Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades: June 2023

Carnival, Festivals, and Parades June 2023
June is full of festivals, carnivals and parades for the whole family all month long! We’ve rounded up some of the best ones coming up.
Manhattan
66th Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade
Fifth Avenue from E 43rd Street to E 79th Street, Midtown
Sunday, June 11, 11am
All ages
Free
The National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) is the largest demonstration of cultural pride in the nation.
Now in its 66th year, the parade takes place from 44th Street to 79th Street along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, in honor of the 3.5 million inhabitants of Puerto Rico and over 5 million people residing in the United States.
Hare Krishna Festival
Washington Square Park, Fifth Avenue and Washington Square North, Greenwich Village
Saturday, June 10, 11am–7pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the joyous Hare Krishna Festival at this annual gathering, featuring delicious and healthy vegetarian food, enchanting kirtan, dance and theatrical performances, free meditation classes, exhibits on the ancient wisdom of the sacred Bhagavad-gita, marketplace, and children’s area with games and activities.
Egg Rolls, Egg Creams, and Empanadas Street Festival
Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, Lower East Side
Sunday, June 18, 12pm–4pm
All ages
Free
This festival fills Eldridge Street with a medley of Jewish, Chinese, and Puerto Rican tastes, sights, sounds, and crafts for folks of all ages to enjoy!
18th Annual NYC Kidsfest: Day 1
Richard Rogers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park, 18 Mt Morris Park W., Harlem
Friday, June 23, 2–7pm
All ages
Free
Be there for NYC’s FREE family festival packed with performances by high quality children’s theater, music and dance troupes. Workshops with The Sugar hill Museum of Art & Storytelling, Studio Museum, Harlem School of the Arts, Balloon Animals & Face Painting, plus much much more!
Swedish Midsummer Festival
Rockefeller Park at Chamber Street, Chambers St. & River Terrace, Battery Park City
Friday, June 23, 5–8pm
All ages
Free
Enjoy this nostalgic celebration of the summer solstice. Join in a lively dance around the Midsummer pole. Make wreaths from beautiful flowers representing those in bloom on the solstice in Sweden. Enjoy a parade, children’s games, and Swedish delicacies.
Traditional music by Paul Dahlin and fiddlers from the American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis. Dances led by Ross Sutter, a Scandinavian folklorist.
18th Annual NYC Kidsfest: Day 2
Morningside Ave, Between 113th St. & 114th St., South Harlem
Saturday, June 24, 2–7pm
All ages
Free
Join Kidsfest for loads of performing artists, storytelling workshops, raffles, kung fu, music and dance. This festival will be LIVE and children will have the opportunity to enjoy and engage in performances and workshops with some of New York’s finest performing artists!
18th Annual NYC Kidsfest: Day 3
Jackie Robinson Park Bandshell, 116 Bradhurst Ave., Central Harlem
Sunday, June 25, 2–7pm
All ages
Free
See loads of performing artists, storytelling workshops, raffles, kung fu, music and dance. Children will have the opportunity to enjoy and engage in performances and workshops with some of New York’s finest performing artists!
Bronx
The Fish Parade
The Point CDC, 940 Garrison Ave. Bronx
Saturday, June 17, 11am–5pm
All ages
Free
The Fish Parade & Arts Festival is an annual procession through Hunts Point connecting the community to the Bronx River. Like shoaling fish, the community marches together in a family-friendly, vibrant celebration.
This year’s celebration includes fish puppets leading the parade. The fish are looking for the Bronx River. As a symbol of hope, life, resilience, and resistance, fish celebrate the ways this community has thrived in the past twenty years and continues to fight.
Brooklyn
Vintage Bus Festival
Emily Warren Roebling Plaza at Brooklyn Bridge Park, Main Street & John Street, Downtown Brooklyn
Saturday, June 10, 10am–4pm
All ages
Free
Explore vintage buses, enjoy photo ops, meet some of the bus drivers who help keep our city moving, shop, and take in the view of the Manhattan skyline.
Queens
Astoria Park Carnival
Under the RFK Bridge, Corner of Hoyt Ave N and 19th St, Astoria
June 7-11, Wednesday-Friday, 4-11 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 12-11 pm
All ages
Single tickets start at $1.50; $30 for 20 tickets; $60 for 50 tickets.
Kick off the summer with thrilling rides, exciting games, and great family fun!
42nd Gregorian Festival
St. Gregory the Great Academy, 244-44 87th Avenue, Bellerose
June 16-24, 7–11pm, daily
All ages
Free admission
Enjoy eight nights of live entertainment, rides, international food, games of chance, 50/50 nightly raffle, Super Jackpot, and dancing under the stars.
17th Annual Rock Stock Festival
Beach 90th Street in Rockaway Beach, Beach 90th Street off Shorefront Parkway, Far Rockaway
Saturday, June 24, 10am–7pm
All ages
Free
Rockaway rocks with a surf contest, local arts & crafts shopping village, skateboard demos and live music.
Queens International Children’s Festival
Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica
June 24-25, 12–5pm
All ages
Free
This two-day fun-filled family event brings high-quality arts performances and craft activities to inspire young people and families to enjoy the arts. Activities will include live music, dance performances, games, arts and crafts, and more!
Staten Island
Food Truck Festival at the Mount
Catholic Charities Staten Island, 6541 Hylan Blvd.
June 9-11, Friday, 6-10pm; Saturday, 12-10pm; Sunday, 12-8pm
All ages
$5; on site parking is also available for $5 per vehicle
This huge family event features music on stage, beer and sangria garden, rides for kids, and an amazing lineup of food trucks.
Cottage Row Curiosities
Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terr.
Saturday, June 17, 11am-4pm
All ages
Free
Go shopping at this community artisan market featuring over 50 Staten Island vendors. Enjoy music, entertainment, food and more.
Long Island, Nassau
Arts In The Plaza
Kennedy Plaza, 1 West Chester St. Long Beach
Saturdays through October 28, 10 am – 3 pm
All ages
Free
This weekly Arts Festival features handcrafted art by Long Island artists, live music, cultural performances and a Kids Art Station.
Meet artists and hear the stories behind their creations and shop an amazing selection of fine art, photography, custom jewelry, and unique handmade gifts in a myriad of mediums.
Westbury Carnival at Samanea
Samanea Mall, 1504 Old Country Road, Westbury
June 15-25, Mondays – Thursdays, 5 – 10 pm, Thursdays, 5 – 11 pm, Saturdays, 12 – 11 pm, Sundays, 12 – 10 pm
All ages
Free admission and parking. Ride cost varies.
Enjoy midway fun for the whole family with thrilling rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tasty carnival eats.
Long Island, Suffolk
South Shore Mall Carnival
Westfield South Shore, 1701 Sunrise Hwy. Bay Shore
June 1-11, Mondays – Thursdays, 5 – 10 pm, Fridays, 5 – 11 pm, Saturdays, 12 – 11 pm, Sundays, 12 – 10 pm
All ages
Free admission and parking. Ride cost varies.
Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with exciting rides and games for the whole family, tantalizing carnival cuisine, and the amazing Big Bee Transforming Robot Car, making its only Suffolk County appearance.
Butterfly and Bird Festival
Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown
Saturday, June 10, 10 am – 4 pm
All ages
$25 per carload up to 6 people.
The day is filled with wildlife presentations, craft vendors, food trucks, and musical performances.
Lenny Bruno Farms’ Annual Strawberry Festival
Lenny Bruno Farms, 740 Wading River Road, Manorville
June 10-11, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm.
All ages
$10; additional $10 for strawberry u-pick area admission
Lenny Bruno’s Strawberry Festival features a variety of family-friendly activities. Admission includes live music, vendor access, toddler play area, petting zoo, jumbo garden games, and more!
Children 2 and under are free. Additionally, festival-goers will have access to food trucks, artisan vendors, face painting, other children and teen activity vendors, jumbo garden games, and more! Visitors can also purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, pies, ice cream, and other delicious fares at the farm.
Family Fun Festival
VFW Post 8300, 330 North Dunton Avenue, East Patchogue
Sunday, June 11, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free admission
Enjoy this family filled fun day with lots of vendors to shop with, activities for kids including archery, inflatables, kids craft corner, music, food, and more.
The Mattituck Lions Club Annual Strawberry Festival
Mattituck Lions Strawberry Festival Grounds, 1175 Route 48, Mattituck
June 14-18, Wednesday and Thursday, 5–10pm; Friday, 5–11pm; Saturday, 11am–11pm; Sunday, 11am–5pm.
All ages
$10 admission
Dig into the strawberry shortcake, sample the strawberries dipped in chocolate, try the strawberries any way you like them. Head over to the rest tent to enjoy live music. Then find out what is available for sale from arts and craft vendors.
Cheer as the new Strawberry Queen is crowned. Experience the midway rides. Taste foods from around the world. The fun keeps going after the sun sets, so bring lawn chairs and enjoy the fireworks on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
FunFest Long Island
Suffolk Community College, 1001 Crooked Hill Road, Brentwood
June 15-25, Weekdays, 5–11pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 3–11pm
All ages
$5 admission for those 36″ and taller; ride tickets start at $1.50 and Pay One Price Wristbands are $35.
Long Island FunFest is the largest fair on the Island bringing all the family fun of a state fair right here to our backyard! The 2023 Fun Fest is packed with FREE shows and entertainment!
New for 2023 is the World of Wonders Show, a show filled with bizarre thrills, oddities, and wonders! Back by popular demand is The World Famous Royal Hanneford Circus!
The full size big top circus will bring its full line-up of amazing acts to fun fest daily. Returning for a fourth year, families will be able to encounter amazing animals in the Eudora Farms Exotic Petting Zoo.
There will also be nightly music entertainment and so much more. No fair is complete without a thrilling midway and FunFest has the largest ride midway on the Island.
Ride the incredible Super Cyclone Roller Coaster; experience the one of a kind Delusion or try one of the family or kiddie rides, there is something for everyone. And don’t forget the delicious fair food and exciting games.
46th Annual Kings Park Day Town Fair
Kings Park Chamber of Commerce, Main St. Kings Park
Saturday, June 17, 10am–4pm
All ages
Free admission
Enjoy food, music, live performances, 250+ vendors, rides, games, activities, raffles, and prizes!
Alive on 25 @ Downtown Riverhead
Downtown Riverhead, Main Street from Griffing Avenue to McDermott Avenue, Riverhead
Friday, June 30, 5 – 9:30 pm
All ages
Free
Alive on 25 is a walkable, pop-up summer street festival offering live music on multiple stages, car show, local craft beverages, outdoor dining, Long Island artists, performers and street vendors, plus a special fireworks display.
Rockland
L.E.A.D. FEST
Westfield Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus
Wednesdays – Fridays, 5 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 2 pm, through June 11.
All ages
$5 admission; $25-$35 mega pass; Individual ride tickets available.
Enjoy rides, food, shows, and much more!
Piermont Arts Festival
Flywheel Park, Ash Street, Piermont
Saturday, June 10, 12 – 8 pm
All ages
Free
Listen to live music spanning multiple genres, poetry readings, and special performing artists while viewing various art exhibits, an artisan market and live demonstrations.
New City Street Fair
New City Chamber of Commerce, Main Street and Congers Road, New City
Sunday, June 11, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Free
Kids will enjoy rides, face painting, and arts ‘n crafts, while adults will appreciate the live music, food, drink, shopping, and more!
Elmwood Park Multi-Cultural Festival Street Fair
Elmwood Park Recreation Department, 300 Market Street, Elmwood Park, NJ
Saturday, June 17, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
Admission is free
Peruse exhibitors selling a selection of assorted items, a special arts & crafts section, check out the live entertainment, kiddie rides & games, great festival foods & food trucks. There will also be live music, dancing, karate demonstrations, and more.
State Fair Meadowlands
Metlife Stadium, 1 MetLife Stadium Drive, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, East Rutherford, NJ
June 22-July 9, 6 – 11:30 pm, daily
All ages
$38.99
The State Fair Meadowlands is dedicated to providing the best value in family entertainment. With over 100 rides, free shows, and 50 food options, this Fair has something for all ages.