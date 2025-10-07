The Best Bronx Blocks for Trick-or-Treating

From Fordham to University Heights, here’s your ultimate guide for the best blocks for Halloween day in the Bronx!

Halloween is creeping up fast! Whether you’re spending the day on hay rides with the family or sipping pumpkin spice lattes, one thing’s for sure—as the 31st draws near, everyone’s thinking about candy. While families once flocked to the city for Halloween night, in recent years the outer boroughs have stepped up their game, dishing out handfuls of sugary confections—and if you’re lucky, a few full-sized bars too.

As the city’s third-largest borough, the Bronx has many great spots for trick-or-treating. But with so many neighborhoods to explore, trying to hit every block would take you all night! To save you the trouble, we’ve rounded up the best streets by neighborhood to get your candy fix this season.

Decatur Ave between E. 193rd & E. 195th St.

Part of the Department of Transportation’s Trick-or-Streets lineup, enjoy a safe and car-free Halloween evening filled with spooky spirits and tons of goodies. Trick-or-treaters will be greeted by a lively atmosphere, with the entire corridor filled with families, candy stations, and creative decorations. The evening won’t be too dark with the array of glowing pumpkins on every stoop and music playing from front porches. It’s one of the safest and most festive places to go door-to-door, especially for younger kids who love that big neighborhood energy without worrying about traffic. It has also been known to give out some of the best candy and treats in the neighborhood.

Jennings St. between Chisholm St. & Prospect Ave.

A community favorite where the Halloween spirit runs deep, this stretch shuts down to cars so kids can parade in costumes, collect candy, and take part in block-wide celebrations. Cheerful neighbors often set up themed tables, photo ops, and even mini haunted corners for those who dare to brave it. It’s family-friendly, energetic, and perfect for anyone looking to engage with the community this Halloween season.

Evelyn Place between Grand Ave. & Aqueduct Ave. East

This tiny but mighty block packs a huge Halloween punch. Little goblins and ghouls can watch in awe as the block transforms into a cozy, spooky celebration filled with decorated homes and friendly faces handing out treats. Blocked off from traffic, it’s a great spot for families with little ones to enjoy a safe, spirited night of trick-or-treating close to home.

Mount Hope Place between Anthony Ave. & Monroe Ave.

A Bronx gem on Halloween night, this festive, walkable stretch feels like one big block party. Residents deck out their stoops with cobwebs, skeletons, and glowing pumpkins, while kids run from house to house collecting candy.

Beaumont Avenue between Grote St. & E. 183rd St.

The strip of Beaumont Avenue comes alive earlier in the evening, making it the perfect choice for families who like to start their trick-or-treating before the sun sets. Surrounded by schools, the block is known for being friendly, well-lit, and filled with cheerful residents who are always ready to greet kids with candy and compliments on their costumes. It’s wholesome, upbeat, and ideal for an easy Halloween outing.

Harrod Place between Westchester Ave. & Morrison Ave.

For those seeking more intimate Halloween fun, the small stretch of Harrod’s Place is ideal. Its open-street setup allows kids to run freely from house to house, and neighbors go all out with creative yard displays and plenty of sweet treats. For those with special needs or high-sensory children, the calm setting is ideal while still allowing your child to participate in spooky, spirited fun.

