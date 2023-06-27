Broome Street Academy Charter High School

Broome Street Academy (BSA) is a tuition-free public charter high school that also bears the unique distinction of being a SUNY charter included in the NYC DOE Community School portfolio. Located in SoHo, BSA is housed under the same roof, and is fully integrated with, The Door—a comprehensive youth development organization. BSA’s unique model, structure, and strong partnerships are designed to provide the best possible experience for students from all five NYC Boroughs.

BSA provides a robust, truly responsive education that addresses students’ holistic needs, enabling them to realize their boundless potential. Every single student is welcomed into our supportive learning environment. With a staff of four full time social workers and a student-teacher ratio of 9:1, students get the individualized support they need to thrive.

BSA also offers afterschool clubs, Advanced Placement courses, a full athletics program (with championship basketball and volleyball teams), and a National Honor Society. It is an ambitious, dynamic community that unlocks each student’s potential!

Because BSA is centrally located and is integrated with The Door, BSA students have access to academic, cultural, workforce and community opportunities rarely seen at other schools including rich art, theater, music and fashion classes. Students also participate in College Paths and other college partnerships, as well as internships and career programs in technology, retail, and in culinary arts. All The Door’s Adolescent Health Center services programs are available to BSA students, including no-cost health, vision, dental and mental health services. Every BSA student is seen holistically as a person with unique needs and aspirations. Where a student begins does not determine what their future will be. At BSA, students find the support services and resources they need for their education — and their lives. Go to broomestreetacademy.org/admissions for more information.