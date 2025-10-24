Build-A-Bear Opens New Location in The Bronx

The iconic Build-A-Bear franchise has expanded into the Bronx at a local mall.

The Bronx is filled with plenty of things to do with the kids. From the lively animals and seasonal events at the Bronx Zoo to the neighboring exhibits at the New York Botanical Garden, there’s no shortage of interactive fun for families. As the temperatures begin to drop, it’s natural to want to explore indoor activities, and a recent opening just made that a whole lot easier.

A Family-Friendly Addition

Famed teddy bear franchise Build-A-Bear has opened a new location in the Bronx. Located at Bay Plaza Mall in the Co-op City section of the borough, the store brings to life the fantasy of building your own fuzzy best friend from scratch.

The new location is expected to become a go-to spot for birthday parties, holiday gifts, and spontaneous weekend outings. The store offers party packages and seasonal collections, making it a popular choice for celebrations and creating lasting memories. Parents can look forward to themed events throughout the year, such as Valentine’s Day bears, Easter bunnies, and Halloween, which is right around the corner.

The opening marks an exciting milestone for Bronx families who previously had to travel to other boroughs or nearby Westchester County to experience the brand’s signature hands-on magic. Now, families can create their own custom stuffed animals without leaving the Bronx, making it easier than ever to celebrate birthdays, milestones, and special days out with the kids.

A Bear-y Good Time

Founded in 1997, Build-A-Bear Workshop has become an international sensation with over 400 stores worldwide. What started as one woman’s idea to let kids create their own stuffed toys has blossomed into a global brand built around the themes of love, friendship, and imagination. The company continues to evolve with digital customization, licensed collaborations, and an expanding range of plush characters for all ages.

Build-A-Bear is known for more than just selling stuffed animals—it’s an experience that encourages creativity, imagination, and connection. Kids (and kids-at-heart) can choose from an assortment of unstuffed plush friends, including classic teddy bears, popular characters like Pokémon, Disney favorites, and holiday-themed animals. After choosing their plush, guests head to the signature “Stuff Me” station, where they can help bring their creation to life by filling it with stuffing, placing a special heart inside, and even recording a personalized voice message. The process ends with a fun “Bear Ceremony” and the printing of an official birth certificate—making each bear truly one of a kind.

The Bronx location will also offer the brand’s signature clothing and accessories line, allowing guests to outfit their furry friends in everything from cozy pajamas and sneakers to superhero capes and team jerseys. For families seeking a personalized gift, custom bears can be dressed to celebrate special occasions, such as birthdays, graduations, and baby showers.

For Bronx families, this opening serves as a small but meaningful example of how major brands are recognizing the borough’s growing demand for high-quality, family-oriented spaces.

Whether it’s a rainy afternoon activity or a reward for a job well done, the company’s arrival in the Bronx brings a touch of magic and nostalgia to local families. It’s an experience that bridges generations—parents who once built their own bears can now share the tradition with their children, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

So, the next time you’re looking for something fun and heartwarming to do indoors, head to Bay Plaza Mall and let your imagination come to life.

