Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 13-15

It’s never too early to start planning your next awesome weekend! We’ve rounded up some of the best things to do around the city. Celebrate Lunar New Year and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, ride bumper cars or enjoy the indoor activities that New York has to offer!

Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium | Details

Take part in Lunar New Year festivities before the holiday starts on Jan. 22! With the help of the Vanderbilt Museum educators, visitors will visit wildlife dioramas, learn Chinese calligraphy and make a decoration that will bring good luck all year.

Brooklyn Children’s Museum | Details

In honor of Martin Luther King day, celebrate and learn about the life and legacy of the civil rights leader with the Brooklyn Children’s Museum. Take part in interactive performances, protest marches, community art programs and volunteer projects.

The New York Botanical Garden | Details

During your next visit to the New York Botanical Garden, enjoy a mini-performance starring everyone’s favorite train, Thomas. Thomas, Driver Sam and his friends provide visitors a fun and interactive musical show. After the show, you and your family can get a photo with Thomas!

The Standard Hotel | Details

If you’re feeling nostalgic for 80s punk culture, don’t miss BUMP!, a bumper car pop-up in the Meatpacking District’s Standard Plaza. The bumper car rides will be a dose of fun for kids and adults alike. Enjoy this experience now through the end of March.

Theater for the New City | Details

A treasured New York tradition, this concert will feature dances, stories and music from Native Peoples from the Northeast, Southwest and Great Plains regions.

Elements of the performances will be explained through informative introductions by the troupe’s director. All proceeds from the event will go towards scholarship funds for Native American students.

Carnegie Hall | Details

This vibrant and highly interactive concert for children and families will introduce attendees to music from around the world. You’ll hear everything from Gullah music to Malian traditional music to hip-hop. Be sure to enjoy the free pre-concert activities in Zankel Hall before the performance.

As the cold winter weather sets in in New York, try migrating inside to enjoy time with your family and friends. We’ve rounded up some of the best indoor entertainment options to keep you and your family entertained when the weather outside is too much to handle.

Spend your day at the American Dream mall, the New York Aquarium or Funtopia!