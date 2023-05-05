Carnivals, Festivals and Parades: May 2023
May is full of festivals, carnivals and parades for the whole family all month long! We’ve rounded up some of the best ones coming up.
Click on your region to jump to events near you!
Psst… Here’s your guide to the newly-opened Gilder Center at the American Museum of Natural History!
Manhattan
The Calhoun Carnival
81st Street between West End Avenue and Riverside Drive, Upper East Side
Saturday, May 6, 11 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free entry, tickets for games $1 each
The Carnival returns with games, prizes, music, arts and crafts, bounce houses, a bake sale, cotton candy and a barbeque!
Harlem Bazaar
Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th Street, Harlme
Sunday, May 7, 11am-5pm
All ages
Admission is free; prices vary for goods
This monthly event series features dozens of vendors ranging from unique clothing, hand-crafted jewelry, mouth watering food, to exceptional artwork. Harlem Bazaar will also feature music performances and a Kids’ Corner to keep the little ones busy.
The Uptown Night Market
Under the Arches in West Harlem, 133rd St and 12th Ave, West Harlem
Thursday, May 11, 4 – 10 pm.
All ages
Admission is free; prices vary for goods
This beloved food event series is a must-attend for any food lover in Manhattan, with its celebration of cuisines worldwide, cultures with diverse performances, and communities with various all-family activities.
Japan Parade
Central Park West and 81st Street, Upper West Side
Saturday, May 13, 1 pm
All ages
Free
The 2nd annual Japan Parade celebrates, expresses, and brings awareness to the friendship between NYC and Japan with a thank you from the Japanese community.
The parade will be led by Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi and will feature Anime NYC, the Harlem Japanese Gospel Choir, The Japanese Folk Dance of NY, and many more.
17th Annual Dance Parade New York
6th Avenue and across 8th Street to Avenue A, East Village
Saturday, May 20, 11:45 am
All ages
Free
See 10,000 dancers performing over 100 unique styles of dance, with live bands, and DJs. Dance Parade will celebrate its 17th year under the theme “Beyond the Zone” with dancers from 160+ dance organizations who will present over 100 unique styles.
Friendship Circle Annual UES Carnival
77th St between 1st Ave. & York Ave., Upper East Side
Sunday, May 21, 12 – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Bring your family out for some big fun and to support a special cause. Friendship Circle’s mission is to build a warm community in NYC for people with special needs, their families, and loving volunteers.
The annual Walk & Carnival includes games, rides, and food. See website to learn how you can participate in the walk or just come out for the fun!
The 36th Annual Loisaida Festival
Avenue C from 12th – 5th Street, East Village
Sunday, May 28, 12 – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate arts & culture through music, dance, arts, cuisine, and other cultural manifestations representative of the diverse ethnic groups and nationalities that make up the fabric of this neighborhood.
It also serves as a vehicle to share information and spread awareness about local community and city-wide initiatives and resources as well as year-round community programming by Loisaida, Inc.
Back to top
Bronx
2nd Annual Gjergj Kastrioti Skenderbeu Fair
Bronx Little Italy, 610 Crescent Ave, Bronx
Sunday, May 7, 12 – 6 pm
All ages
Free
Hosted by the Albanian American Open Hand Association Inc., the Fair returns with traditional foods, entertainment, games, children’s activities, and more.
This event is in honor of the Albanian Commander during the 15th Century, and in celebration of Albanian history, traditions, culture and its connections to Italy.
Back to top
Brooklyn
Church Avenue Street Fair
Church Avenue from Coney Island Avenue to Argyle Road, Flatbush
Sunday, May 7, noon – 6 pm
All ages
Free
This annual street fair will include a LEGO station, street art, robotics, music, food and drink, and dance performances from local groups.
BayFest 2023
Emmons Avenue & East 27th Street, Sheepshead Bay
Sunday, May 21, 12 – 6 pm
All ages
Free
Bring the family out for 6 hours of fun and excitement with live music, giveaways, fireboat display, kidzone and more!
Back to top
Queens
Citi Field Spring Carnival
Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Corona
May 10-14, Wednesdays – Fridays, 4 – 10 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 12 – 10 pm
All ages
$5 admission (free for children under 36″ tall). Ride cost varies.
Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with exciting rides and games and deep-fried treats, sweets and other carnival eats!
Sheep Shearing Festival
Queens County Farm Museum, 75-50 Little Neck Parkway, Glen Oaks
Saturday, May 13, 11 am – 4 pm
All ages
Advance Tickets: $15; $12 (ages 3–11); Free for 0-2 year olds
Celebrate Spring on the farm at NYC’s ONLY sheep shearing festival. Farmer-led tours and sheep shearing demonstrations connect visitors to life on the farm.
Learn about the cycle of wool processing, visit with fiber artisans as they showcase spinning, weaving, and knitting. Listen to live music, enjoy hayrides ($6/person), kids crafts, and a free scavenger hunt to add to the fun!
Back to top
Staten Island
Lag Ba’omer Outdoor Celebration
Joan & Alan Bernikow JCC, 1466 Manor Rd.
Tuesday, May 9, 4:30-6pm
All ages
$7
Celebrate spring at a Lag Ba’omer outdoor celebration for families. Sing and dance with Sherri Ehrlich from Honey Child Music. Enjoy pizza and fireless S’MORES! Have fun with friends at the JCC’s playground.
2023 Staten Island Mall Carnival
Staten Island Mall, 2655 Richmond Ave.
May 25-June 11: Monday-Friday, 5-11pm; Saturday-Sunday, 12-11pm; Memorial Day, 12-11pm
All ages
Ticket information TBA.
This annual family event features a variety of fun activities, including rides, games, carnival food and more.
Back to top
Long Island
Arts Below Sunrise S.T.E.A.M. Festival 2023
Broadway bet. the Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library in Hewlett and Irving Place in Woodmere
Sunday, May 7, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free
This community-wide event includes S.T.E.A.M. activities, live music, artists, dancers, demonstrations, craft and food vendors and an overall festive atmosphere for all ages. In addition, There will be contests and prizes!
Fleece & Fiber Festival
Hallockville Museum and Farm, 6038 Sound Ave. Riverhead
Saturday, May 20, 10 am – 4 pm
All ages
$10
One of Long Island’s largest celebrations of fiber arts and crafts, The Fleece & Fiber Festival is an immersive experience in the life cycle of fiber, from sheep to sweater.
The event will feature dozens of fiber artisans showcasing their talents, demonstrating their traditional crafts, and selling their creations, along with hands-on demonstrations for visitors. New for this year will be a children’s activity area and a petting zoo.
Among the exhibitors and vendors will be live sheep shearing, spinners transforming raw fiber into yarn, weavers creating cloth, and knitters and crocheters showcasing their creations.
Arts In The Plaza
Kennedy Plaza, 1 West Chester St. Long Beach
May 27-October 28, Saturdays, 10 am – 3 pm
All ages
Free
Arts In The Plaza is Long Beach’s Weekly Arts Festival featuring handcrafted art by Long Island artists, live music, cultural performances and a Kids Art Station.
Meet artists and hear the stories behind their creations and shop an amazing selection of fine art, photography, custom jewelry, and unique handmade gifts in a myriad of mediums.
Mosaic Street Painting Festival
East Main Street, Downtown Riverhead
Sunday, May 28, 12 – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Stroll, enjoy the fresh air, watch artists in action, and participate in family-oriented activities. Music will fill the air along with the enticing smells of the local food trucks.
This family-focused event is inspired by the street artists of Grazie di Curtatone, Italy who gather each year for the Incontro Nazionale dei Madonnari where the streets of the village are converted into works of art in chalk.
Artists, musicians, and art lovers of all ages can participate or watch as artists convert squares of the street into vibrant and moving works of art.
Manhasset SCA Fair
Munsey Park Elementary School, 1 Hunt Lane, Manhasset
Saturday, May 6, 10 am – 6 pm
All ages
Unlimited Ride Wristband starts at $39.95
Turn and churn, ride and roar, and enjoy adrenaline-pumping action of all kinds. Plus, delicious carnival treats and fun games!
Back to top
Westchester
SPRING Crafts at Lyndhurst 2023
Lyndhurst, 635 South Broadway, Tarrytown
May 5-7, Friday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm, Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm.
All ages
$12; $11 seniors 62 and older; $4 children 6-16; free for children younger than 6
Find handmade and uncommon items from 200 makers you can’t find anywhere else in the county!
Visitors can spend the day with family and friends shopping for original fashions, accessories, jewelry, home décor, furniture, photography and fine art, as well as functional and sculptural works in ceramics, glass, metal, wood, mixed media and more.
Experience fun family activities like interactive puppet theater, face painting, storytelling and more and watch craft demos like wheel thrown pottery!
WoodFest 2023
Bethany Arts Community, 40 Somerstown Rd. Ossining
Saturday, May 6, 10 am – 4 pm
All ages
$10 per car
Experience the joy and wonder of the natural world, brought to life through the skillful hands of artisans. WoodFest has something for everyone, from handcrafted creations, to wood sculpture demonstrations, to wood-crafting activities for all! Enjoy a day of celebration with live music, art, activities, and games for the whole family!
STEM-tastic 2023 – FREE festival of STEM
Hommocks Middle School, 130 Hommocks Rd, Larchmont
Friday, May 12, 6 – 9 pm
All ages
Free
STEM-tastic will have over 35 activities that bring STEM skills to life for all ages. Drone Cadets! SkyDome Planetarium! Rigamajig! And lots more!
Vehicle Fair
The Village Green, 1061 Boston Post Road, Rye
Sunday, May 21, 11 am – 3 pm
All ages
$30 per child; $70 per family (3 or more children)
Exciting vehicles to climb, ride and explore! Bouncy Houses, All Aboard Train, Face Painting, Arts & Crafts, Tattoos and more! Featuring music and bubbles from the Bubble Bus, and a raffle with lots of great prizes for kids.
Back to top
Rockland/Bergen
Palisades Mall Carnival
Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack
May 4-14, Weekdays, 5 – 10 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 12 – 10 pm, and Sunday, May 14, 12 – 8 pm.
All ages
Free admission Mondays and Tuesdays; $5 admission all other days; Free Admission every day for kids 36” & shorter;$45 Unlimited Ride Armband.
There’s something for everyone at this spring carnival! Go on thrilling rides, play exciting games, try delicious treats, and more!
Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival @ Skylands Stadium
Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta
Saturday, May 6, 12 – 7 pm
All ages
$5 General Admission
Spend a special day enjoying the outdoors with delicious food, desserts, specialty drinks and much more. There will be 20+ Food Trucks and 100+ Craft beers to choose from! Plus, live entertainment on the field and activities such as ax throwing will be included.
Suffern Street Fair
Lafayette Ave., Suffern
Sunday, May 7, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free; fees for some activities
Come out for a day of live music, vendors, costumed characters, a kids zone including a bounce house & mini golf AND a slide, face painter, balloon artist booth and more.
Garden State Plaza Spring Food and Music Festival
Garden State Plaza, 1 Garden State Plaza, Paramus
Sunday, May 7, 12 – 7 pm
All ages
$6 admission ages 6 and older
Check out 12+ food vendors, live music, games, and activities for all ages. In addition to activities including Airsoft shooting range, bounce house, bungee trampoline, face painters, Henna by Dana, and more! Plus, local craft beer as well as wine, sangria, and hard seltzers.
Chow Down Food Truck Fest & Vendor Pop-Up
Myron Parking Lot, 205 Maywood Ave. Maywood, NJ
Saturday, May 13, 11 am – 6 pm
All ages
Free admission
Check out the best food trucks from the New Jersey area! This event will feature over 12 food trucks, live entertainment, and a vendor pop-up with 30+ exhibitors selling really cool stuff. For the children there will be a fun kid area with bounces, face painting and games.
The garden is set up in front of the entertainment area, so you can sit down at a table and enjoy your food, drink and the music. Bring a comfortable folding chair – for maximum enjoyment of the festival. There will also be seating available at the tables for eating.
Nyack Famous Street Fair
Downtown Nyack, Main Street & Broadway, Nyack
Sunday, May 21, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Don’t miss this unique street fair held in historic Nyack. Over 250 exhibitors with arts, crafts, photography, home décor, businesses & Nyack stores will be set up throughout downtown.
For the foodies all kinds of tasty festival foods set up in tents and food trucks plus Nyack’s outdoor cafes will be available. Music will be playing at the gazebo on Main Street. This family fun day will have something for everyone.
Sheep and Wool Festival
Fiber Craft Studio, 275 Hungry Hollow Rd, Chestnut Ridge
Sunday, May 28, 10 am – 4 pm
All ages
Free admission
This family-oriented community event features child-friendly craft activities, a petting zoo, pony rides, live music, local craft vendors, and delicious food.
Scheduled craft activities include: Carding fleece and spinning it to make a necklace; creating birds and bees with fleece; finger-knitting crowns from roving/fleece; making a pom-pom necklace; plant-dying a silk streamer.