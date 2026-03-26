A guide to NYC’s top 24/7 emergency animal hospitals—so you know exactly where to go before you ever need it.
No one ever wants to need emergency help for their pet, let alone have to frantically Google ’emergency vet near me’ at 2 am. Having a dog or cat who needs urgent care is one of the most stressful things to endure as a family.
Whether it’s something minor that suddenly feels major, or a true life or death emergency, where you go matters more than you might think.
Some emergency vets are smaller, urgent-care-style spots, perfect for less serious issues or when you can’t make it to a full hospital right away. Then there are full 24/7 emergency hospitals that attend to every medical emergency for pets and have a host of diagnostic testing available onsite.
Depending on your neighborhood, the nearest emergency vet might not be super close, so it’s worth knowing your options ahead of time. And, the best time to find your go-to emergency vet is before you ever need one. When something’s wrong with your dog or cat, the last thing you want is to be searching for one in a panic.
We’ve put together a list of some of the most trusted emergency animal hospitals in NYC, so you’ve got a solid starting point. Save your top pick in your phone and make sure anyone else in the house (kids included, if they’re old enough) knows where to find it, too.
At a Glance
- 24/7 emergency care across NYC
- Options for both urgent and critical situations
- Kid-friendly (and pet-friendly) environments to keep as calm as possible
- Access to advanced testing and specialists
- Locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens
Check Out Our List of Best 24/7 NYC Emergency Vets:
Schwarzman Animal Medical Center
Address: 510 E 62nd St., Upper East Side
Hours: Open 24 hours
(212) 838-8100
If there’s one place NYC pet owners consistently trust in a true emergency, it’s this one. The Animal Medical Center is the city’s only Level 1 Veterinary Trauma Center, offering 24/7 emergency and critical care with more specialists under one roof than anywhere else in the region.
You don’t need an appointment and can just show up. Once you’re there, your pet has access to everything from emergency surgery to advanced imaging and over 20 veterinary specialties. That is a big relief because you never really know when things will escalate quickly.
There’s also an urgent care fast track for less critical cases, so not every visit has to turn into an all-night wait.
Great for: Serious emergencies, complex cases, or when you want the highest level of care available in NYC.
BluePearl Pet Hospital Midtown NYC
410 W 55th St., Midtown West
Hours: Open 24 hours
(212) 767-0099
This 24/7 emergency pet hospital is a go-to for Manhattan families who are close to Midtown. BluePearl offers round-the-clock emergency care along with specialty services if your pet needs more than a basic evaluation.
Their team handles everything from sudden illness to more serious conditions, and provides aftercare if your pet needs follow-up.
Great for: Manhattan pet owners who need reliable, around-the-clock emergency care close to home.
Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG)
1215 2nd Ave, Upper East Side
Multiple NYC Locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Long Island, and upstate
Hours: Open 24 hours
(212) 223-3500
VEG has quickly become a favorite among NYC pet parents, and for good reason. Their hospitals are open 24/7 and focus on immediate, transparent emergency care, meaning you stay with your pet the entire time. This is huge for me, after being in a critical situation where that wasn’t allowed.
They treat everything from minor emergencies to critical cases, and you can even call ahead and speak directly with a vet before you come in.
Great for: Pet parents who want a more hands-on, less stressful ER experience.
URvet Care Midtown
252 E 57th St., Midtown East (with Upper East Side and Queens locations)
Hours: Open 24 hours
(646) 221-1200
URvet Care offers a more modern emergency experience, with a 24/7 walk-in ER and advanced diagnostics, like CT scans, available on-site.
Their offices are set up to make things easier with multiple locations and a calmer, more straightforward experience when you really need it.
Great for: Families looking for accessible, tech-forward emergency care.
Veterinary Emergency & Referral Group (VERG)
196 4th Ave.,, Brooklyn
Hours: Open 24 hours
(718) 522-9400
If you live in Brooklyn, this is one of the most trusted emergency vets in the borough, and it has saved a few of my pets more than once. VERG is a 24/7 emergency and specialty hospital equipped to handle everything from sudden illness to complex, high-risk cases.
With specialists in surgery, neurology, cardiology, and more, your pet can get advanced care without needing to transfer elsewhere. They are some of the kindest and calmest medical professionals I have ever met.
Great for: Brooklyn families who want full-service emergency care close to home.
BluePearl Pet Hospital Brooklyn
190 3rd Ave., Brooklyn
Hours: Open 24 hours
(718) 596-0099
Another strong Brooklyn option, this 24-hour emergency hospital is also a Level II trauma center, meaning it’s equipped for serious and life-threatening situations.
They offer walk-in care and access to specialists if your pet needs ongoing treatment or more advanced support.
Great for: Pet parents who want trauma-level care without heading into Manhattan.
BluePearl Pet Hospital Forest Hills
107-28 71st Rd. Forest Hills, Queens
Hours: Open 24 hours
(718) 263-0099
This 24-hour emergency and specialty hospital serves pets in the neighborhoods of Astoria, Bayside, Bellerose, Corona, Elmhurst, Flushing, Fresh Meadows, Glen Oaks, Howard Beach, Jackson Heights, Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Long Island City, Middle Village, Oakland Gardens, Richmond Hill, Ridgewood, St. Albans, Sunnyside, Whitestone, Woodhaven, and Woodside.
They can handle everything from urgent situations to more complex cases, with advanced diagnostics and follow-up care if your pet needs it.
Great for: Queens pet owners who want full-service emergency care with easy access to Manhattan-level resources.
What to Know Before You Go
- Call ahead if you can, because ERs can get busy
- Have your pet’s records accessible on your phone
- Know your closest option before an emergency happens
- Trust your instincts, and if something feels off, don’t wait
Pets are family, and just like any family member, they deserve great medical care when they need it. The key is knowing where to go before things get stressful, so when the moment comes, you’re not scrambling, you’re ready.
Psst… Check Out When Every Minute Counts: 24-Hour Emergency Veterinary Hospital Opens in Westchester