Babs Costello, the Internet’s Favorite Grandma, Shares How to Survive the Holidays With Less Stress and More Fun

If you’re like the rest of us and bracing yourself for the holiday chaos but really trying to make it through happy and somewhat calm, the internet’s favorite grandma, Babs Costello, may be just what you need.

You might know her best from Brunch with Babs. Every day, millions of loyal followers on Instagram and TikTok tune in to Babs for practical guidance, which feels so entirely comforting. She is like a favorite neighbor, auntie, or grandma that every Mom needs, the one you go to when you’re looking for answers and experience.

I recently chatted with Babs to get her best tips on how to actually enjoy the holidays, even when you’re hosting, cooking, and trying to make everything special.

Skip Perfection and Get the Kids Involved

Babs’ outlook is simple, and she believes the holidays should feel fun and loving, not overwhelming. “Number one, lower your expectations,” she says. “Don’t try to be perfect. Try to have fun.” She remembers the years of juggling kids, guests, and a sink full of dishes, and she’s quick to remind parents they don’t have to do it all alone.

“People always say, ‘What can I bring?’ Don’t say, ‘Oh, don’t worry.’ You’ve got a lot on your plate,” says Babs. “Divvy out jobs. People will feel more like part of the celebration if they have some input in it.”

That includes getting kids involved, too. “Assign tasks. Somebody has to answer the door and greet people. You can even teach them eye contact and how to be welcoming,” she says. “Think of ways they can help. If you have a family meeting and assign jobs, they’re going to feel like they’re part of the family, and it becomes a family tradition you’re starting.”

I couldn’t agree more. My kids used to help set the table, and I will always remember how proud they felt when my Mom went out of her way to compliment them on how beautiful the table looked, all because of them.

Take Care of Yourself

In the middle of all that hosting and planning, asking for help is only part of the equation. It’s just as important to take care of yourself, too.

“Sometimes we think of everybody else, and then we let ourselves and our health take a back seat,” she says. This is easy to do as Moms when our focus is on our kids and family, but putting ourselves, our needs, and wants into the mix is vital to making it all work. Prioritizing our health, both mental and physical, is the first step in being able to care for our families.

This year, Babs is especially focused on something parents often overlook, their eye health. She’s working with Izervay and is particularly passionate about raising awareness around a condition known as geographic atrophy, or GA, an eye/retina disease that can develop gradually with little or no symptoms but is irreversible. “Sometimes you just say, ‘It’s a normal part of aging,’ or you think, ‘I can see, what’s the big deal?’ But things like GA can sneak up with no symptoms and can cause possible vision loss,” she explains. “You’ll only know if this is happening to you if you go and get your eyes examined.”

Make the Holiday Meal Easier

Once you’ve taken care of yourself, the biggest hurdle to tackle is in the kitchen. When it comes to holiday cooking, Babs is the queen of practical shortcuts and doesn’t believe you should have to spend the entire day in the kitchen. “You can simplify your menu. A lot of my recipes can be made ahead of time” she says, referencing her book, Every Day with Babs: 101 Family-Friendly Dinners for Every Day of the Week. “The gravy can be made a month ahead and frozen. Mashed potatoes can be made a day or two ahead and reheated in your slow cooker.”

Her philosophy makes sense: do what you can early, ask for help, and free yourself up to actually enjoy the day.

When I asked Babs which recipe from her book we should all make this holiday season, she didn’t hesitate. “I come from an Italian family, so pasta was always the second course, but I’d say make the lasagna because it serves a crowd, she says. “It’s hearty, full of cheese, and you don’t even have to boil the noodles. It’s absolutely the most delicious lasagna you’re ever going to eat.”

Here’s Babs’ Prized Lasagna Recipe

M Y S U P E R C H E E S Y L A S A G N A

Serves: 6 to 8

Prep: 25 minutes

Cook: 1 hour 30 minutes

1 pound dried lasagna noodles (not no-boil)

1 pound sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

1 yellow onion, finely chopped

1 pound ground beef (80% lean)

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 (24-ounce) jars marinara sauce (6 cups)

1 (16-ounce) container whole-milk ricotta (2 cups)

¼ cup heavy cream

16 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, grated or torn

2 cups (8 ounces) grated low-moisture mozzarella cheese

2 cups (8 ounces) grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

½ cup chopped fresh basil

½ cup chopped fresh parsley leaves and tender stems

A few gratings of nutmeg

Nonstick cooking spray or olive oil

Instructions

Spread the dried lasagna noodles on a sheet pan and cover with cold water. Let soak while you prepare the other components. Combine the sausage and onion in a Dutch oven or large heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring to break up large pieces, until the onion is tender and the sausage is lightly browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Add the beef, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and a few grindings of pepper and cook, breaking up large pieces, until the beef is no longer pink, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain off all but a few tablespoons of the liquid. Add the marinara, scrape up any browned bits, reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until flavorful, about 10 minutes. While the sauce is simmering, preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, stir together the ricotta, cream, 1½ cups of the fresh mozzarella, three-quarters of the low-moisture mozzarella, 1 cup of the Parmigiano-Reggiano, the basil, parsley, nutmeg, 1 teaspoon salt, and a few grindings of pepper. Spread 1 cup of the meat sauce on the bottom of a 9 × 13-inch baking dish. Place the dish on a sheet pan. Top with one layer of noodles and press down. Break the noodles to fill in any gaps. Top the noodles with 2 cups of the meat sauce, then dollop with one-third of the ricotta mixture (a heaping 1½ cups; no need to spread into an even layer). Repeat twice with more noodles, sauce, and ricotta, pressing down each layer. Finish with the last of the noodles and sauce. Top with the remaining mozzarellas and the Parmigiano-Reggiano. Grease a piece of aluminum foil with cooking spray or a little olive oil, then use it to cover the baking dish tightly, greased side down. Bake until the noodles are tender, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove the foil, increase the heat to 425°F, and continue to bake until the lasagna is golden brown, the edges are crisp, and the sauce is bubbling, 25 to 30 minutes more. Let rest for 15 minutes before serving.

Tip: If you’re hand-grating your cheese, place an open storage bag under the grater so it catches all the cheese.

Simple Way to Freeze Leftovers

Line an 8-inch square baking pan with enough aluminum foil so it hangs over the sides. Layer plastic wrap onto it the same way. Place the cooled leftovers onto the plastic wrap and fold it over your lasagna, then fold over the foil. Place that, along with the pan, in your freezer. Once frozen, take the foil packet out of the pan and place into a freezer bag. Label with the contents and date. Extra freezer room!

