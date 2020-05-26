The Best New York City Restaurants Offering Father’s Day Brunch Pick-Up and Delivery in 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Surprise Dad with Father’s Day brunch on Sunday, June 21 to show how much you care! These New York City restaurants, cafes and delis are offering a huge variety of brunch options for pick-up and delivery. Order Barney Greengrass’ #1 Dad Package, complete with smoked salmon and a baseball cap, or try Gramercy Kitchen’s breakfast tacos and lobster benedict with brunch cocktails. There’s an option for every dad!

Father’s Day Brunch Pick-Up and Delivery