The Best Trader Joe’s Fall Foods in 2020 Families Will Love

Trader Joe’s never fails to surprise us with their latest items that are brought in seasonally to their shelves. And now that we are entering fall, there are tons of nostalgic classics and brand-new Trader Joe’s fall foods that are drawing us to these ship-themed stores. As you start to visit pumpkin patches and apple orchards around the city and curl up with a fall book as the weather gets chillier, make sure to try one of these Trader Joe’s fall foods to fully embrace this new season. Browse through our roundup of some of the fall favorites that shoppers are loving.
You can also check out their latest Fearless Flyer here!
Best Trader Joe’s Fall Foods
Apple Cider Donuts
Apple cider donuts are a staple for the fall season. These are lightly fried “cake-style” donuts that are hand-rolled in a cinnamon and sugar coating.
Hold the Cone Pumpkin Ginger
These are a fall favorite for those that love a sweet pumpkin treat. Take a bite into this fall version of Hold the Cone which has a pumpkin ice cream filling with hints of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves — coated with a sweet layer of vanilla, sugar, and coconut oil.
Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese
A seasonal hit! You really can’t go wrong with stocking your freezer with this mezzi rigatoni pasta that holds a creamy sauce made of three kinds of cheese (cheddar, gouda, and parmesan), béchamel, and butternut squash purée. This also makes a great quick meal for the kids as they are getting back into school.
Pepita Salsa
To go along with the pumpkin craze, this salsa uses pumpkin seeds (aka pepitas). This salsa is zesty tomato meets nutty pepitas and makes one of the best TJ salsas — a must for your fall grocery haul!
Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas
Try these samosas with a golden and flaky pastry exterior that has an amazing filling of garam masala, cumin, coriander, chile powder, fennel seeds, paneer cheese, and chunks of pumpkin inside!
Maple Leaf Cookies
These are perfect for fall if you are looking for a sweet cookie. This buttery cookie is sandwiched with a creamy maple filling that is irresistible.
Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips
To go along with the changing leaves of fall, Trader Joe’s now has autumn leaf-shaped tortilla chips made from stone-ground corn that are lightly fried in high-oleic sunflower oil. Grab a bag of these chips, your favorite salsa, and you are all set!
Maple Butter
Maple syrup is one thing, but this Maple Butter is reaching new heights. This liquid gold is creamy and makes the perfect spread. According to Trader Joe’s, “The syrup is heated to just above a boil, and then, right before it becomes candy, it’s flash-cooled and churned into the perfect, ‘creamy’ spreadable consistency.”