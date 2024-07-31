“Barb, the Breast Express” is Coming to New York City

World Breastfeeding Week is kicking off on Aug. 1, and you can celebrate by taking a tour of “Barb, the Breast Express,” coming to New York City Aug. 1 through Aug. 4.

This mobile lactation lounge from digital health company Pumpspotting is stopping in New York as a part of the Feel Better, Feed Better Tour with the goal of improving maternal health and building baby-feeding confidence one step at a time.

During this leg of the tour, New York parents can stop by Barb the Breast Express and get the full scope of what it has to offer. The nursing, pumping, feeding and parenting space offers families hands-on access to breast pumps and other products, lactation consultants, a snack panty, tea bar and self-care station, as well as the opportunity to connect with local experts, other parents and support resources.

Parents will also have the opportunity to drop into events throughout the week. Check out a lineup of events below.

Keep an eye on Pumpspotting’s website or download their app for the most up to date schedule and to be alerted about new events and stops on the tour.

The Feel Better, Feed Better Tour will continue through October, traveling to 15 cities with a series of local events, collaborations and national brand partnerships, all aimed at impactful, in-person and online experiences that reduce isolation, create support for parents and transform the feeding experience into something positive.

Psst… Here are some fast facts about VP and presidential candidate Kamala Harris!

Feel Better, Feed Better Tour Events

Aug. 2, 4 to 7 pm

Tribeca Pediatrics in Brooklyn

Join Pumpspotting and Boober for an afternoon of celebration and community both on and off Barb, the Breast Express during its stop at Tribeca Pediatrics in Brooklyn. Meet other new and expecting parents and learn in mini educational sessions with Jada Shapiro and The Motherhood Center, all while celebrating the excitement of being a new parent.

Aug. 3, 7 am to 3 pm

Summer Streets is back in New York City as a celebration of public space, and Barb will be making an appearance this year. Visit Barb on the corner of Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard & West 123rd St, where you can take a break from the city’s block party. Meet with other moms and mingle while you nurse, pump, feed and breathe.

Aug. 4, 9 am to 12 pm

The Nesting Place in Farmingdale

Barb will be at The Nesting Place in Farmingdale to celebrate with community partners working to connect and support local parents. Stop by and check out the bus, mingle with other baby-feeding parents and learn more about local resources for moms. Keep an eye out for more details, coming soon!