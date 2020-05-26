The Best New York City Restaurants Offering Father’s Day Brunch Pick-Up and Delivery in 2020

Surprise Dad with Father’s Day brunch on Sunday, June 21 to show how much you care! These New York City restaurants, cafes and delis are offering a huge variety of brunch options for pick-up and delivery. Order Barney Greengrass’ #1 Dad Package, complete with smoked salmon and a baseball cap, or try Gramercy Kitchen’s breakfast tacos and lobster benedict with brunch cocktails. There’s an option for every dad!
Father’s Day Brunch Pick-Up and Delivery
Peaches Restaurant
Peaches Restaurant serves southern comfort food from their location in the historic neighborhood Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. Their gently-updated classics, always made with ingredients from farmers and local merchants, include Southern staples like catfish filets and shrimp and grits.
For Father’s Day, Peaches is offering six different packages from $70 to $95, plus Prosecco or their trademark Brownstone Punch or Jackpot Punch. Each package serves four and can be found on Peaches’ Facebook page. Try their Jim Cade Breakfast, which boasts scrambled eggs, granola-crusted french toast with fresh berries, your choice of breakfast meat, cheddar grits, brunch potatoes, a triple chocolate brownie, pound cake with berries, and your choice of iced tea or lemonade.
To order pick-up, call 718-942-4162. For delivery, find Peaches on GrubHub, Caviar or DoorDash.
Veselka
Veselka has been serving traditional Ukrainian soul food in the heart of the East Village since its origins in 1954, when it started as a simple newsstand that served soup and sandwiches.
The beloved restaurant, usually open 24 hours per day, seven days per week, is currently offering a condensed menu of all-time favorites and will be open for pick-up and delivery from 10 am to 8 pm on Father’s Day. Order brunch off of their website, GrubHub and Caviar. Co-Owner Jason Birchard recommends Veselka’s short rib pierogis and grilled kielbasa as Father’s Day fan favorites.
Gramercy Kitchen
Gramercy Kitchen, a beloved American restaurant, serves elevated diner classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Gramercy Kitchen is currently open for both pickup and delivery from 9 am to 8 pm. You can call them at (917)265-8884 or order online through Grubhub, Seamless or Uber Eats.
For Father’s Day, Gramercy Kitchen is offering a number of brunch specials. For $19.95, order a beverage of your choice (a brunch cocktail, orange juice, a milkshake — it’s up to you!) and one of these brunch plates: Gramercy Kitchen’s iconic Breakfast Tacos, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Lobster Benedict, Brunch Avocado Toast or Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast. When you order four specials, the price drops to a $65 total.
Barney Greengrass
Barney Greengrass has been “a New York tradition” since its establishment on the Upper West Side in 1908. The deli won a James Beard Award as “An American Classic,” was rated Zagat’s #1 Deli 10 years in a row and is best known for its selection of smoked fish.
Barney Greengrass is offering a Father’s Day gift package for $185 on its website, available for nationwide overnight delivery. The #1 Dad Package includes a pound of Eastern Nova Scotia Salmon and Sturgeon with all the fixings, bagels, bialys, rye bread, cream cheeses, herring and a rugelach for dessert. Dad will also get a baseball cap in black or tan. The gift is a perfect way to bring his favorite NYC deli home for Sunday brunch.
Cafe Alula
Lebanese-inspired Cafe Alula serves home-baked pastries, coffee, breakfast, brunch and lunch at its Greenpoint, Brooklyn location. You can call them directly for pick-up orders at 718-316-6161, or order pick-up or delivery on their website. On Father’s Day, they’ll be open from 8:30 am to 5 pm.
Order their always-fresh croissants made in house that include Za’atar, Chocolate Tahini and Halloumi. Dads will love popular menu items like the Halloumi Harissa Breakfast Sandwich and the Breakfast Burrito, which includes fava beans, eggs, cheddar, avocado, lettuce, tomato and hot sauce. Or try Cafe Alula’s tuna melt; it’s Greenpoint famous!
Katz's Delicatessen
Katz’s Deli has been a Lower East Side staple for 132 years. This year, they’re excited to help you celebrate Father’s Day with their Father’s Day Classic, a gift package they’ll send to any address in the United States. They expect to be busy come June 21st, so Katz’s Deli is encouraging its customers to place their orders early — even today!
For $145, the Father’s Day Classic feeds 6 to 8 people and includes one pound of sliced brisket, one pound of sliced pastrami, one pound of corned beef, a full loaf of rye bread, one pound of mustard, two quarts of pickles (your choice of full-sour pickles, half-sour pickles, or a combination of both types), and either a Katz’s Deli t-shirt or hat so Dad can have the classic Katz’s Deli experience from the comfort of home.
Edie Jo's
Edie Jo’s is a Flatbush neighborhood bar and cafe with a market-driven menu that features local beer and American food. Right now, you can order pick-up or delivery directly from the link on their website.
For Father’s Day, Edie Jo’s will have a BBQ Pork Shoulder Picnic for 2. The package will start at $55 and feature a beer pairing, highlighting a growler of local beer for an additional $20. The exact sides and starters will depend on what Edie Jo’s can get fresh from their farm partners. For an idea of what the package might include, the above photo features Edie Jo’s recent Memorial Day Fried Chicken Picnic for 2, which included buttermilk-brined fried chicken thigh, roasted vegetable pasta salad, summer greens salad with green goddess dressing and buttermilk biscuits with honey butter.
Breads Bakery
New York City’s beloved Breads Bakery is dedicated to producing artisanal, handmade breads using traditional baking techniques. To order a Breads Bakery package for pick-up at their Union Square or Lincoln Center locations, call them directly at 212-633-2253 or order on their website. Breads Bakery also offers nationwide shipping and delivery through Postmates and Caviar.
Try either of Breads Bakery’s breakfast boxes for Father’s Day! At $39, the Breads Breakfast box includes 3 Mini Croissants, 3 Mini Pain Au Chocolat, 2 Mini Feta Bureka, 2 Mini Spinach Bureka, 2 Mini Potato Bureka, 1 sliced baguette, 2 Challah Knots, 2 containers of butter and 2 containers of jam. For $59, order the Mediterranean Breakfast box and enjoy 2 Mini Croissants, 2 Jerusalem Baguettes, 2 Challah Knots, 1 smoked salmon salad with onions and capers, 2 Israeli salads, 1 feta salad, 1 package of Kalamata Olives, 2 containers of tahini, 2 containers of cream cheese, 2 containers of butter, 2 containers of jam, 2 containers of olive oil lemon dressing and 2 bottles of orange juice.