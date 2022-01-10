The Best Youtube Channels for At Home Workouts

The new year has finally arrived, which means people are trying to stay on track when it comes to their resolution and moving their bodies more. If you are finding your schedule is too packed to make it to the gym, or you’re trying to stay away from others because of the Omicron variant, youtube channels are a great alternative for at-home workouts that will help you reach your goal. Not sure where to start or which videos to try? We’ve got you covered with our top picks!

With over 6 million subscribers, Madfit is a well known and popular youtube workout channel that you need to try. Maddie Lymburner makes these awesome workout videos that are sure to make you sweat. She is mostly known for her song workouts where she creates workouts that coincide with some of your favorite songs. She also has a lot of no equipment and apartment friendly videos that are perfect for beginners.

Chloe Ting’s Youtube channel was a lifesaver for people during the height of the pandemic and now she is continuing to put out content that will help your stay in shape during 2022! With many programs of videos to choose from, Chloe Tings channel focuses on transforming your body with workouts that can be modified for difficulty or for apartment-friendly use.

During your workout journey, you might have come to realize that HIIT and standard muscle building workouts just aren’t for you. If that’s the case, then yoga might be a better alternative which means you need to try out Yoga with Adrienne! Adriene Mishler brings you through different exercises that will help you make long lasting changes to not only your body, but to your mental health as well. Her videos range in difficulty and they are also categorized depending on what you are looking to focus on.

Try to add some Pilates into your workout! Cassey Ho is a certified instructor and continues to put out monthly programs that are aimed towards different goals you might have in your fitness journey. As an added bonus, her channel also has nutritional information for those who are also trying to eat a little healthier this year as well!

For those of you who have an Orangetheory membership but have been unable to get into the studio, you can easily get the same kind of workouts at home! Their youtube channel offers 30-45 minute at home workouts that can help you get into the best shape of your life. Orangetheory loves to be creative which is why they give you ideas of household items you can use if you don’t have any fitness equipment in your home.

In order to maintain your fitness, you need to try to make it fun- well The Fitness Marshall does exactly that! The creator of the channel, Caleb Marshall, puts together fun choreography to popular songs and shows people that getting your daily dose of cardio and exercise can actually be fun and enjoyable!

Pamela Reif has any type of workout video that you are looking for. From HIIT and full body workouts to yoga and dance videos, there is something on her channel for everyone! What’s great about Pamela’s channel is that almost all of her videos are 30 minutes or less, making it the perfect place to get when you are looking to get in a quick workout that is still going to help you achieve your goals.

This husband and wife team has worked hard over the years to produce over 500 free and full length workout videos to help their viewers become the best versions of themselves. Whether you are trying to develop more endurance or are looking to focus on a certain part of your body, FitnessBlender has a wide range of videos that range in difficulty and muscle group focus as well as many other components. They also have videos that are specific to the amount of time you have to devote to a workout and whether or not you have equipment on hand.

This Youtube workout channel is an extension of POPSUGAR magazine and focuses on promoting a balance of exercise with a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. This channel has a number of trainers who specialise in different techniques and all of their workouts are split up into multiple categories so you can easily find a workout that suits you.