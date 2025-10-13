Best Nurseries in Queens and Nassau for Fall Plant Shopping

Fall is prime time to stock up on all the beautiful flowers that scream, “It’s autumn!” Among them are African daises, hardy mums, and pansies (just to name a few). There’s usually a mix of ornamental cabbages and grasses for texture, which make the arrangements robust. Whether you’re in Jamaica or Rosedale, Sunnyside or Astoria, these and other blooms will turn your balconies, stoops, and yards into a bevy of beautiful yellows, oranges, and reds. And guess what – the nurseries that house these vibrant petals are right in our backyards.

Grab the kids and head down to any of the places below. Bring twine, a tote, and some gloves so little helpers can carry planters, helping you choose the perfect plants to dress your outdoor space.

Garden World

A neighborhood mainstay with deep roots, Garden World pairs a full nursery and greenhouse with a garden shop for tools, soils, and seasonal décor. In fall, expect rows of mums and cool-season colors alongside shrubs, trees, and houseplants. The nursery also offers plenty of advice if you’re refreshing beds or containers. It’s an easy in-and-out stop off Francis Lewis Boulevard; families appreciate the spacious layout and carts that make stoop-pumpkin hauls a breeze.

46-20 Francis Lewis Blvd., Flushing, 718-224-6789

Verni’s Garden Center

One of New York City’s largest garden centers, Verni’s has been operating since 1986. They’re a go-to for big destination fall projects, as well as smaller hauls that only requite a few potted beauties. The yard layout makes browsing with kids straightforward, and staffers can steer you toward the picks that hold color well into November.

22-22 Hazen Street, East Elmhurst, 718-278-7348

Queens Garden Gallery

Here’s a convenient neighborhood stop for seasonal color and garden basics – think mums and seasonal annuals in fall. They have a good selection of plants and foliage to choose from. Queens Garden Gallery is an easy, family-friendly pick for a quick stoop or balcony refresh.

154-10 Cross Island Pkwy, Whitestone, 718-640-9100

Eagle Nurseries

Here’s a family-run, full-service nursery and garden center led by brothers Rich and Mike Scordo, with a 20,000-sq-ft facility and greenhouse just over the Queens line. Beyond seasonal color, shrubs, and evergreens, you’ll find an in-house florist for arrangements and a landscaping team for everything from weekly maintenance to full yard makeovers.

225 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, 516 354-2810

The Garden Gallery

The Garden Gallery in Inwood is a handy, full-service garden center, stocked for fall with mums, pansies, perennials, shrubs, trees, and plenty of hardgoods—pottery, soil, mulch, stone, decorative statuary and fountains—and even propane tank service for patio heat as temperatures drop.

10 Bay Boulevard, Inwood, 516-371-3700

Hicks Nurseries

Hicks Nurseries in Westbury is a destination garden center, offering a deep seasonal selection and plenty of how-to resources, like custom planting and repotting assistance. The also have delivery and pro-planting services. In fall, families flock to its annual Fall Festival for pumpkins, Otto the Ghost, roasted corn, and more.

100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury, 516-334-0066

Atlantic Nursery

Located in Freeport, this nursery has a full range of trees, shrubs, and perennials. They also offer container-garden design, layout advice, delivery, and planting services to streamline any project. In October Atlantic Nursery doubles as a fall outing where you can shop mums and festive décor while kids enjoy free activities like Karl’s Krazy Maze, meeting farm animals, Play in the Hay, a not-so-spooky Haunted Hideaway, a storewide scavenger hunt, and weekend extras such as Paint-Your-Own-Pumpkin. There’s also fresh Jericho Cider Mill donuts – a delicious fall treat!

250 Atlantic Ave, Freeport, 516-378-7357

