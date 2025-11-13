Brooklyn Basketball Is Building the Next Generation of Hoopers!

From After-School Club to elite training, our programs help every athlete grow their game.

Brooklyn Basketball, a joint youth development program affiliated with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty, is transforming how young athletes learn and grow through the game. Its mission is simple: to ignite passion, build skills, and empower kids—all while making basketball more accessible than ever.

Through high-energy school-based clinics, seasonal programs, and community partnerships, Brooklyn Basketball gives local youth the opportunity to develop their skills, stay active, and create lasting memories on the court. Each session is designed to teach fundamentals like teamwork, discipline, and confidence—values that parents care about most. But the impact goes beyond basketball. Brooklyn Basketball helps children build leadership, self-esteem, and a sense of belonging in an encouraging, high-energy environment that welcomes all skill levels.

For the past several years, Brooklyn Basketball has proudly partnered with the New York City Department of Education to deliver free in-school basketball clinics for elementary and middle school students across the borough. This first-of-its-kind initiative integrates athletic training into gym classes, helping kids build physical and mental strength while having fun. Today, the program reaches more than 200 schools annually and, along with community clinics, impacts over 40,000 youth every year.

In late September, Brooklyn Basketball expanded its mission even further with the opening of the Brooklyn Basketball Training Center, a brand-new, state-of-the-art youth facility located directly across the street from Barclays Center. The space includes two full courts, a “shooting lab” half court powered by cutting-edge technology, auxiliary baskets, and multi-purpose flooring for events and clinics.

At the Training Center, young athletes can now participate in after-school and weekend training, daily clinics, seasonal camps, and specialized all-girls programs—all led by experienced coaches who focus on skill development, effort, and character. Parents can feel confident knowing their children are training in a safe, structured, and inspiring environment that blends professional-level instruction with the joy of play.

Brooklyn Basketball continues to strengthen its connection to families and the broader basketball community through collaborations with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and Long Island Nets. Together, these partnerships give youth across the region new ways to learn, play, and grow—both as athletes and individuals.

For families across New York City, Brooklyn Basketball is more than a program—it’s a community where young players discover confidence, discipline, and a lifelong love for the game.

Register now for Winter After-School Club at brooklyn- basketball.com/programs/after- school-club.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY BROOKLYN BASKETBALL

