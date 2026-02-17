New York Family Ultimate Camp Fairs & Charter School Expos | Register Today!
The Bronx

Join us at the 2nd Annual Bronx Charter School Fair on Saturday 2/28!

By Posted on

Join us at the 2nd Annual Bronx Charter School Fair on Saturday, 2/28!

Join us for a fun-filled day of exploring educational options in our community!

Looking for the perfect school fit for your child? The Bronx Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo is your one-stop destination to explore top charter schools in the Bronx and Manhattan. Meet representatives from a variety of schools, learn about their programs, and discover the best educational options for your family. Then don’t miss the Bronx Charter School Fair, hosted by Bronx Family & amNY!

Saturday, February 28, 2026
1:00 – 4:00 PM
Gauchos Gym, 478 Gerard Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10451

Why You Should Attend:

  • Meet & Greet Charter School Representatives – Get all your questions answered, explore different schools, and even complete same-day applications.
  • Discover Summer Camps & Afterschool Programs – Find exciting opportunities to keep your child learning and having fun all year long.
  • Enjoy Free Family Fun – Bring the kids for a day packed with interactive activities, arts & crafts, music, games, and more.
  • Meet Costumed Characters – Snap photos with beloved characters who will bring smiles and excitement to little ones
  • Experience Hands-On Learning – Engage in fun, educational activities that spark curiosity and creativity.

This event is designed to connect families with amazing educational opportunities in a relaxed and entertaining environment. Parents can explore school options, while kids enjoy a fantastic day filled with activities.  Don’t miss this chance to make important decisions about your child’s future while having a great time with the whole family.

Featured Exhibitors include:

BX Charter Logos

And more to come!

Admission is free, but RSVP is required.

We can’t wait to welcome you to the Bronx Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo. See you there!

Psst… Check Out Crayola Announces the Temporary Return of Popular Retired Shades 

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

More in The Bronx

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

New Country Day Camp

Have a Summer of Adventure and Enrichment at New Country Day Camp

Homage Skateboard Academy

A Summer Skateboard Program for skaters to have fun, learn to skate in a safe and space-appropriate way, and confidently explore what they are capable of.

WCS Education – Wildlife Conservation Society

Get Up Close and Personal with Animals Through the Wildlife Conservation Society

Brooklyn Basketball

Brooklyn Basketball, a joint program of the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty, is here to revolutionize youth basketball!