Mark your calendars — this beloved spring festival returns April 10–26 with sensory-friendly shows, interactive art, and plenty of free fun for every kind of family.

If you’ve been to the Big Umbrella Festival before, you already know how much fun it can be, and if you haven’t, this is the year to go.

Lincoln Center’s beloved spring celebration returns April 10–26. Designed with neurodiverse kids and families in mind, this isn’t the typical type of art event where kids have to stay seated and clap quietly. It’s more about wiggling, wandering, exploring, and even making noise. At this event, that’s actually kind of the whole point.

For two weeks, dance, music, theater, comedy, and hands-on art installations will be spread across Lincoln Center’s campus. Some shows invite your kids to become part of the story. Others transform everyday objects into something completely unexpected and delightful. There are also outdoor installations that are open-ended, touch-everything experiences that parents not only love, too, but also puts them at ease so they can enjoy the day without constantly keeping kids from touching the art.

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What to Put on Your Must-See List at Big Umbrella Festival

There’s plenty to see for every age and stage, but here are a few highlights:

Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0 brings bright red house frames right onto the plaza, where kids can sit, swing, and explore at their own pace in a setting that feels like home. No tickets or schedule required, just drop in and play.

The Unexpected Gift is a playful dance-theater show that turns ordinary objects into pure magic, with hands-on, interactive play.

Antarctica! Crew Wanted is a participatory theater experience inspired by Shackleton’s legendary expedition, complete with movement, music, and teamwork energy.

And you’ll want to catch CMS Kids: Tuneful Teamwork, an up-close introduction to live classical music where kids don’t just hear the performance, they feel it.

Big Umbrella Festival Is Affordable Fun

Since its launch in 2018, the Big Umbrella Festival has grown into one of Lincoln Center’s most anticipated annual events — a place where differences aren’t just accommodated, they’re genuinely celebrated. Every child deserves to feel the thrill of live performance, and this festival gets that in a way few others do. Many events are completely free, and others are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis.

Big Umbrella Festival takes place April 10–26 at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Various prices, including free and pay-what-you-can options. For more information and to get tickets, visit LincolnCenter.org/BigUmbrella.

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