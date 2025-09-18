Fresh Bronx Farmers’ Markets to Visit This Fall

Create sweet treats or delicious meals with fall favorites from these farmers’ markets!

It’s no secret that fall is one of the best times of the year. From the beautiful foliage on the trees to the crunchy leaves on the ground, crisp and refreshing air, and of course, fall fashion, the two-month season is ideal for anyone looking to cool down from the summer.

Psst…Check Out A Guide to Food Pantries and Food Resources in NYC

Fall is also one of the best times for groceries—farmers’ markets offer fresh produce ranging from leafy greens to freshly picked tomatoes, berries (if they’re in season), apples, and other fall favorites. There are over 100 farmer markets and stands across the five boroughs, with many being operated by GrowNYC, the city’s non-profit that aims to improve the city’s quality of life through environmental programs.

Whether you have a family recipe to brew a nice hot stew for those chilly nights or want to try your hand at a homemade apple fritter, The Bronx has several farmers’ markets scattered throughout to get your fruit and veggie fix.

Bronx Farmers’ Markets

161st Street & Grand Concourse (next to Joyce Kilmer Park)

Tuesdays, 8 am to 4 pm, early June to late November

This lively market draws both locals and visitors near Bronx Borough Hall. The GrowNYC network market offers seasonal favorites from local farms, including Ballard’s Honey from Delaware County, NY, artisan breads, and organic pastries from Ulster County, NY. This market accepts cash, SNAP benefits, WIC, and Fresh Connect. Customers using SNAP can receive $2 in bonus Health Bucks, up to $10 per day.

Multiple locations

8 am to 3 pm, days vary by location, check website before visiting; early July to late November

Interact with produce growers and farmers at the Harvest Home Markets. With various locations across the borough, including Co-Op City, Hunts Point, Jacobi Hospital, and Mt. Eden, the market offers fresh produce in line with the season. Grab just-plucked carrots, perfect for chicken noodle soup, or watch a cooking demonstration on how to use your just-purchased goods to their best advantage. All forms of payment are accepted.

2045 Bronx Park East (near Bradley Playground)

Sundays, 9 am to 4 pm, June through November

A vibrant market that brings fresh, locally grown produce right into the heart of the Bronx, this market offers a wide variety of seasonal fruits, vegetables, and artisanal goods, creating a true farm-to-table experience for neighborhood families. Beyond produce, visitors can also find local honey, baked goods, and specialty items that highlight the flavors of the region. The market also offers a Kids Club, where children can learn and try new foods, learn about nutrition and healthy eating, and earn at least $2 in market currency (POP Tokens) each week to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at the market. Appointments can be made on the website, and all forms of payment are accepted, including Over-the-Counter (OTC) cards.

149th St. between Park and Morris Ave.

Fridays, 8 am to 3 pm, June 20 to November 21

This market connects Bronx residents with locally grown produce, dairy, and baked goods while also promoting wellness through cooking demonstrations and nutrition education. Conveniently located outside Lincoln Hospital, it brings farm-fresh food directly to families, patients, and staff, making healthy choices accessible to all. All forms of payment are accepted, including Over-the-Counter (OTC) cards.

Multiple locations

Times vary, check website before visiting; July to November for outdoor stands

BronxWorks Farm Stands make fresh, affordable produce accessible to Bronx residents, and serves as a refreshing alternative to traditional grocery shopping. Visitors can shop for locally grown fruits and vegetables at budget-friendly prices, with many accepting SNAP/EBT and providing bonus incentives to stretch food dollars further.

4545 Independence Ave.

9 am – 2 pm, May 11 to December 14

Offering a mix of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, specialty items, and locally made products, this market is ideal for those looking to freshen up their fridge. Options from Branzino Fish Market, Doc Pickle, Cano Coffee, The Cheese Guy, and more make for delightful and fresh flavors for the taste buds. Beyond produce, visitors can often find handmade crafts and community vendors, making it as much a cultural outing as a shopping trip, making it the perfect Sunday tradition for families.

Psst…Check Out 17 Great Places to See Fall Foliage in Queens