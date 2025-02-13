Tween & Teen Summer Programs

As tweens and teens grow, summer camps become more than just a way to fill their days—they’re an opportunity to develop independence, discover new passions, and connect with other like-minded people. With a wide range of camps available, from adventure and sports to arts, STEM, and leadership programs, there’s something to match every interest. Camps also offer a chance for tweens and teens to step outside their comfort zones, whether by trying a new activity, making new friends, or spending time away from home. In addition to hands-on learning and exciting adventures, many camps focus on teamwork, problem-solving, and personal growth—skills that benefit kids long after summer ends. Here are some great camp options for parents of older kids.

Camp Chewonki

485 Chewonki Neck Rd., Wiscasset, ME

Chewonki Leadership Expeditions offer transformative outdoor adventures for teens seeking personal growth, leadership skills, and a deeper connection to the natural world. These multi-week expeditions take participants into Maine’s breathtaking backcountry, from rugged coastlines to remote mountains and rivers. Guided by experienced trip leaders, teens engage in activities like backpacking, canoeing, and sea kayaking while learning essential outdoor skills, teamwork, and environmental stewardship. Each day presents new challenges, from navigating difficult terrain to cooking meals over open fires, fostering resilience and teamwork. Participants develop confidence, and a sense of responsibility while forming meaningful connections with their peers. Chewonki Leadership Expeditions provide an unforgettable journey of self-discovery, preparing teens to lead with compassion and confidence in any setting.

Camps ‘R’ Us

10 Locations on Long Island – Baldwin, Bellmore, East Rockaway, Farmingdale, Hicksville, Kings Park, Massapequa, St. James, Syosset, and Williston Park

516-935-2267

Long Island tweens and teens seeking summer adventure find their perfect match in Camps ‘R’ Us Explorers®, a dynamic program designed specifically for grades 5-8. This unique experience combines three exciting off-campus trips weekly with engaging on-campus activities at their 10 premier locations. Explorers embark on carefully planned adventures to destinations across the tri-state area, from thrilling amusement parks to enriching cultural experiences. Between trips, they enjoy swimming, sports, and special events with friends. Parents appreciate the flexibility of 3-day or 5-day options, with all trip fees included in tuition. For 3 decades, Camps ‘R’ Us has helped young people build confidence and independence. The Explorers program continues this tradition, turning summer into an unforgettable journey of discovery.

Camp Kids ‘N Comedy

Gotham Comedy Club, 208 W 23 St, NYC

212-877-6115

Camp Kids ‘N Comedy is where kids are the stars of the show! Take a break from the mosquitoes and the kumbayas, and spend 2 weeks at Gotham Comedy Club learning to write and perform stand-up comedy, practice improv and write and perform sketch comedy. Each camp culminates in a graduation show live on stage. Teachers are professional stand-up comics, improvisors and actors (they promise not to make you paddle any canoes – Scout’s honor!). Open to kids ages 10-18. Camp runs Monday to Friday, 12-4pm for two weeks. Summer Camp 2025 Session 1: July 7-18, Session 2: July 21- August 1, Session 3: August 4-15. Kids can take 1, 2 or 3 sessions.

DNA Learning Center Science Summer Camps

1 Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor

516-367-5170

Hands-On Science Summer Camps! The Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory DNA Learning Center (DNALC) offers fun and challenging camps for science enthusiasts entering 6th–12th grades! The camps are available at several locations in the New York metro area as well as a brand new center in Passaic, New Jersey. Led by experienced instructors, campers learn to use sophisticated laboratory and computer equipment to perform advanced experiments at grade levels beyond their peers.

Endless Adventure Camps

The most unique youth summer camp in Westchester!

White Plains, NY

914-351-6310

Celebrating 15 years of unforgettable summer adventures, Endless Adventure Camps has been delivering epic experiences for teens ages 9-15 across Westchester and Lower Fairfield Counties. Get ready for an adrenaline-packed summer with activities like white water rafting, kayaking, aerial park challenges, fishing expeditions, amusement park thrills, and so much more. Every day brings new challenges, new friends, and unforgettable memories with our incredible staff. With flexible scheduling, you can choose the weeks that fit your summer vibe—up to all six—with no restrictions. Plus, sibling discounts make the fun even better! This isn’t just a camp; it’s a milestone summer filled with excitement and adventure. Secure your child’s spot today for the ultimate teen experience!

Lech-Lecha Journeys

30 Brookshire Rd, Worcester, MA

Give your teen a summer they’ll never forget at Lech-Lecha Adventure Camp, an empowering wilderness experience designed to nurture the next generation of fearless Jewish leaders. In close-knit groups of 10-15 teens, led by expert trek leaders, campers hike stunning trails, scale rocks, canoe serene rivers, sing around campfires, and celebrate Shabbat under starry skies in an 8-day or 15-day excursion. But it’s more than wilderness skills—it’s about stepping out of their comfort zone and into their power. In this fun, supportive environment, they’ll explore their roots, harness Jewish wisdom, and discover the leader within—all while forging friendships that last a lifetime.

Oasis Day Camps

Manhattan, Long Island, Westchester Locations

800-317-1392

Oasis Day Camp offers exciting travel programs for campers entering 6th to 10th Grade. Junior Teen Travel Camp (6th and 7th grade) combines thrilling day trips with engaging on-site activities across their New York locations that foster friendship, personal growth, and endless fun. They offer a perfect blend of adventure, learning, and social interaction. Teen Travel Camp (8th to 10th grade) gives teens the opportunity to take unique trips while forming lifelong friendships. Trips are organized around a weekly theme, allowing teens to choose what interests them the most. Extended day trips and even overnights are all part of the experience! Their exciting locations include theme parks, interactive exhibits, Broadway shows, and sporting events.

YMCA of Long Island Summer Day Camp

Multiple Locations

855-296-2254

This summer, pre-teens and teens (grades 5-10) can experience adventure, build friendships, and stay active at the Y in a safe, welcoming environment. Programs include Pre-Teen Camp, Teen Camp, and CIT (Counselor in Training), designed to create lifelong memories and boost confidence. Camp 2025 runs from June 30 to August 22 in 2-week sessions filled with exciting activities and age appropriate fun. Pre-Teens (ages 10-12) go on two exciting trips per week, every session. Teens (ages 13-15) go on three thrilling trips per week, every session.