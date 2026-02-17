Join us at the 2nd Annual Bronx Charter School Fair on Saturday, 2/28!

Join us for a fun-filled day of exploring educational options in our community!

Looking for the perfect school fit for your child? The Bronx Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo is your one-stop destination to explore top charter schools in the Bronx and Manhattan. Meet representatives from a variety of schools, learn about their programs, and discover the best educational options for your family. Then don’t miss the Bronx Charter School Fair, hosted by Bronx Family & amNY!

Saturday, February 28, 2026

1:00 – 4:00 PM

Gauchos Gym, 478 Gerard Avenue, The Bronx, NY 10451

Why You Should Attend:

Meet & Greet Charter School Representatives – Get all your questions answered, explore different schools, and even complete same-day applications.

Discover Summer Camps & Afterschool Programs – Find exciting opportunities to keep your child learning and having fun all year long.

Enjoy Free Family Fun – Bring the kids for a day packed with interactive activities, arts & crafts, music, games, and more.

Meet Costumed Characters – Snap photos with beloved characters who will bring smiles and excitement to little ones

Experience Hands-On Learning – Engage in fun, educational activities that spark curiosity and creativity.

This event is designed to connect families with amazing educational opportunities in a relaxed and entertaining environment. Parents can explore school options, while kids enjoy a fantastic day filled with activities. Don’t miss this chance to make important decisions about your child’s future while having a great time with the whole family.

Featured Exhibitors include:

And more to come!

Admission is free, but RSVP is required.

We can’t wait to welcome you to the Bronx Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo. See you there!

