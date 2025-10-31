The Ultimate Camp Fair & Activity Expo is Coming to Brooklyn!

Selecting the right camp sets the stage for lifelong memories, friendships, and a summer brimming with fun and adventure. Ready to start planning? You’re invited to the Ultimate Camp Fair & Activity Expo — and admission is FREE!

Explore Camps. Meet Directors. Plan the Best Summer Ever.

Families across Brooklyn are welcome to discover an amazing lineup of 2026 Summer Camps and activity programs—all in one place! Whether your child is in Pre-K or Middle School, this is your chance to explore options, ask questions, and find the perfect fit for your child’s interests.

Meet camp directors and staff face-to-face, learn about day camps, sleep-away camps, and special interest programs, and be the first to hear about promotions, open houses, and camp tours.

Event Details

Where: Industry City – 5-2-A Event Space

Address: 33 35th Street (between 2nd & 3rd Avenues), Brooklyn, NY

When: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Activities are ongoing, so come anytime and enjoy the fun!

What’s an Activity Expo?

Think of it as a family fun day meets summer planning made easy! Kids can dive into hands-on activities, games, and crafts while parents connect with camps and programs from all around the region.

Expect games, raffles, arts & crafts, face painting, balloon animals, music, and more—all happening along the scenic Brooklyn waterfront at Industry City, home to over 550 creative companies in fashion, food, tech, and media.

Why You Should Attend

It’s FREE for families!

for families! Meet multiple camps in one convenient location.

in one convenient location. Get insider info directly from camp directors and staff.

directly from camp directors and staff. Find special offers and exclusive event promotions.

Enjoy a day packed with discovery, creativity, and fun!

Discovery & Fun — All in One Afternoon!

Don’t miss your chance to turn summer dreams into plans. Whether your child loves science, sports, art, or the outdoors, you’ll find a camp that sparks their imagination.

Get your FREE ticket today and join the fun at the Ultimate Brooklyn Camp Fair & Activity Expo!

Interested in exhibiting? Please contact summer@newyorkfamily.com to get involved.

