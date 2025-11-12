Warm Up with These Delicious Hot Chocolate Spots in NYC

There’s nothing like a city view and a warm cup of hot chocolate.

There’s nothing quite like a cup of warm hot cocoa to keep you warm during the brisk New York City holidays. Whether you’re sipping from a mug at a local coffee shop as you people-watch from the windows, or need to quickly warm up after a visit to the Rockefeller Christmas tree, the city offers a plethora of options for the delicious chocolate drink. From local Brooklyn bakeries to upscale Manhattan cafes, there’s a cup of cocoa waiting to warm you up.

Psst… Check Out Cut-Your-Own Christmas Tree Farms Near NYC



Brooklyn

66 Water St.

(718) 875-1269

Enter the world of lush and delicious dark hot chocolate. Made from the freshest ingredients, the cocoa flavors will dance on your tongue as creamy milk and sugar add a decadent and sweet touch. If you can’t get enough, the store also offers hot chocolate bombs for purchase so you can keep a taste of goodness at home.

603 4th Ave.

(347) 815-4824

Tucked away in a quiet Brooklyn neighborhood just steps away from Prospect Park is some of the borough’s best hot chocolate. Enjoy thick and creamy European-style hot chocolate made with real Belgian chocolate! Grab a sweet treat to complement the chocolate trip; your taste buds will enjoy.

513 Henry St.



(718) 522-6260

During the winter months, people stop into this old-time ice cream shop to grab some of their hot chocolate! Guests can warm up with a cup of any of their hot drink options. Brooklyn Farmacy also offers a frozen hot chocolate topped with homemade marshmallow fluff.

269 Court St.

(718) 246-2600

Just looking at the name of this cafe, you know this is bound to be a great hot chocolate spot! The Chocolate Room offers a diverse range of options catering to a variety of guests. You can choose from their classic hot chocolate, infused with Madagascar Vanilla, their dark hot chocolate, or their seasonal spiced dark hot chocolate, made with ancho and chipotle chilies, cinnamon, and cloves.

263 Bedford Ave.

(718) 599-0900

This American-style shop can be found in both Queens and Brooklyn and is a great place to stop for a traditional cup with some extra sprinkles of chocolate on top. Martha’s Country Bakery also offers some unique flavors, including their most popular drink, red velvet hot chocolate! Whichever flavor you might choose, make sure to pair it with delicious pastries.

Manhattan

1266 Madison Ave.

(347) 502 6445

Known for their viral French ice cream and hot chocolate, this local cafe is the perfect place to get your hot cocoa fix. From s’mores to peppermint, this boutique offers a variety of hot chocolate options, complete with their signature marshmallow halo and whipped cream.

Multiple locations

If you want to enjoy one of the most decadent hot chocolates in NYC, crafted from high-quality African cocoa and perfectly blended with creamy milk, head to this boutique cafe with multiple locations around the city. It’s not quite Emily in Paris, but we promise the hot chocolate is just as good. Formulated over 120 years ago, the traditional hot chocolate is a rich blend of chocolate featuring African Cocoa from Niger, Ghana, and the Ivory Coast. A blend of skim milk and natural vanilla makes this the perfect sweet treat for your taste buds.

398 W. Broadway

(646) 392-7868

If you’re ever downtown and need a break from the brisk air of winter, pop into Ladurée for the perfect cup of hot chocolate. Available in various flavors such as passionfruit and coconut, the unique flavors add the sweetest touch to the delectable cup of chocolate. Pair it with one of their signature croissants for the ultimate French experience.

Multiple locations

While not your average bakery, Daily Provisions serves more as a neighborhood kitchen. If the cold ever gets too much, pop inside and warm up with their classic cup of hot chocolate — sweet and smooth. Pair it with one of their signature cruller donuts or other bakery sweets for the perfect pairing.

44 E 21st St.

If you’re looking for the best hot chocolates in NYC, you have to try Lysêe’s Maemil. It’s rich, a little nutty, and made with Valrhona chocolate that melts in your mouth. This cute cafe provides a blend of French and Korean bakery vibes. Their Maemil hot chocolate provides hints of buckwheat and Valrhona chocolate. While $11 a cup may be on the pricey side, the acquired taste leaves nothing to be desired.

20 Times Square, 701 7th Ave.

You can’t think of chocolate without thinking of Hershey’s. So drop by Hershey’s Chocolate World in Times Square and try some of their signature cups made with their signature recipe. Options include Hershey’s Melted, Reese’s Melted, and a special flavor for the holidays called Grinch Kisses Mint. You can also visit their website to explore the activities they offer, making your visit even more worthwhile.

Queens

103-02 Metropolitan Ave.

(718) 544-1850

A longstanding family-run community staple, this chocolate shop in Forest Hills offers rich chocolate drinks. Their heritage equipment and Austrian-style chocolate techniques add an exotic touch of flavor, making your hot cocoa experience one to remember.

7559 31st Ave.

(718) 565-6200

Sourced from only the best French ingredients, a cup of hot cocoa from Cannelle will not only warm your body but your soul, too. This petite bakery has served celebrities and presidents in its quaint Queens home, and with chocolate as sweet and delicate as theirs, you’ll definitely visit the borough more often.

The Bronx

402 East 140th St.

(929) 308-2099

A staple for warm drinks and fresh pastries in the Bronx community, this local kitchen offers some of the best hot cocoa for Bronxites to sip on. Pair it with one of their various flavor shots, including seasonal favorites, or try a non-dairy milk option for the ultimate fare.

868 Hunts Point Ave.

(347) 270-0141

It wouldn’t be the boogie down Bronx without a cafe to pay homage to its roots. Affectionately embracing the hip-hop-centric vibe of the borough, this cafe’s hot cocoa is so good it will make you scream, shout, and maybe even bust a move.

Psst… Check Out Family-Friendly Thanksgiving Events in NYC for 2025

