Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades: June 2023

Carnival, Festivals, and Parades June 2023

June is full of festivals, carnivals and parades for the whole family all month long! We’ve rounded up some of the best ones coming up.

Click on a region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Fifth Avenue from E 43rd Street to E 79th Street, Midtown

Sunday, June 11, 11am

All ages

Free

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) is the largest demonstration of cultural pride in the nation.

Now in its 66th year, the parade takes place from 44th Street to 79th Street along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, in honor of the 3.5 million inhabitants of Puerto Rico and over 5 million people residing in the United States.

Washington Square Park, Fifth Avenue and Washington Square North, Greenwich Village

Saturday, June 10, 11am–7pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the joyous Hare Krishna Festival at this annual gathering, featuring delicious and healthy vegetarian food, enchanting kirtan, dance and theatrical performances, free meditation classes, exhibits on the ancient wisdom of the sacred Bhagavad-gita, marketplace, and children’s area with games and activities.

Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, Lower East Side

Sunday, June 18, 12pm–4pm

All ages

Free

This festival fills Eldridge Street with a medley of Jewish, Chinese, and Puerto Rican tastes, sights, sounds, and crafts for folks of all ages to enjoy!

Richard Rogers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park, 18 Mt Morris Park W., Harlem

Friday, June 23, 2–7pm

All ages

Free

Be there for NYC’s FREE family festival packed with performances by high quality children’s theater, music and dance troupes. Workshops with The Sugar hill Museum of Art & Storytelling, Studio Museum, Harlem School of the Arts, Balloon Animals & Face Painting, plus much much more!

Rockefeller Park at Chamber Street, Chambers St. & River Terrace, Battery Park City

Friday, June 23, 5–8pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy this nostalgic celebration of the summer solstice. Join in a lively dance around the Midsummer pole. Make wreaths from beautiful flowers representing those in bloom on the solstice in Sweden. Enjoy a parade, children’s games, and Swedish delicacies.

Traditional music by Paul Dahlin and fiddlers from the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis. Dances led by Ross Sutter, a Scandinavian folklorist.

Morningside Ave, Between 113th St. & 114th St., South Harlem

Saturday, June 24, 2–7pm

All ages

Free

Join Kidsfest for loads of performing artists, storytelling workshops, raffles, kung fu, music and dance. This festival will be LIVE and children will have the opportunity to enjoy and engage in performances and workshops with some of New York’s finest performing artists!

Jackie Robinson Park Bandshell, 116 Bradhurst Ave., Central Harlem

Sunday, June 25, 2–7pm

All ages

Free

See loads of performing artists, storytelling workshops, raffles, kung fu, music and dance. Children will have the opportunity to enjoy and engage in performances and workshops with some of New York’s finest performing artists!

Bronx

The Point CDC, 940 Garrison Ave. Bronx

Saturday, June 17, 11am–5pm

All ages

Free

The Fish Parade & Arts Festival is an annual procession through Hunts Point connecting the community to the Bronx River. Like shoaling fish, the community marches together in a family-friendly, vibrant celebration.

This year’s celebration includes fish puppets leading the parade. The fish are looking for the Bronx River. As a symbol of hope, life, resilience, and resistance, fish celebrate the ways this community has thrived in the past twenty years and continues to fight.

Brooklyn

Emily Warren Roebling Plaza at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Main Street & John Street, Downtown Brooklyn

Saturday, June 10, 10am–4pm

All ages

Free

Explore vintage buses, enjoy photo ops, meet some of the bus drivers who help keep our city moving, shop, and take in the view of the Manhattan skyline.

Queens

Under the RFK Bridge, Corner of Hoyt Ave N and 19th St, Astoria

June 7-11, Wednesday-Friday, 4-11 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 12-11 pm

All ages

Single tickets start at $1.50; $30 for 20 tickets; $60 for 50 tickets.

Kick off the summer with thrilling rides, exciting games, and great family fun!

St. Gregory the Great Academy, 244-44 87th Avenue, Bellerose

June 16-24, 7–11pm, daily

All ages

Free admission

Enjoy eight nights of live entertainment, rides, international food, games of chance, 50/50 nightly raffle, Super Jackpot, and dancing under the stars.

Beach 90th Street in Rockaway Beach, Beach 90th Street off Shorefront Parkway, Far Rockaway

Saturday, June 24, 10am–7pm

All ages

Free

Rockaway rocks with a surf contest, local arts & crafts shopping village, skateboard demos and live music.

Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica

June 24-25, 12–5pm

All ages

Free

This two-day fun-filled family event brings high-quality arts performances and craft activities to inspire young people and families to enjoy the arts. Activities will include live music, dance performances, games, arts and crafts, and more!

Staten Island

Catholic Charities Staten Island, 6541 Hylan Blvd.

June 9-11, Friday, 6-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm; Sunday, 12-8pm

All ages

$5; on site parking is also available for $5 per vehicle

This huge family event features music on stage, beer and sangria garden, rides for kids, and an amazing lineup of food trucks.

Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terr.

Saturday, June 17, 11am-4pm

All ages

Free

Go shopping at this community artisan market featuring over 50 Staten Island vendors. Enjoy music, entertainment, food and more.

Long Island, Nassau

Kennedy Plaza, 1 West Chester St. Long Beach

Saturdays through October 28, 10 am – 3 pm

All ages

Free

This weekly Arts Festival features handcrafted art by Long Island artists, live music, cultural performances and a Kids Art Station.

Meet artists and hear the stories behind their creations and shop an amazing selection of fine art, photography, custom jewelry, and unique handmade gifts in a myriad of mediums.

Samanea Mall, 1504 Old Country Road, Westbury

June 15-25, Mondays – Thursdays, 5 – 10 pm, Thursdays, 5 – 11 pm, Saturdays, 12 – 11 pm, Sundays, 12 – 10 pm

All ages

Free admission and parking. Ride cost varies.

Enjoy midway fun for the whole family with thrilling rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tasty carnival eats.

Long Island, Suffolk

Westfield South Shore, 1701 Sunrise Hwy. Bay Shore

June 1-11, Mondays – Thursdays, 5 – 10 pm, Fridays, 5 – 11 pm, Saturdays, 12 – 11 pm, Sundays, 12 – 10 pm

All ages

Free admission and parking. Ride cost varies.

Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with exciting rides and games for the whole family, tantalizing carnival cuisine, and the amazing Big Bee Transforming Robot Car, making its only Suffolk County appearance.

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown

Saturday, June 10, 10 am – 4 pm

All ages

$25 per carload up to 6 people.

The day is filled with wildlife presentations, craft vendors, food trucks, and musical performances.

Lenny Bruno Farms, 740 Wading River Road, Manorville

June 10-11, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm.

All ages

$10; additional $10 for strawberry u-pick area admission

Lenny Bruno’s Strawberry Festival features a variety of family-friendly activities. Admission includes live music, vendor access, toddler play area, petting zoo, jumbo garden games, and more!

Children 2 and under are free. Additionally, festival-goers will have access to food trucks, artisan vendors, face painting, other children and teen activity vendors, jumbo garden games, and more! Visitors can also purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, pies, ice cream, and other delicious fares at the farm.

VFW Post 8300, 330 North Dunton Avenue, East Patchogue

Sunday, June 11, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free admission

Enjoy this family filled fun day with lots of vendors to shop with, activities for kids including archery, inflatables, kids craft corner, music, food, and more.

Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival Grounds, 1175 Route 48, Mattituck

June 14-18, Wednesday and Thursday, 5–10pm; Friday, 5–11pm; Saturday, 11am–11pm; Sunday, 11am–5pm.

All ages

$10 admission

Dig into the strawberry shortcake, sample the strawberries dipped in chocolate, try the strawberries any way you like them. Head over to the rest tent to enjoy live music. Then find out what is available for sale from arts and craft vendors.

Cheer as the new Strawberry Queen is crowned. Experience the midway rides. Taste foods from around the world. The fun keeps going after the sun sets, so bring lawn chairs and enjoy the fireworks on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Suffolk Community College, 1001 Crooked Hill Road, Brentwood

June 15-25, Weekdays, 5–11pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 3–11pm

All ages

$5 admission for those 36″ and taller; ride tickets start at $1.50 and Pay One Price Wristbands are $35.

Long Island FunFest is the largest fair on the Island bringing all the family fun of a state fair right here to our backyard! The 2023 Fun Fest is packed with FREE shows and entertainment!

New for 2023 is the World of Wonders Show, a show filled with bizarre thrills, oddities, and wonders! Back by popular demand is The World Famous Royal Hanneford Circus!

The full size big top circus will bring its full line-up of amazing acts to fun fest daily. Returning for a fourth year, families will be able to encounter amazing animals in the Eudora Farms Exotic Petting Zoo.

There will also be nightly music entertainment and so much more. No fair is complete without a thrilling midway and FunFest has the largest ride midway on the Island.

Ride the incredible Super Cyclone Roller Coaster; experience the one of a kind Delusion or try one of the family or kiddie rides, there is something for everyone. And don’t forget the delicious fair food and exciting games.

Kings Park Chamber of Commerce, Main St. Kings Park

Saturday, June 17, 10am–4pm

All ages

Free admission

Enjoy food, music, live performances, 250+ vendors, rides, games, activities, raffles, and prizes!

Downtown Riverhead, Main Street from Griffing Avenue to McDermott Avenue, Riverhead

Friday, June 30, 5 – 9:30 pm

All ages

Free

Alive on 25 is a walkable, pop-up summer street festival offering live music on multiple stages, car show, local craft beverages, outdoor dining, Long Island artists, performers and street vendors, plus a special fireworks display.

Rockland

Westfield Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus

Wednesdays – Fridays, 5 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 2 pm, through June 11.

All ages

$5 admission; $25-$35 mega pass; Individual ride tickets available.

Enjoy rides, food, shows, and much more!



Flywheel Park, Ash Street, Piermont

Saturday, June 10, 12 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Listen to live music spanning multiple genres, poetry readings, and special performing artists while viewing various art exhibits, an artisan market and live demonstrations.

New City Chamber of Commerce, Main Street and Congers Road, New City

Sunday, June 11, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Free

Kids will enjoy rides, face painting, and arts ‘n crafts, while adults will appreciate the live music, food, drink, shopping, and more!

Elmwood Park Recreation Department, 300 Market Street, Elmwood Park, NJ

Saturday, June 17, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

Admission is free

Peruse exhibitors selling a selection of assorted items, a special arts & crafts section, check out the live entertainment, kiddie rides & games, great festival foods & food trucks. There will also be live music, dancing, karate demonstrations, and more.

Metlife Stadium, 1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, East Rutherford, NJ

June 22-July 9, 6 – 11:30 pm, daily

All ages

$38.99

The State Fair Meadowlands is dedicated to providing the best value in family entertainment. With over 100 rides, free shows, and 50 food options, this Fair has something for all ages.