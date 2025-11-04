‘Tis the Season with Reason: Brooklyn Org Gives Back this Holiday

Learn how you can give back this holiday season by supporting local artists and Brooklyn Org and making a donation.

The holidays are one of the most magical times in the city. It is easy to get lost in the wonder of gorgeous light displays, delicious holiday feasts, and holiday markets brimming with excitement as we anticipate the big visit from old Saint Nick.

But for one Brooklyn organization, the magic starts right here in the largest outer borough. Founded in 2009, Brooklyn Org amplifies the amazing culture and diversity that the iconic borough has to offer and supports Brooklynites in as many ways as possible—including backing hundreds of nonprofits through grants, advocacy, and programs designed to advance equity across the borough.

“There’s really something special about our communities, the strength that we all embody, and the way we all come together,” says Liane Stegmaier, chief of staff at the non-profit. “Brooklyn Org really is here to amplify that, to be an added spark, a catalyst, [and] to take the great work that’s already happening and help it go to the next level.”

Spearheading and backing multiple local non-profits and socio-economic justice initiatives, such as Access Justice Brooklyn, The Alex House Project, and The B.R.O. Experience Foundation, Brooklyn Org has catalyzed change and support in the community. This holiday season, they aim to maintain that momentum.

This year, Brooklyn Org is celebrating holiday magic right here in the borough’s heart. They have teamed up with Brooklyn Made, a Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce storefront project located at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn. The shop features all locally-made gifts — from t-shirts and candles to home goods and ornaments — making it a one-stop shop for Brooklyn’s local manufacturers and small businesses.

If you’re looking for a unique gift that holds the charm of Brooklyn yet still represents the spirit of Christmas, look no further. This year’s featured ornaments come from Brooklyn artists, many of whom are from communities of color and small businesses, with proceeds benefiting local communities via Brooklyn Org.

“Each of these ornaments is going to be a unique reflection of Brooklyn, so they will be instantly recognizably Brooklyn, but also so unique in the way that they showcase what we love about Brooklyn,” Stegmaier continues.

For those unable to visit the store during the busy holiday season, Brooklyn Org offers various ways to support the community, including volunteer days and donations. The organization’s mission of local giving goes beyond the holiday season—it’s a year-round commitment to strengthening the borough through philanthropy and community care. Their Brooklyn Gives campaign, launched in 2016, raises over $1 million annually for more than 100 local nonprofits, including organizations such as Little Essentials and READ 718. “We’re calling on neighbors to help neighbors,” says Stegmaier. “When people think about where to give this holiday season, we really want them to think first in their own backyards.”

Whether setting up monthly donations, volunteering your time, or shopping local through initiatives like Brooklyn Made, every contribution helps amplify what makes Brooklyn special. “It’s time to show up for each other,” Stegmaier adds. “Brooklyn is more than just a place we call home—it’s how we show up for one another. When we come together, we are stronger than we are on our own.”

All nonprofit organizations are partnering with Brooklyn Org this holiday season to support local communities. To get involved or donate, visit brooklyn.org.

