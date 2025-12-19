Best Snow Tubing Spots Around Westchester

As a full-fledged winter baby, I can attest that there are so many fun ways to enjoy the colder months with your kids. My mom used to take me to a local ice cream shop for my birthday each year. We’d traipse up the block in the snow and I absolutely loved it. Now, of course, there are so many things to do, from skiing to ice skating to indoor activities, you and your kids can stay busy all season long.

One of our favorites is snow tubing. Your kids can ride solo or with an adult as they zip through shorter mountains soaking in the views. Read on to check out where you can enjoy snow tubing near Westchester.

Psst… Check Out Where to Go Sledding in Westchester

Enjoy a day of snow tubing at the beautiful Catamount Ski. They only offer riding in single tubes where riders must be at least 42 inches tall. Additionally, all spots must be reserved in advance. Costs are $30 for a two-hour session on Fridays and $36 for a two-hour session on weekends/holidays. 78 Catamount Rd, Hillsdale, NY 12529

Enjoy a fun tubing experience at Mount Peter Ski Area. This includes access to a fast multi-lane 600-foot tubing run. Note: tubers must be 42” or taller to ride a single tube. Tubers between 36″-48″ may ride in a tandem tube on the Tubing Hill with an adult. Additionally, they have a tubing area for people under 36” tall in their winter wonderland. Here, families can find a fun-sized tubing hill. Tubing costs $45 on weekends and holidays; $40 on weekdays; and $40 for little tikes. Additionally, tickets must be purchased online and before your visit. 51 Old Mt Peter Rd, Warwick, NY 10990

This winter park is located amongst 16,000 acres in the Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park. Here, families can enjoy cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding/tubing. The trails are also groomed for skiing, and they have rentals for all winter activities. Additionally, the park sells hot food and beverages, snacks, and drinks, as well as offers seating inside or outside around a fire pit. Trail passes are $12 for adults and $10 for kids under age 17. Additionally, you can purchase a sledding pass for $3. 1570 NY-301, Carmel Hamlet, NY 10512

Families can enjoy a day of snow tubing at the Holiday Mountain Ski & Fun Park. All tubers must be at least 44” tall. Additionally, sessions should be booked in advance as they sell out quickly. This includes sessions on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for $30 for 1.5 hours. Currently, the snowtubing opening is temporarily on hold due to a fire. Check the website for updates. 99 Holiday Mountain Rd, Monticello, NY 12701

West Mountain offers tubing to kids ages four and older. They recommend that children must be able to sit up alone in a snow tube. Additionally, advanced reservations are required. Tubing costs $30 for kids ages 4-12 and $40 for those over age 13. Opens December 20. 59 West Mountain Road Queensbury, NY 12804

The Windham Mountain Tubing Park offers access to the mountain both day and night. This includes a conveyor lift, kids’ snowmobiles, a cozy fire pit, climbing wall, and a cozy lodge. Snow tubing tickets is $35 per ticket per session. Additionally, riders must be between the ages 6 and 13, and be less than 120 pounds. They also have a kids-only arctic cat snowmobiles for $15 per person for 10 minutes. 360 Co Road 12, Windham, NY 12496

Psst.. Check Out Bumper Cars on Ice Coming Back to Bryant Park