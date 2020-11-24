The Best Gifts for Moms in 2020
We saved the best for last with our gift guide for moms. Perfect for the partner, mother, wife, stepmother…in your life. From cozy gifts to gifts that you can eat, we have the perfect gift for that superstar in your life.
Check out The Best Gifts for Everyone in the Family: Our Family Holiday Gift Guide for 2020!
Striped Faux Fur Slippers
The fuzzier the slipper the better, especially when gifting a mom who has been juggling times a thousand this year. This striped pattern is just as gorgeous as these fully lined fleece (hello, comfort!) slippers. Shop.verloopknits.com, $60
Sergei Nope Hook Wool Lumbar Pillow
Perfect for the mom who needs some time for herself especially since COVID has most of us on the clock 24/7 and truly wants to get her point across. $29.99
Mr. Boddington's Composition Books $ 10.00
Go the classic route with Mr. Boddington’s composition notebooks. Designed with perfect binding and wide-ruled pages, these books are perfect as a stocking stuffer or buy a bunch so mom is fully stocked for the year! Occasionette.com,$10 each.
Seedlip Non-Alcoholic Distilled Spirit
Oh yes, we definitely are including a non-alcoholic drink this year because, COVID, ya know. This perfect stocking stuffer of a Seedlip Non-Alcoholic beverage is perfect for mixing with seltzer for mom and guilt-free at that—Occasionette.com, $45 each.
La Maison du Chocolat - Holiday Cracker Coffret 40 pieces
Show mom how thankful you are with this insane box of delicious chocolates from artisanal made by hand in Nanterre, France – La Maison du Chocolat. $87.
Women's Shaker Cable Pom Beanie - A New Day™
Cozy is where most of us are this year, and with winter now officially here, gift the mom in your life this cable knit beanie with a faux fur pom-pom, perfect for the chilly weather! Target, $15
Holy Cannoli Charm, Yellow Gold
This tiny sweet charm from Brooklyn’s beloved Catbird is perfect for adding to a necklace or bracelet. We love it as it just says ‘NYC mom’ Catbird.com, $118.
Love Trinket Tray
Go extra with this heart-shaped tray that spells out ‘LOVE’ and will hold your mother’s favorite trinkets and jewels for years to come. Jonathanadler.com, $78.
essie Core Exclusive Mini Nail Polish Gift Set - 4pc
Fun shades perfect for at-home manis and added sparkle for the holidays. $15.89
Lush Décor Bohemian Striped Quilt Reversible 3 Piece Bedding Set, King, Turquoise
Since staying in has been the theme these past eight months and most likely for a bit more time, a quilt is a perfect gift for a bed or to throw on a daybed. This vibrant quilt is 100% cotton. Amazon.com, $80.73.