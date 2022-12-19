Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 23-25
It’s Christmas weekend in NYC! Whether you celebrate Christmas or this is just another weekend for you, we have an awesome selection of things for you and your family to do this weekend around New York. Go on a Christmas treasure hunt around Manhattan, attend a menorah lighting or enjoy a holiday movie as a family.
Go on a Christmas Treasure Hunt in Manhattan
The Secret City | Details
On this puzzle-filled scavenger hunt around the oldest neighborhood in New York, you’ll visit historic buildings and sculptures as you learn about the history of the district. Discover some of the best-kept secrets of New York City’s Southern Tip.
Celebrate Hanukkah at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan
Children’s Museum of Manhattan | Details
Celebrate Hanukkah at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan and learn about the origins of the dreidel game and its connection to the holiday. Don’t miss the last day of this Hanukkah celebration.
Watch a Holiday Movie as a Family
Details
The holidays are here and so are holiday movies! Have a relaxing movie night with your family and enjoy a holiday movie. Having trouble picking one? The New York Family editorial staff has rounded up some of our favorites!
See the Holiday Train Show
New York Botanical Garden | Details
The city’s most beloved holiday tradition is back this year! Your family can see model trains zip through a gorgeous display of miniature versions of New York landmarks, carefully replicated from natural materials. Enjoy a night of music, food and more.
Attend A Menorah Lighting
Details
Celebrate the remaining nights of Hanukkah with an event like a menorah lighting! Check out the Hanukkah events happening all over the city this year.
Enjoy A Charlie Brown Christmas Live
Palladium Times Square | Details
Experience a new take on this holiday classic with a live adaptation of A Charlie Brown Christmas. This production gives audience members a new way of seeing the story through real actors. Watch all your favorite scenes from the animated classic come to life on stage!
Take a Holiday Lights Sightseeing Tour
North Pole Express Departure Point | Details
See all the major Christmas and holiday light spots in Manhattan on this tour! This tour will take you by must-see sights like the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, the Bryant Park Winter Village and more.