5 of the Best Go-Karts Near NYC for Kids & Families

Indoors or outdoors, there are plenty of go-karts near NYC that will surely turn any afternoon into a full, speedy time!

Check height and age requirements before you go. Some places offer reduced or special prices for younger kiddos, or full, longer packages for teenagers or older children.

Go-karts places usually fill up fast as there’s limited spots or karts available, so make sure to book ahead, especially during school breaks or weekends.

For a full day of adventures, look for combo packages that include arcades or other activities.

Go-karting is one of those rare activities that checks every box: exciting, age-flexible, and just competitive enough to keep kids engaged without feeling overwhelming. Whether you’re planning a weekend outing, a birthday surprise, or just need to burn off energy, there are fantastic go-kart tracks around the city and beyond, from indoor centers to classic outdoor circuits.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best family-friendly go-karts near NYC, including Westchester and Long Island.

Fun Go-Karts Near NYC Perfect for Family Adventure

Go-Karts in Brooklyn

3029 Stillwell Ave, Brooklyn

Hours: Saturday, 12 pm-10 pm; Sunday, 12 pm – 9 pm

Price: Starting at $9 per person, per ride

A laid-back option for families who want to stay within city limits, this spot pairs go-karting with mini golf for a classic, low-pressure outing. It’s especially good for younger kids or families easing into go-kart fun for the first time.

Go-Karts in Queens

13-22 133rd Pl, College Point

Hours: Typically Monday-Friday, 3 pm-6:30 pm; Weekends, 10 am-8 pm, but check their site for updated hours and they tend to change often.

Price: Starts at $28, and includes 2-hour play, unlimited go-kart rides, and socks

At Speeding Adventure, little racers can spend two hours tearing around indoor tracks, explore expansive playground structures, and then dive into state-of-the-art arcade games when they’re ready for a break. The space feels like a hybrid between an indoor amusement center and a kid-centric playground, which means it’s just as much fun for a rainy afternoon as it is for a birthday party or playdate.

Go-Karts on Long Island

40 Daniel St, Farmingdale

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 12 pm-10 pm; Friday, 12 pm-11 pm; Weekends, 10 am-11 pm

Price: Starting at $30 per person, per race; multi-race packages available

This indoor, multi-level track feels like a real racing experience—without being intimidating. Kids love the ramps and turns, while parents appreciate the organized flow and safety focus. With arcade games and food on-site, it’s easy to turn one race into a full afternoon of indoor fun.

Go Karts in Westchester & Hudson Valley

Address: 333 N Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 12 pm-10 pm; Friday, 12 pm-12 am; Saturday 10 am-12am; Sunday 10 am-10 pm

Price: $70 for the Speedpass package; more bundles or singles rides available as well

One of the coolest options for go-karts near NYC! Known for its smooth electric karts, K1 Speed is a favorite for teens and older kids who want a more competitive feel. The indoor track makes it a reliable option year-round, and the arcade area helps stretch the visit.

109 Brookside Ave, Chester

Hours: Monday & Tuesday, closed; Wednesday & Thursday, 3 pm-8 pm; Friday, 3 pm-10 pm; Weekends, 11 am-10 pm

Price: Free to enter; starting at $8 per ride

This is a full-day destination. Go-karts are just one part of a larger entertainment lineup that includes mini golf, laser tag, and arcade games—ideal for kids who want options and parents who want flexibility, especially during school breaks or weekends. If you’re looking for go-karts near NYC and want to travel north for this one, just make sure the outdoor track is open, as their site states is seasonal.

