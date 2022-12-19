Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 23-25

It’s Christmas weekend in NYC! Whether you celebrate Christmas or this is just another weekend for you, we have an awesome selection of things for you and your family to do this weekend around New York. Go on a Christmas treasure hunt around Manhattan, attend a menorah lighting or enjoy a holiday movie as a family.

The Secret City | Details

On this puzzle-filled scavenger hunt around the oldest neighborhood in New York, you’ll visit historic buildings and sculptures as you learn about the history of the district. Discover some of the best-kept secrets of New York City’s Southern Tip.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan | Details

Celebrate Hanukkah at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan and learn about the origins of the dreidel game and its connection to the holiday. Don’t miss the last day of this Hanukkah celebration.

The holidays are here and so are holiday movies! Have a relaxing movie night with your family and enjoy a holiday movie. Having trouble picking one? The New York Family editorial staff has rounded up some of our favorites!

New York Botanical Garden | Details

The city’s most beloved holiday tradition is back this year! Your family can see model trains zip through a gorgeous display of miniature versions of New York landmarks, carefully replicated from natural materials. Enjoy a night of music, food and more.

Celebrate the remaining nights of Hanukkah with an event like a menorah lighting! Check out the Hanukkah events happening all over the city this year.

Palladium Times Square | Details

Experience a new take on this holiday classic with a live adaptation of A Charlie Brown Christmas. This production gives audience members a new way of seeing the story through real actors. Watch all your favorite scenes from the animated classic come to life on stage!

North Pole Express Departure Point | Details

See all the major Christmas and holiday light spots in Manhattan on this tour! This tour will take you by must-see sights like the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, the Bryant Park Winter Village and more.