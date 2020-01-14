The Best Trampoline Parks and Activities in New York for Kids

Photo by Scott McDermott

Trampoline parks and activities are the current kid-friendly craze for play. Especially in winter, these indoor arenas are perfect for your little ones to burn off some energy. Expect more than just basic trampolines, there are foam pits, obstacle courses and even arcades and rock climbing. Some trampoline parks also offer special hours for toddlers, glow in the dark bouncing, fitness, and kids with special needs. We’ve rounded up the best trampoline parks in and near NYC for jumping fun!

Trampoline Parks and Activities in New York!

Chelsea Piers – Chelsea

62 Chelsea Piers, 212-336-6666

Not only do you get to jump on a trampoline at Chelsea Piers, but rock climbing and a foam pit are part of the package too! Drop-in sessions include CP Champs and Rock-N-Roll Sessions. CP Champs is for kids ages 3 to 5. Activities include gymnastics, trampoline, foam pit, rock climbing, dance, soccer, and basketball. Little ones also enjoy arts & crafts and storytime. Reserve your spot at least 24 hours in advance. Get five sessions for $355 and ten sessions for $635. Rock-N-Roll Sessions are for ages 5 to 16 and include 45 minutes of gymnastics and 45 minutes of rock climbing. Each session is $32. Check the schedule, because sessions can be affected by private parties and holidays.

Bounce! Trampoline Sports – Syosset

310 Michael Drive, 516-762-1300

Head over to Bounce! Trampoline Sports for Open Bounce. Jump, bounce, and flip on the trampoline courts, fall into giant foam pits, and hop into a game of trampoline dodgeball. Open Bounce is for ages 7 and up, but there’s a separate Jr. Zone for little ones ages 6 and under to have their own fun, safely! The Jr. Zone has an indoor trampoline court, foam pits, and inflatables. One hour is $25 and two hours is $35. No-slip socks are mandatory for $3. Jump N Glow, glow in the dark trampoline fun, is for kids taller than 48 inches and sessions start on every hour or half-hour after 8 pm. One hour is $22, Two hours $32, and 90 minutes $27. Toddler Time runs Tuesday-Friday, 10 am-2 pm and Saturday-Sunday, 9 am-12 pm for jumpers ages 2 to 6 for $15. Finally, we love Sensational Kids, which is an exclusive time for jumpers with autism on Mondays 6-8 pm. Sensational Kids is $12 for one hour, $24 two hours, and $18 for 90 minutes.

Billy Beez – West Nyack

1000 Palisades Center Drive, 845-535-9277

The 20,000 square ft. park accommodates all ages, including infants and toddlers. Your tots and infants will especially love Mini Beez, the smaller-scale section with softer toys and padded flooring. There are slides, tunnels, swings, ball pits, sports courts, and the Honey Cafe to grab a snack. There’s even a rainforest-themed trampoline section where you can “bounce to the treetops.” Tall nets, pads, and padded posts surround the trampolines, making them super safe for your little ones to bounce. Day passes are $19.95 for kids ages 4 to 17, $15.95 for toddlers ages 1 to 3, free for infants ages 0 to 11 months with paid child/toddler (otherwise $9.95 for infant with an adult), 6.95 for adults and 9.95 for the second (or more) adults in your group. There are also Mega 10-Packs available.

STREB – Williamsburg

51 North 1st St., 718-384-6491

While most of the bouncing at STREB requires enrolling in a class, you can also opt for one-day fun at this exciting center for jumping, flying, and flipping. With NYC public schools closed on January 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, bring your kids, ages 5 and up, to STREB for 2020 Action All Day. Your kids will have a fun-filled, action-packed day from 9:30 am-4:30 pm for $120. Activities include PopAction, Trampoline, Flying Trapeze, and more. If you’re interested in enrolling in a trampoline-related program, Kid TRAMPOLINE, for ages 5 and up, teaches kids the trampolining basics as they learn acrobatic skills, body awareness, and proper and safe techniques for partnering on a trampoline. The spring semester is $500, February 24-June 25. If you love Kid TRAMPOLINE, check out the other unique classes that STREB offers.

Fly High – Bloomfield

501 Industry Road, 718-524-6561

As NYC’s first indoor trampoline park, Fly High is the place for bouncing. In addition to the Main Fly High Court, an expansive trampoline area, there’s dodgeball, basketball, a foam pit, and a bungee slingshot, all trampoline-style! Kids ages 5 and under are not recommended to jump on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday due to the crowds, so if you have little ones, stick to weekdays. Rates are $15 for 30 minutes, $22 one hour, $27 for 90 minutes, and $30 two hours.

Sky Zone – New Rochelle

Multiple locations- closest to Midtown Manhattan: 33 Lecount Place, 914-365-7370

Sky Zone dominates the U.S. with locations stretching from East Coast to West Coast. Race your friends on the Ninja Warrior Course, play Ultimate Dodgeball, chill out in the Foam Zone, Sky Joust your buddies, conquer the Sky Ladder, and, of course, bounce on the massive wall-to-wall trampolines. Burn some calories with Sky Fit, the workout program for teens and adults ages 13 and older. Sky Fit classes are $10 and run on Tuesdays, 5-6 pm and 7-8 pm. Bring your little ones ages 4 and under to Toddler Time, Sunday-Friday 9:30-11 am, $10, for bouncing without big kids. A parent ticket is included with your child’s ticket, so you can bounce along with your tots. There’s also glow in the dark bounce and members-only nights. Freestyle Jump has plenty of open hours for fun, so just purchase a ticket online: $22 one hour, $27 for 90 minutes, and $32 two hours. The hours and rates may vary per location, so if you choose to visit another Sky Zone, check their website in advance.

Launch Trampoline Park – Howard Beach, West Nyack

163-50 Crossbay Blvd., 718-593-4204

260 West Nyack Road, 845-977-0415

This play space has something for your whole family. There are trampoline courts, dodgeball, basketball, knockout, Launch Pad to practice tricks, Tumble Traks (extra long trampolines), ninja courses, foam pits, virtual reality games, an arcade, and much more. Come for Open Jump or to one of the several offered programs at the Queens location. Ignite is for all ages every Friday and Saturday night for three hours. Jump to music by a DJ under the black lights at this glow party. Toddler Time, Wednesday-Thursday 10 am-12 pm, is for kids ages 5 and under to enjoy the entire park without bigger kids. Staff leads trampoline games and open jump fun. V.I.P. Time is designated for guests with special needs every last Tuesday of the month, 4-8 pm. Home School Hours and Trampoline Fitness are coming soon. The Rockland, NY location has the same programs, but the schedule varies, so visit the Rockland Launch website for scheduling specifics.

Bounce U – College Point, Oceanside, Dyker Heights

6722 Fort Hamilton Parkway, 347-450-5867

13225 14th Ave., 718-747-5867

3495B Lawson Blvd., 516-593-5867

Bounce U isn’t exactly a trampoline park. It’s more of a bounce castle park with lots and lots of inflatables. But the action is still the same: jumping! Jump on the bounce houses, play bounce house basketball, and race your friends on the bounce obstacle course. There’s Open Bounce, Cosmic Bounce, and Pre-School Playdate, ages 2 to 7, for your little ones to have some fun. And don’t miss out on Parent’s Night Out: drop your kids off for supervised bouncing, pizza, movies, and other activities while you enjoy a night out or have some me-time. Hours and rates vary per location.

Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park – Ridge Hills

Multiple locations- closest to Midtown Manhattan: 241 Market Street, 1-925-401-7200

At this premier indoor trampoline park, your kids will get to jump, play dodgeball, slam dunk a basketball, and climb a rock wall, with lanes varying in difficulty. There’s even a ninja course, foam pits, and X-Beam, a competition to knock your opponent off the beam and into the soft foam pit. Rockin’ Tot Hours, for your little ones ages 6 and under to play in a safe environment, are Monday-Friday 9-11 am and Saturday 8-10 am for $18. Each additional tot is $5 and parents are $12. General admission for open bounce is $21 one hour, $26 for 90 minutes, and $31 two hours. Rockin’ Saturday is the ultimate family jump party, every Saturday night, 9-11 pm, $22. Rockin’ Friday is an exclusive after-dark jump experience with strobes, black lights, and today’s top hits. Rockin’ Friday is every Friday night, 9-11 pm, $22.

Urban Air Adventure Park – Sunset Park

Brooklyn location coming soon: 4422 2nd Ave., 201-212-6454

You can visit Urban Air over and over and still find new and exciting things to do! Conquer the climbing walls or climbing hill, challenge your friends in the Warrior Course, eat at the Cafe, play on the Tubes Playground, fight your friends with foamy swords on a balance beam in a foam pit, practice your tricks in DropZone, tumble on the Runway with long trampolines, and play trampoline basketball and dodgeball. There’s even an area for little ones ages 7 and under. Attractions, hours, and prices vary per location.