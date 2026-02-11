Brooklyn Botanic Garden February Break Discovery Days: A Fun Nature Escape for Families

If you’re looking for a winter break activity that feels playful, educational, and affordable, February Break Discovery Days at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden is the perfect pick.

At a Glance:

This event is drop-in style. Families can come anytime between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm, no strict schedule or advance sign-ups needed.

Programs are sensory-rich and age-inclusive. From toddlers exploring textures to older kids comparing plants from different habitats, there’s real learning hidden inside playful activities.

Held in the warm Steinhardt Conservatory, Brooklyn Botanic Garden February Break Discovery Days is a nature adventure that doesn’t depend on sunshine but still feels like a breath of fresh air!

BBG offers pay-what-you-wish admission during the mid-winter break. On weekdays through February 28 they have flexible tickets, making this an affordable choice for indoor activities in the city.

Arrive early for best access. Popular stations and sensory tables tend to get busy mid-morning.

Winter can feel long, especially when the weather keeps kids inside. But in the heart of Brooklyn, there’s an afternoon escape that feels both fresh and playful for families looking to learn and move during mid-winter. February Break Discovery Days at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden turns school recess into a nature-inspired adventure, right in the warmth of the Steinhardt Conservatory.

Part science exploration, part hands-on play, and all garden magic, this seasonal family program invites kids of all ages to uncover plants from around the world, engage their senses, and connect with nature through themed activities that change throughout the week. Best of all? It’s included with BBG admission, which is pay-what-you-wish on winter weekdays running through February 28, making it an accessible and welcome choice for families during the mid-winter break.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden February Break Discovery Days : Activities for Kids & Families

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Steinhardt Conservatory

1000 Washington Ave., Brooklyn

Price: pay-what-you-wis tickets. Drop-in programs are included with the garden admission

Conservatory Quest, All Ages

Monday, February 16 & Wednesday, February 18

Hours: 10:30 am–12:30 pm

These days invite kids and families into an immersive plant exploration adventure. From desert succulents to rainforest giants, Conservatory Quest encourages children to use all five senses—touching, smelling, observing, and discovering how plants from distant habitats survive and thrive. It’s a discovery walk, a sensory play session, and totally kid-friendly!

Whether you have a budding naturalist or a curious explorer on your hands, this immersive experience feels like traveling around the globe—one plant at a time—all without ever leaving Brooklyn. And because it’s indoors, it’s perfect for winter break when the weather isn’t cooperating.

First Discoveries, Ages 4 & Under

Friday, February 20

Hours: 10:30 am–12:30 pm

Calling all nature-loving younglings! First Discoveries is a gentle, playful introduction to the world of plants and gardens. From sensory tables to short stories inspired by blooms and leaves, this session is all about nurturing curiosity in the littlest explorers—toddlers and their caregivers will enjoy storytelling, simple crafts, and exploratory play stations created especially for early learners.

Alternatively, families can stop by for a story break: on Wednesday, February 18, from 11 am to 12 pm, BBG hosts Winter Family Story Time, a great add-on to Discovery Days if your visit overlaps.

