Big Bounce America is Coming Back to Brooklyn This Fall!

New Yorkers were in awe when they got to experience The Big Bounce America’s experience in Brooklyn last summer, and now the biggest touring inflatable event in the world is coming back to NYC this fall!

For two weekends in September (September 16-18 and September 23-25), Big Bounce America will be taking over the Aviator Sports & Events Center so families can have a fun-filled day of bouncing!

This event, produced by XL Event Lab, will feature their iconic 32 ft. tall, 16,000 square foot bounce house that has been certified by Guinness as The World’s Largest Bounce House! Inside the goliath, kids will be able to play on giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and more. The bounce house also has a resident DJ that will be hosting games and playing music to make your experience even more memorable.

Aside from the bounce house, kids will also be able to try out other inflatable attractions such as their newest inflatable Sport Slam that features a customized sports arena, a 900+ ft. long obstacle course called The Giant, and their unique space-themed wonderland airSPACE!

There is no better time for New Yorkers to get out and have a little fun with the family and Josh Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America says, “We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event as they’ve never experienced.”

All of Bounce House America’s sessions are organized by age (toddler, junior, bigger kids, and adults) so everyone can have any experience that is tailored to their age group! If you have multiple kids who are of a variety of ages and would like to all bounce together, you can go onto their website to find out which session would be good for all of you to join.

All-Access Tickets start at $19 and allow families to have 3 hours of inflatable fun! Tickets are on sale now and are selling out fast so advanced tickets are encouraged and can be found on The Big Bounce America website.

