Manhattan, with its celebration of cuisines worldwide, cultures with diverse performances, and communities with various all-family activities.

Central Park West and 81st Street, Upper West Side

Saturday, May 13, 1 pm

All ages

Free

The 2nd annual Japan Parade celebrates, expresses, and brings awareness to the friendship between NYC and Japan with a thank you from the Japanese community.

The parade will be led by Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi and will feature Anime NYC, the Harlem Japanese Gospel Choir, The Japanese Folk Dance of NY, and many more.

6th Avenue and across 8th Street to Avenue A, East Village

Saturday, May 20, 11:45 am

All ages

Free

See 10,000 dancers performing over 100 unique styles of dance, with live bands, and DJs. Dance Parade will celebrate its 17th year under the theme “Beyond the Zone” with dancers from 160+ dance organizations who will present over 100 unique styles.

77th St between 1st Ave. & York Ave., Upper East Side

Sunday, May 21, 12 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Bring your family out for some big fun and to support a special cause. Friendship Circle’s mission is to build a warm community in NYC for people with special needs, their families, and loving volunteers.

The annual Walk & Carnival includes games, rides, and food. See website to learn how you can participate in the walk or just come out for the fun!

Avenue C from 12th – 5th Street, East Village

Sunday, May 28, 12 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate arts & culture through music, dance, arts, cuisine, and other cultural manifestations representative of the diverse ethnic groups and nationalities that make up the fabric of this neighborhood.

It also serves as a vehicle to share information and spread awareness about local community and city-wide initiatives and resources as well as year-round community programming by Loisaida, Inc.

Bronx

Bronx Little Italy, 610 Crescent Ave, Bronx

Sunday, May 7, 12 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Hosted by the Albanian American Open Hand Association Inc., the Fair returns with traditional foods, entertainment, games, children’s activities, and more.

This event is in honor of the Albanian Commander during the 15th Century, and in celebration of Albanian history, traditions, culture and its connections to Italy.

Brooklyn

Church Avenue from Coney Island Avenue to Argyle Road, Flatbush

Sunday, May 7, noon – 6 pm

All ages

Free

This annual street fair will include a LEGO station, street art, robotics, music, food and drink, and dance performances from local groups.

Emmons Avenue & East 27th Street, Sheepshead Bay

Sunday, May 21, 12 – 6 pm

All ages

Free

Bring the family out for 6 hours of fun and excitement with live music, giveaways, fireboat display, kidzone and more!

Queens

Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Corona

May 10-14, Wednesdays – Fridays, 4 – 10 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 12 – 10 pm

All ages

$5 admission (free for children under 36″ tall). Ride cost varies.

Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with exciting rides and games and deep-fried treats, sweets and other carnival eats!

Queens County Farm Museum, 75-50 Little Neck Parkway, Glen Oaks

Saturday, May 13, 11 am – 4 pm

All ages

Advance Tickets: $15; $12 (ages 3–11); Free for 0-2 year olds

Celebrate Spring on the farm at NYC’s ONLY sheep shearing festival. Farmer-led tours and sheep shearing demonstrations connect visitors to life on the farm.

Learn about the cycle of wool processing, visit with fiber artisans as they showcase spinning, weaving, and knitting. Listen to live music, enjoy hayrides ($6/person), kids crafts, and a free scavenger hunt to add to the fun!

Staten Island

Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC, 1466 Manor Rd.

Tuesday, May 9, 4:30-6pm

All ages

$7

Celebrate spring at a Lag Ba’omer outdoor celebration for families. Sing and dance with Sherri Ehrlich from Honey Child Music. Enjoy pizza and fireless S’MORES! Have fun with friends at the JCC’s playground.

Staten Island Mall, 2655 Richmond Ave.

May 25-June 11: Monday-Friday, 5-11pm; Saturday-Sunday, 12-11pm; Memorial Day, 12-11pm

All ages

Ticket information TBA.

This annual family event features a variety of fun activities, including rides, games, carnival food and more.

Long Island

Broadway bet. the Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library in Hewlett and Irving Place in Woodmere

Sunday, May 7, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

This community-wide event includes S.T.E.A.M. activities, live music, artists, dancers, demonstrations, craft and food vendors and an overall festive atmosphere for all ages. In addition, There will be contests and prizes!

Hallockville Museum and Farm, 6038 Sound Ave. Riverhead

Saturday, May 20, 10 am – 4 pm

All ages

$10

One of Long Island’s largest celebrations of fiber arts and crafts, The Fleece & Fiber Festival is an immersive experience in the life cycle of fiber, from sheep to sweater.

The event will feature dozens of fiber artisans showcasing their talents, demonstrating their traditional crafts, and selling their creations, along with hands-on demonstrations for visitors. New for this year will be a children’s activity area and a petting zoo.

Among the exhibitors and vendors will be live sheep shearing, spinners transforming raw fiber into yarn, weavers creating cloth, and knitters and crocheters showcasing their creations.

Kennedy Plaza, 1 West Chester St. Long Beach

May 27-October 28, Saturdays, 10 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

Arts In The Plaza is Long Beach’s Weekly Arts Festival featuring handcrafted art by Long Island artists, live music, cultural performances and a Kids Art Station.

Meet artists and hear the stories behind their creations and shop an amazing selection of fine art, photography, custom jewelry, and unique handmade gifts in a myriad of mediums.

East Main Street, Downtown Riverhead

Sunday, May 28, 12 – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Stroll, enjoy the fresh air, watch artists in action, and participate in family-oriented activities. Music will fill the air along with the enticing smells of the local food trucks.

This family-focused event is inspired by the street artists of Grazie di Curtatone, Italy who gather each year for the Incontro Nazionale dei Madonnari where the streets of the village are converted into works of art in chalk.

Artists, musicians, and art lovers of all ages can participate or watch as artists convert squares of the street into vibrant and moving works of art.

Munsey Park Elementary School, 1 Hunt Lane, Manhasset

Saturday, May 6, 10 am – 6 pm

All ages

Unlimited Ride Wristband starts at $39.95

Turn and churn, ride and roar, and enjoy adrenaline-pumping action of all kinds. Plus, delicious carnival treats and fun games!

Westchester

Lyndhurst, 635 South Broadway, Tarrytown

May 5-7, Friday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm, Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm.

All ages

$12; $11 seniors 62 and older; $4 children 6-16; free for children younger than 6

Find handmade and uncommon items from 200 makers you can’t find anywhere else in the county!

Visitors can spend the day with family and friends shopping for original fashions, accessories, jewelry, home décor, furniture, photography and fine art, as well as functional and sculptural works in ceramics, glass, metal, wood, mixed media and more.

Experience fun family activities like interactive puppet theater, face painting, storytelling and more and watch craft demos like wheel thrown pottery!

Bethany Arts Community, 40 Somerstown Rd. Ossining

Saturday, May 6, 10 am – 4 pm

All ages

$10 per car

Experience the joy and wonder of the natural world, brought to life through the skillful hands of artisans. WoodFest has something for everyone, from handcrafted creations, to wood sculpture demonstrations, to wood-crafting activities for all! Enjoy a day of celebration with live music, art, activities, and games for the whole family!

Hommocks Middle School, 130 Hommocks Rd, Larchmont

Friday, May 12, 6 – 9 pm

All ages

Free

STEM-tastic will have over 35 activities that bring STEM skills to life for all ages. Drone Cadets! SkyDome Planetarium! Rigamajig! And lots more!

The Village Green, 1061 Boston Post Road, Rye

Sunday, May 21, 11 am – 3 pm

All ages

$30 per child; $70 per family (3 or more children)

Exciting vehicles to climb, ride and explore! Bouncy Houses, All Aboard Train, Face Painting, Arts & Crafts, Tattoos and more! Featuring music and bubbles from the Bubble Bus, and a raffle with lots of great prizes for kids.

Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack

May 4-14, Weekdays, 5 – 10 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 12 – 10 pm, and Sunday, May 14, 12 – 8 pm.

All ages

Free admission Mondays and Tuesdays; $5 admission all other days; Free Admission every day for kids 36” & shorter;$45 Unlimited Ride Armband.

There’s something for everyone at this spring carnival! Go on thrilling rides, play exciting games, try delicious treats, and more!

Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta

Saturday, May 6, 12 – 7 pm

All ages

$5 General Admission

Spend a special day enjoying the outdoors with delicious food, desserts, specialty drinks and much more. There will be 20+ Food Trucks and 100+ Craft beers to choose from! Plus, live entertainment on the field and activities such as ax throwing will be included.

Lafayette Ave., Suffern

Sunday, May 7, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free; fees for some activities

Come out for a day of live music, vendors, costumed characters, a kids zone including a bounce house & mini golf AND a slide, face painter, balloon artist booth and more.

Garden State Plaza, 1 Garden State Plaza, Paramus

Sunday, May 7, 12 – 7 pm

All ages

$6 admission ages 6 and older

Check out 12+ food vendors, live music, games, and activities for all ages. In addition to activities including Airsoft shooting range, bounce house, bungee trampoline, face painters, Henna by Dana, and more! Plus, local craft beer as well as wine, sangria, and hard seltzers.

Myron Parking Lot, 205 Maywood Ave. Maywood, NJ

Saturday, May 13, 11 am – 6 pm

All ages

Free admission

Check out the best food trucks from the New Jersey area! This event will feature over 12 food trucks, live entertainment, and a vendor pop-up with 30+ exhibitors selling really cool stuff. For the children there will be a fun kid area with bounces, face painting and games.

The garden is set up in front of the entertainment area, so you can sit down at a table and enjoy your food, drink and the music. Bring a comfortable folding chair – for maximum enjoyment of the festival. There will also be seating available at the tables for eating.

Downtown Nyack, Main Street & Broadway, Nyack

Sunday, May 21, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Don’t miss this unique street fair held in historic Nyack. Over 250 exhibitors with arts, crafts, photography, home décor, businesses & Nyack stores will be set up throughout downtown.

For the foodies all kinds of tasty festival foods set up in tents and food trucks plus Nyack’s outdoor cafes will be available. Music will be playing at the gazebo on Main Street. This family fun day will have something for everyone.

Fiber Craft Studio, 275 Hungry Hollow Rd, Chestnut Ridge

Sunday, May 28, 10 am – 4 pm

All ages

Free admission

This family-oriented community event features child-friendly craft activities, a petting zoo, pony rides, live music, local craft vendors, and delicious food.

Scheduled craft activities include: Carding fleece and spinning it to make a necklace; creating birds and bees with fleece; finger-knitting crowns from roving/fleece; making a pom-pom necklace; plant-dying a silk streamer.