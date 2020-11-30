Best Christmas Tree Delivery Services 2020: For NYC Families

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s a total hassle to transport a Christmas tree in New York City when you don’t have a car, let alone during a global pandemic. Luckily, we’ve rounded up the best Christmas tree delivery services in the city to make it easier for you! You won’t have to worry about lugging it on the subway or carrying it for blocks. There is a delivery service for each of the five boroughs and some even include tree installations…sounds super easy, right? All you have to do is find the delivery service that fits your family’s needs and order by phone or online. Here’s to one less thing to worry about on your holiday checklist!

Psst…still need to get gifts for the family? Check out these 10 Best Holiday Markets In NYC!

The Best Christmas Tree Delivery Services in NYC:

AA Christmas Trees

347-733-5475

This Brooklyn-based business offers delivery and installation of premium-grade Fraser Firs! They currently deliver fresh Christmas trees to Brooklyn, Queens, and the Manhattan area. For other boroughs, they ask to call so that they can try to accommodate your delivery. New to 2020, light installation on trees is also available! Each delivery driver will be wearing masks, gloves and sanitizing prior and post each delivery. As an extra step, they will also be checking the temperatures of each employee prior to the start of their shift, each day. Upon delivery, drivers will ensure to keep social distancing and can deliver contact-less if you prefer!

Anthony Gallo Nursery

718-377-1046

The Gallo family has been providing Brooklyn with Christmas trees for over 100 years. Delivering to both Brooklyn and Manhattan, they provide the freshest Balsam fir trees for your family. Employees are asked to take their temperatures daily and are given safety kits filled with hand sanitizers, face masks and gloves to be used when delivering. Hurry and go check out their pre-Black Friday sale!

Christmas Tree Brooklyn

917-997-1216

Based in Brooklyn, this family-owned Christmas tree delivery service offers free deliveries to all five boroughs of New York City! They have everything you need to decorate for the holidays, including Christmas trees, Christmas lights, garlands and wreaths. They will also be following COVID-19 precautionary procedures according to the CDC’s guidelines by wearing masks and using hand sanitizer during all deliveries. Order now before supplies run out!

Greenpoint Trees

646-419-8152

Quality Christmas trees, wreaths of all sizes, white pine roping, Alberta’s, mistletoe, home delivery and more are offered at this family-owned and operated business! They have been delivering to Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens since 1990. They fully customize a plan to your specific goals and space restrictions! Greenpoint will additionally be following all of the National Christmas Tree Association COVID-19 guidelines!

Greg’s Trees

917-734-3963

Greg’s Trees has been NYC’s one-stop Christmas destination for over 35 years. All trees online include a CINCO stand, delivery and professional installation. Balsam, Fraser, Nordmann and Noble are the premium quality trees you can choose from on their website. Greg’s Trees also gives back to the community! You can either request a free 6-inch tree for someone in need or donate to their free trees program. They ensure the utmost safety when delivering to all over Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn!

J.G. Brands

718-464-8653

You can choose from a variety of Balsam firs, classic Fraser, Noble, Douglas and Grand firs at J.G. Brands! This family-owned and operated wholesale business sells the highest quality Christmas trees, wreaths and roping in New York since 1950. J.G. Brands also provides a wide selection of grave blankets, netting, tree stands, decorations and other seasonal items throughout the year. They deliver to all five boroughs of NYC, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut!

NYC Tree Lady

347-692-5770

NYC Tree Lady offers only the freshest local and exotic trees, which are hand selected and cut the day you order them! Her team brings the freshness from the country to the big city, providing a wide range of tree options. You’ll find Balsam Fir, Concolor Fir, Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir, Frasier Fir, Korean Fir, Nordmann Fir, Scotch Pine and Turkish Fir all on her website! All tree prices include delivery and free installation.

NYC Trees

914-809-0795

NYC Trees is a family-owned business that delivers to Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens, as well as parts of Westchester, Long Island and New Jersey! They offer tons of services that range from light and decoration installations to tree removals and recycling. COVID-19 protocols include mask-wearing from both the delivery elf and customer, as well as requiring delivery elves to wear gloves and booties and apply hand sanitizer before and after deliveries. Contactless delivery is also an option for those who do not wish for the employees to enter their home!

PlantShed

212-662-4400

This tree delivery service specializes in Fraser firs and includes several bundles consisting of free lights, stands, installation and more. They take care of the hard work, and you enjoy the holiday! Employees are required to wear masks, social distance with one another and wear gloves during delivery processes. Everything is continuously sanitized with cleaning supplies up until the tree is at your doorstep! PlantShed even offers touch-less delivery, as well as other plants and flowers to decorate your home this holiday!

Tree Riders NYC

646-470-6326

A Christmas tree business run by artists and adventurers, Tree Riders NYC provides farm fresh, personally selected and harvested Fraser, Douglas, and Canaan firs ranging from 2 to 20 feet in height. They offer same-day cargo bike delivery service, tree removal and clean up service; and they sell handmade wreaths and ornaments, garland, and mistletoe, in addition to lights and tree stands! You can stay up-to-date with all of their creative actions, services and COVID-19 protocols right on their Facebook page linked above. Tree Riders will be following all of CDC’s regulations regarding sanitizing, mask-wearing and social distancing.

Tyler’s Trees

646-543-0861

You’ll find “everything but presents” with this delivery service. Tyler’s Trees offers Christmas trees, a complimentary skirt, a stand, delivery and installation! Plus, deliveries to Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens are included in the total cost of your tree package, and tree removal is even available at the end of the holiday season. It can’t get any better than that! Or can it? The delivery elves will text updates as they are on their way and also give the tree a fresh cut and prep before bringing it into the building! Contactless delivery is available, as well.

Urban Garden Center

646-872-3991

Urban Garden Center is currently offering curbside delivery Monday to Saturday 10 am-7 pm for Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. You’ll find fresh-cut Balsam firs online that can be delivered right to your doorstep. Additionally, you can purchase poinsettias, Christmas accessories, wreaths, decorations and other plants with your tree! Delivery is available through their PlantTaxi, and they even offer deliveries outside of NYC! Urban Garden will be following all CDC precautions, as well.