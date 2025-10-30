Bug Buddies at Queens County Farm Museum

New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Westchester Family Rockland Parent Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide to NYC Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Westchester Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Things to Do with Kids

By Posted on

 

Getty: in8finity

Calling all young explorers and bug enthusiasts! The Bug Buddies program at the Queens County Farm Museum is a fun and educational way for families to discover the amazing world of insects and other tiny creatures. Led by STEM Coordinator and resident bug expert Keith McManus, each monthly class dives into a different critter, combining science, discovery, and creativity.

Classes take place both indoors and outdoors (weather permitting), offering plenty of hands-on opportunities to observe, explore, and even hold some of nature’s smallest wonders. Every session includes an engaging activity designed to help children better understand the vital role bugs play in our environment.

Psst… Check Out 10 Fun Things to Do with the Kids This Weekend in Queens

Throughout the year, participants have explored wasps, honeybees, silkworms, monarch butterflies, cicadas, and spiders. Kids have learned about pollination, metamorphosis, camouflage, and even edible insects! On November 2, Bug Buddies will investigate pill bugs, looking at their oceanic origins, defense mechanisms, and how they’re decomposers. On December 7, participants will meet the bagworm, the the larval stage of a moth.

Recommended for ages 3–10 (with a parent or guardian), Bug Buddies offers an exciting way for families to connect with nature and science!

Location:
Queens County Farm Museum in Queens Farm Park
73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park, NY 11004

Cost:
$12 per class

For more information, visit the Queens County Farm Museum website.

