British International School of New York: Where Learning Is More Than Just Education

Finding the right school for your child takes time. That’s because, as parents, we know school isn’t just about academics. The education we choose for our child is where they will discover their passions, make lasting friendships, develop emotionally, and grow into thoughtful, curious leaders.

When we learned about the British International School of New York (BIS-NY), a private international school that recently announced it is extending its age offering to children ages 2 to 18, we felt compelled to share.

Located in the heart of Manhattan in Kips Bay, BIS-NY is a diverse, global school with over 40 nationalities represented. “We don’t feel that we have to teach the children that different people have different perspectives because that’s something that they experience…It’s something that is really celebrated, and it’s a fantastic part of learning,” says Jason Morrow, Head of School. This creates an inclusive environment for children to not only experience diversity but also develop a diverse mind and approach to answering questions and solving problems.

BIS-NY combines the International Baccalaureate (IB) program and the English National Curriculum, fostering a lifelong love of learning. “The IB is a phenomenal program…It teaches attitudes to learning in a more conscious and deliberate way…What the English curriculum brings to it, especially in the primary years, I think, is a structure,” explains Mr. Morrow. “There’s a logical progression and there’s a transparency to how students engage…It puts students in a place to be confident, skilled, and informed learners.”

In high school and upper years, the curriculum switches to the Cambridge International Program. “There are a number of schools in the NY area that do IB, but there are no schools that do the Cambridge curriculum,” states Mr. Morrow. The program sets students up with foundations in the first two years, and in the later years, they have more autonomy to shape their schedules and focus on subjects they care about. “Students will choose subjects in which they have a particular passion or strength, or which relates to what they want to do at university or potentially even in their career. We find that’s incredibly empowering and exciting for the students.”

Beyond the unique curriculum, BIS-NY offers individualized attention for all students. “We really enjoy getting to know where a student is, where their strengths are, where they need perhaps more stretch…and making sure that in their time with us, every student is making good, strong, sustained progress,” shares Mr. Morrow. With an annual enrollment of around 300 students and classes each under 20 students, teachers really get to know your child. Scholarship, one of the core values of BIS-NY, encourages students to persevere when learning something new, and the teachers are right there along the way to help your children navigate.

Pastoral care, another core pillar, ensures students have a nurturing environment where they feel confident and supported. “The class teacher, or when they’re older, their mentor, is a key member of staff who works with them on their goals and their targets– the things they want to get involved in outside of the classroom, as well as things they’re working on inside the classroom,” says Mr. Morrow. “They’ll help them with any friendship issues or social pieces that are going on, and just also help them navigate the wider challenges, obstacles, and hurdles of growing up.” Support at BIS-NY doesn’t just mean academic support; they understand how formative the school years are for a child’s social and emotional growth.

Alongside individual care, learning outside the classroom is an integral part of the BIS-NY experience. Co-curriculum is another core pillar: “It’s called that instead of extracurricular because we see the things they’re doing outside the classroom in drama, music, sports, service trips, clubs, activities, and volunteering as equally important and parallel to their more formal learning in the structured classroom,” shares Mr. Morrow. Even in the early years, little ones take trips to Central Park or join clubs like the Brownies (Girl Scouts). As students get older, they might travel to other cities for the annual Excursion Week, or join competitive sports, robotics, or dance.

Scholarship, integrity and kindness are the key values and at the heart of everything BIS-NY does for your child and their development. So if you’re looking for a school that truly cares about your child and has the resources to support their education in and outside the classroom, you’ll want to check out BIS-NY. Want to learn more? Head over to bis-ny.org to learn more about the school and submit an admissions inquiry.

