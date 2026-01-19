Explore Brooklyn’s Charter Schools on February 1st at the Brooklyn Basketball Training Center

Explore Brooklyn’s Charter Schools on February 1st!

Hosted by Brooklyn Family, this event will be held at the brand-new Brooklyn basketball Training Center located opposite Barclays Center on Flatbush Avenue. Brooklyn Basketball continues to serve Brooklyn families and beyond by offering year‑round youth programming and community events. Their mission is to build a strong, inclusive basketball community rooted right here in Brooklyn.

Join Brooklyn Family for a special afternoon where charter school representatives, afterschool programs, community and family resources come together under one roof!

This is a Free event but please RSVP today for your tickets.

Sunday, February 1, 2026

12:00 – 3:00 PM

Brooklyn Basketball Center, 140 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Why You Should Attend:

Meet & Greet Charter School Representatives – Get all your questions answered, explore different schools, and even complete same-day applications.

Discover Summer Camps & Afterschool Programs – Find exciting opportunities to keep your child learning and having fun all year long.

Enjoy Free Family Fun – Bring the kids for a day packed with interactive activities, arts & crafts, music, games, and more.

Experience Hands-On Learning – Engage in fun, educational activities that spark curiosity and creativity.

This event is designed to connect families with amazing educational opportunities in a relaxed and entertaining environment. Parents can explore school options, while kids enjoy a fantastic day filled with activities. Don’t miss this chance to make important decisions about your child’s future while having a great time with the whole family.

Featured exhibitors include:

Admission is free, but RSVP is required.

We can’t wait to welcome you to the Brooklyn Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo. See you there!

