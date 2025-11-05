Canstruction Returns to Brookfield Place: Building for a Cause

Brookfield Place is buzzing with the return of Canstruction, the cherished annual design competition that transforms cans of food into remarkable art pieces, all for a fantastic cause. This innovative event invites teams of architects, engineers, and contractors to create large-scale sculptures solely from unopened cans of food.

Each sculpture showcases incredible creativity and engineering skill and will be exhibited for the public to admire before being donated to City Harvest, New York City’s largest food rescue organization. Through Canstruction, creativity and compassion come together to make a meaningful impact on the community.

About Canstruction

Canstruction® New York, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was established by the Society for Design Administration (SDA). Its goal is to bring together professionals from the architecture, engineering, and construction fields through innovative creativity and community service efforts. Canstruction events take place globally, where thousands of cans are transformed into stunning structures that are then donated to local food banks and charities.

City Harvest, established in 1982, stands as New York City’s largest and pioneering food rescue organization. Annually, this nonprofit saves millions of pounds of nutritious food from going to waste, distributing it to countless food pantries, soup kitchens, and community partners throughout the five boroughs. This year, City Harvest is set to rescue over 86 million pounds of food, ensuring that New Yorkers facing food insecurity can access healthy, fresh meals.

Experience the Magic of Canstruction with Guided Tours

Participate in enlightening tours of the Canstruction exhibition, where you’ll learn about the teams, techniques, and themes that shape these incredible sculptures.



Tour Schedule:

– Saturday, November 1st, 3 – 4 pm

– Wednesday, November 5th, 5 – 6 pm

– Thursday, November 6th, 12 – 1 pm

– Saturday, November 8th, 10 – 10:45 am (Kids Tour)

– Saturday, November 8th, 11 am – 12 pm

Pre-registration is required; walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows.

Ways to Get Involved

– Donate to City Harvest

Visitors are encouraged to support the cause by bringing canned goods to the Winter Garden donation area, open daily from 10 am – 7 pm. Every can helps feed New Yorkers in need.

– Vote for Your Favorite Sculpture

Cast your ballot for the “People’s Choice Award” and help decide which team takes home this fan-favorite honor.

– Kids’ Activity Sheet

Families can pick up a special Canstruction Activity Worksheet, designed to guide children through the exhibition with interactive questions and fun challenges.



The Competitors

This year’s competition features 23 talented teams from across New York’s design and construction industries, including:

Arcadis, Arup, Buro Happold + CannonDesign, CetraRuddy, Dattner Architects, Design Park, DeSimone Consulting Engineers, Gannett Fleming (GFT), Gensler, Hatfield Group Engineering, HOK, JB&B, AECOM Tishman, VIATechnik, LERA Consulting Structural Engineers, Mancini Duffy, Marvel & TYLin, Meyers+ Engineers & McNamara Salvia Structural Engineers, NV5, Perkins Eastman, Severud Associates, Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH), Thornton Tomasetti, Urbahn Architects, and WSP USA.

Canstruction at Brookfield Place isn’t just an art show; it’s a tribute to innovation, collaboration, and kindness. Visit, donate, and be inspired by the creativity on display, and join the mission to create a stronger, hunger-free New York.

