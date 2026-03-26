A guide to NYC’s top 24/7 emergency animal hospitals—so you know exactly where to go before you ever need it.

No one ever wants to need emergency help for their pet, let alone have to frantically Google ’emergency vet near me’ at 2 am. Having a dog or cat who needs urgent care is one of the most stressful things to endure as a family.

Whether it’s something minor that suddenly feels major, or a true life or death emergency, where you go matters more than you might think.

Some emergency vets are smaller, urgent-care-style spots, perfect for less serious issues or when you can’t make it to a full hospital right away. Then there are full 24/7 emergency hospitals that attend to every medical emergency for pets and have a host of diagnostic testing available onsite.

Depending on your neighborhood, the nearest emergency vet might not be super close, so it’s worth knowing your options ahead of time. And, the best time to find your go-to emergency vet is before you ever need one. When something’s wrong with your dog or cat, the last thing you want is to be searching for one in a panic.

We’ve put together a list of some of the most trusted emergency animal hospitals in NYC, so you’ve got a solid starting point. Save your top pick in your phone and make sure anyone else in the house (kids included, if they’re old enough) knows where to find it, too.

At a Glance

24/7 emergency care across NYC

Options for both urgent and critical situations

Kid-friendly (and pet-friendly) environments to keep as calm as possible

Access to advanced testing and specialists

Locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens

Check Out Our List of Best 24/7 NYC Emergency Vets:

Address: 510 E 62nd St., Upper East Side

Hours: Open 24 hours

(212) 838-8100

If there’s one place NYC pet owners consistently trust in a true emergency, it’s this one. The Animal Medical Center is the city’s only Level 1 Veterinary Trauma Center, offering 24/7 emergency and critical care with more specialists under one roof than anywhere else in the region.

You don’t need an appointment and can just show up. Once you’re there, your pet has access to everything from emergency surgery to advanced imaging and over 20 veterinary specialties. That is a big relief because you never really know when things will escalate quickly.

There’s also an urgent care fast track for less critical cases, so not every visit has to turn into an all-night wait.

Great for: Serious emergencies, complex cases, or when you want the highest level of care available in NYC.

410 W 55th St., Midtown West

Hours: Open 24 hours

(212) 767-0099

This 24/7 emergency pet hospital is a go-to for Manhattan families who are close to Midtown. BluePearl offers round-the-clock emergency care along with specialty services if your pet needs more than a basic evaluation.

Their team handles everything from sudden illness to more serious conditions, and provides aftercare if your pet needs follow-up.

Great for: Manhattan pet owners who need reliable, around-the-clock emergency care close to home.

1215 2nd Ave, Upper East Side

Multiple NYC Locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Long Island, and upstate

Hours: Open 24 hours

(212) 223-3500

VEG has quickly become a favorite among NYC pet parents, and for good reason. Their hospitals are open 24/7 and focus on immediate, transparent emergency care, meaning you stay with your pet the entire time. This is huge for me, after being in a critical situation where that wasn’t allowed.

They treat everything from minor emergencies to critical cases, and you can even call ahead and speak directly with a vet before you come in.

Great for: Pet parents who want a more hands-on, less stressful ER experience.

252 E 57th St., Midtown East (with Upper East Side and Queens locations)

Hours: Open 24 hours

(646) 221-1200

URvet Care offers a more modern emergency experience, with a 24/7 walk-in ER and advanced diagnostics, like CT scans, available on-site.

Their offices are set up to make things easier with multiple locations and a calmer, more straightforward experience when you really need it.

Great for: Families looking for accessible, tech-forward emergency care.

196 4th Ave.,, Brooklyn

Hours: Open 24 hours

(718) 522-9400

If you live in Brooklyn, this is one of the most trusted emergency vets in the borough, and it has saved a few of my pets more than once. VERG is a 24/7 emergency and specialty hospital equipped to handle everything from sudden illness to complex, high-risk cases.

With specialists in surgery, neurology, cardiology, and more, your pet can get advanced care without needing to transfer elsewhere. They are some of the kindest and calmest medical professionals I have ever met.

Great for: Brooklyn families who want full-service emergency care close to home.

190 3rd Ave., Brooklyn

Hours: Open 24 hours

(718) 596-0099

Another strong Brooklyn option, this 24-hour emergency hospital is also a Level II trauma center, meaning it’s equipped for serious and life-threatening situations.

They offer walk-in care and access to specialists if your pet needs ongoing treatment or more advanced support.

Great for: Pet parents who want trauma-level care without heading into Manhattan.

107-28 71st Rd. Forest Hills, Queens

Hours: Open 24 hours

(718) 263-0099

This 24-hour emergency and specialty hospital serves pets in the neighborhoods of Astoria, Bayside, Bellerose, Corona, Elmhurst, Flushing, Fresh Meadows, Glen Oaks, Howard Beach, Jackson Heights, Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Long Island City, Middle Village, Oakland Gardens, Richmond Hill, Ridgewood, St. Albans, Sunnyside, Whitestone, Woodhaven, and Woodside.

They can handle everything from urgent situations to more complex cases, with advanced diagnostics and follow-up care if your pet needs it.

Great for: Queens pet owners who want full-service emergency care with easy access to Manhattan-level resources.

What to Know Before You Go

Call ahead if you can, because ERs can get busy

Have your pet’s records accessible on your phone

Know your closest option before an emergency happens

Trust your instincts, and if something feels off, don’t wait

Pets are family, and just like any family member, they deserve great medical care when they need it. The key is knowing where to go before things get stressful, so when the moment comes, you’re not scrambling, you’re ready.

Psst… Check Out When Every Minute Counts: 24-Hour Emergency Veterinary Hospital Opens in Westchester