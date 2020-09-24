Quantcast
New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
New York Family
Menu Close
Food & Cooking

The Best Trader Joe’s Fall Foods in 2020 Families Will Love

Posted on By

trader joe's fall 2020

Trader Joe’s never fails to surprise us with their latest items that are brought in seasonally to their shelves. And now that we are entering fall, there are tons of nostalgic classics and brand-new Trader Joe’s fall foods that are drawing us to these ship-themed stores. As you start to visit pumpkin patches and apple orchards around the city and curl up with a fall book as the weather gets chillier, make sure to try one of these Trader Joe’s fall foods to fully embrace this new season. Browse through our roundup of some of the fall favorites that shoppers are loving.

You can also check out their latest Fearless Flyer here!

Best Trader Joe’s Fall Foods

View this post on Instagram

 

Apple cider donuts are fall staple must 🍩 Pro tip: drizzle TJs maple butter over a warm donut for all the fall feels 🍁

A post shared by Trader Joe’s Addict (@traderjoes_addict) on


Apple Cider Donuts

Apple cider donuts are a staple for the fall season. These are lightly fried “cake-style” donuts that are hand-rolled in a cinnamon and sugar coating.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hold the Cone Pumpkin: 10/10 🤤 These hold the cones are INCREDIBLE! I wish I got a picture of one out of the box before we demolished them all. They are about 70 calories each and the perfect little after dinner treat. They’re so fun to eat and satisfy your sweet tooth! I’m dying to try these in different flavors because the pumpkin ones were just THAT good 😍 What do you think if you’ve tried them? . . . . . . . . . . #traderjoesfoodreviews #traderjoes #traderjoeslove #traderjoeslist #traderjoeshaul #traderjoesicecream #holdthecone #icecream #icecreamcone #traderjoesholdthecone #traderjoesrecipes #traderjoespumpkin #traderjoesfall #traderjoesdoesitagain #traderjoesjunkie

A post shared by Trader Joe’s Food Reviews (@traderjoesfoodreviews) on

Hold the Cone Pumpkin Ginger

These are a fall favorite for those that love a sweet pumpkin treat. Take a bite into this fall version of Hold the Cone which has a pumpkin ice cream filling with hints of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves — coated with a sweet layer of vanilla, sugar, and coconut oil.


Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

A seasonal hit! You really can’t go wrong with stocking your freezer with this mezzi rigatoni pasta that holds a creamy sauce made of three kinds of cheese (cheddar, gouda, and parmesan), béchamel, and butternut squash purée. This also makes a great quick meal for the kids as they are getting back into school.

View this post on Instagram

 

TJ Pepita Salsa! Now, let me start by saying I don’t like jarred/bottled salsa. I grew up in a house where both my parents made fresh salsa all the time! Goes without saying I’m a salsa snob. This however…so tasty! Not going to lie to you and say it tastes fresh, it doesn’t, but it’s great to have around. Love the pepitas and the smoky chipotle flavor. Goes great with chips, add a jar to a slow cooker with some chicken and viola easy shredded chicken for salads, tacos or whatever. Are you a fan of this salsa? 🤔 * * * #pepitas #pepitasalsa #salsa #smokychipotlesalsa #pepitasalsa #dips #snacks #traderjoes #traderjoesdoesitagain #traderjoesaficionado #traderjoesmusthaves #traderjoeslist #traderjoesfinds #traderjoessalsa #traderjoessnacks #traderjoesdips

A post shared by Trader Joe’s Aficionado ❤️ (@traderjoesaficionado) on

Pepita Salsa

To go along with the pumpkin craze, this salsa uses pumpkin seeds (aka pepitas). This salsa is zesty tomato meets nutty pepitas and makes one of the best TJ salsas — a must for your fall grocery haul!

Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas

Try these samosas with a golden and flaky pastry exterior that has an amazing filling of garam masala, cumin, coriander, chile powder, fennel seeds, paneer cheese, and chunks of pumpkin inside!

Maple Leaf Cookies

These are perfect for fall if you are looking for a sweet cookie. This buttery cookie is sandwiched with a creamy maple filling that is irresistible.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Yay these beautiful leaf chips are back ($2.99)? 🍂🍁❤️🍁🍂 I paired them up with one of my favorite Corn and Chile salsas and it was simple & delicious 🌽🌶 The Chips are also gluten free 👏🏻Happy Sunday and almost Fall! Please check out my stories ⬆️ 😘& Highlights for even more TJ’s items as well as new & fav kitchen items & swipe up to find out more info ❤️ 🙏🏻 #traderjoesfans #groceryshopping #traderjoesobsessed #traderjoeslove #traderjoesfinds #traderjoesrocks #traderjoes #traderjoesdoesitagain #traderjoeshaul #traderjoesinsider #traderjoesmusthaves #traderjoesfan #traderjoes #fall #leaf #chips #glutenfree #fun #ilovefall #salsa #partytime #appetizer #fun #corn

A post shared by TRADER JOES OBSESSED & MORE ❤️ (@traderjoesobsessed) on


Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips

To go along with the changing leaves of fall, Trader Joe’s now has autumn leaf-shaped tortilla chips made from stone-ground corn that are lightly fried in high-oleic sunflower oil. Grab a bag of these chips, your favorite salsa, and you are all set!

Maple Butter

Maple syrup is one thing, but this Maple Butter is reaching new heights. This liquid gold is creamy and makes the perfect spread. According to Trader Joe’s, “The syrup is heated to just above a boil, and then, right before it becomes candy, it’s flash-cooled and churned into the perfect, ‘creamy’ spreadable consistency.”

About the Author

New York Family

New York Family

New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family September 2020