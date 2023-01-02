The New Year is here! Kick off 2023 the right way with these awesome weekend activities all over New York. Go ice skating as a family, attend a book launch for a local author and experience the holiday magic one last time!

A lot of the winter holidays may be in the rearview mirror by now, but the holiday train show is still here! Your family can see model trains zip through a gorgeous display of miniature versions of New York landmarks, carefully replicated from natural materials. Enjoy a night of music, food and more through Jan. 16.

Nothing says winter in the city quite like ice skating. New York City has a ton of great ice skating rinks. Whether you’re a pro at skating or you’re going to be stepping onto the ice for the first time, ice skating is sure to be an exciting experience for the whole family.

This weekend is your last chance to visit the NYC Winter Lantern Festival! With this year’s “Journey to the East” theme, you and your family will wander through a world inspired by Chinese myths and legends. Feast your eyes on over a thousand hand-made Chinese lanterns.

Disney on Ice: Into the Magic is coming to Long Island! See your favorite Disney characters on ice in this vibrant musical experience, perfect for the whole family.

Celebrate the launch of It’s Chinese New Year, Curious George, by local Long Island author Maria Wen Adcock.

This free launch party will include a presentation about Chinese New Year traditions and a book reading by the author. Children will have the opportunity to make Chinese New Year crafts, and books will be available for purchase and signing.

The winter season is just getting started! There’s a ton of winter fun to experience all over the city. We’ve rounded up some of the best activities to do this season for the whole family.

Stomp is a unique, explosive and inventive musical experience for audiences of all ages. The cast of Stomp uses everything but conventional percussion instruments, like matchboxes, brooms and garbage cans, to fill the stage with catchy rhythms. See for yourself why this show has earned awards and rave reviews for years.

The holiday magic is still alive at Demarest Farms! Experience joy and wonder as you drive your car through a guided tour of 32 acres of luminous holiday light displays. When you’re done, warm up by a firepit with hot cocoa, take pictures with Santa, make s’mores and listen to Santa’s singing reindeer.