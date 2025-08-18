Brooklyn and the Bronx Go Car-Free for Summer Streets

Brooklyn and Bronx Summer Streets takes place on Saturday, August 23!

We may be heading in lightning speed toward Labor Day, but the summer isn’t over just yet. There are still some great summer events taking place that are not to be missed. Earlier this month, Summer Streets launched in Queens, Staten Island, and Manhattan. Now, it’s Brooklyn and the Bronx’s turn to join in the fun on August 23.

This annual event transforms some of New York City’s busiest streets in each borough into pedestrian-friendly zones, free of car traffic. The streets are essentially turned into public spaces, featuring free interactive sessions, live performances, and hands-on kids’ activities. This year’s program is extra special as it coincides with the celebration of NYC’s 400th anniversary.

Families are encouraged to bring strollers, bikes, and scooters, or simply enjoy a stroll along the route. If you don’t have a bike, Citi Bike is offering free Day Passes courtesy of Lyft. Just use the promo code LYFTSUMMER25 in the Citi Bike app to ride free during the event.

Brooklyn’s Summer Streets

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Buffalo Avenue will be closed to cars and transformed into a safe, open space for walking, scooting, biking, and playing.

Brooklyn FC, the borough’s only professional soccer club, will have a giant inflatable “soccer darts” game, where kids (and adults!) can test their skills and win fun prizes. There will be a chance to win a season ticket package.

Coca-Cola will offer beverages like Smartwater, Vitaminwater Zero Sugar, and a new Orange Cream Zero Sugar flavor to help everyone stay hydrated along the route. MUSH will provide samples of its ready-to-eat overnight oats and protein bars. Siggi’s and Stonyfield Organic will both distribute high-protein yogurt.

Parents looking for something a little different can try free slushies and mushroom lattes from RYZE, along with some exclusive merch. For kids into fruit snack, Zespri will hand out its sweet SunGold Kiwis and host fun photo ops with their Kiwi Brothers mascots. Families can enter to win prizes at their booth.

The NYRR Start Line Series 5K run or walk starts at 7:30 a.m. along the same route. It’s free to join, and strollers are welcome.

Besides all the food and activities, there will be colorful public art displays throughout the route. Inflatable sculptures by Mookntaka’s Friends and Follies and NYC Art Stop Letters, life-sized, illustrated NYC letters created just for Summer Streets.

Bronx Summer Streets Line-Up

In the Bronx, the Summer Streets route runs along the Grand Concourse from East Tremont Avenue to Mosholu Parkway. The Bronx will offer many of the same family-friendly features found in Brooklyn. You’ll find free snacks and drinks, interactive sponsor booths, and colorful public art.

Coca-Cola will be back with a full lineup of cold drinks, including Smartwater, Vitaminwater Zero Sugar, and will hand out free popsicles. Remitly will also be on-site, offering a sweet treat of their own. Again, siggi’s and Stonyfield Organic will offer yogurt samples.

Bronx families can also enjoy NYC DOT Art installations scattered along the route. Look out for the playful inflatable sculptures from Mookntaka’s Friends and Follies. You’ll also find the NYC Art Stop Letters, large-scale, colorfully illustrated NYC letters designed by illustrators Yuke Li and Tou Yia Xiong to capture the spirit of Summer Streets. These also make great spots to take photos to mark the day.

