Courtesy of NY Aquarium

Ascarium Returns to the New York Aquarium this Halloween

Get ready for underwater thrills, aquamarine shows, and spooky fun at the 2025 Ascarium at the NY Aquarium!

Halloween is right around the corner, and the city is nothing short of spooky thrills and chills. From haunted houses to parades, there are plenty of fun things to do with the kids. This year, stop by the New York Aquarium for their ‘Ascarium’ series for aquatic thrills, family fun, and a. splash of learning.

Psst… Check Out NYC’s Must-See Halloween Pet Parades

Running from October 18–19, and 25–26 from 11 am to 4 pm, this year’s celebration introduces exciting new activities, including a hands-on sand dig, lawn games, and a collaborative community mural, all while families explore the mysterious and fascinating world of marine life.

Ascarium gives families a unique way to celebrate Halloween while discovering the amazing animals that call our New York City oceans home. Programming includes Halloween crafts, whimsical storytelling, and crowd-pleasing magic shows.

Parents will find that Ascarium is designed to be both fun and informative. Throughout the day, Aquarium educators are on hand to answer questions and encourage curiosity, making it a great opportunity for kids to learn without realizing they’re learning. The schedule also allows plenty of flexibility—families can come for a few hours or make a full day of it by exploring the permanent exhibits, outdoor areas, and the Sea Cliffs habitat.

The experience offers even more opportunities to connect with marine life and learn that animals often considered spooky are actually fascinating species that play vital roles in ocean ecosystems.

The expanded festival celebrates its third year by adding an extra weekend due to overwhelming popularity. This gives more families the chance to experience Halloween festivities alongside incredible encounters with over 5,000 aquatic animals.

This year’s festival features an exciting lineup of new and returning activities designed for all ages, including:

Natural Treasures Dig : Discover shells and spot animals in our sand table activity and learn more about the wildlife that inhabits New York’s waters.

: Discover shells and spot animals in our sand table activity and learn more about the wildlife that inhabits New York’s waters. Community Mural : Add your personal artistic touch to a massive collaborative mural that celebrates Halloween and ocean wildlife.

: Add your personal artistic touch to a massive collaborative mural that celebrates Halloween and ocean wildlife. Lawn Games : Challenge family and friends to oversized versions of classic games, including four to score, Jenga, and cornhole.

: Challenge family and friends to oversized versions of classic games, including four to score, Jenga, and cornhole. Mystery Wall : Reach out and touch mysterious textures and materials, including corals, anemones, fish eggs, and more. Can you identify different kinds of aquatic life just by touch?

: Reach out and touch mysterious textures and materials, including corals, anemones, fish eggs, and more. Can you identify different kinds of aquatic life just by touch? “Strange Things” Station : See some “stranger things” from the ocean depths and hear unique stories from Aquarium staff about amazing encounters and discoveries.

: See some “stranger things” from the ocean depths and hear unique stories from Aquarium staff about amazing encounters and discoveries. Face Painting : Transform into your favorite sea creature or spooky character with free face painting for children ages three and up.

: Transform into your favorite sea creature or spooky character with free face painting for children ages three and up. Carnival Games : Learn and play to win a prize from 11 am to 4 pm.

: Learn and play to win a prize from 11 am to 4 pm. Halloween Crafts : Decorate your own marine life puppet and join the fun during the costume parade.

: Decorate your own marine life puppet and join the fun during the costume parade. Costume parade : Join costumed performers and aquatic puppets for a festive parade at 1 pm, 2 pm, and 3:30 pm.

: Join costumed performers and aquatic puppets for a festive parade at 1 pm, 2 pm, and 3:30 pm. Storytelling : Settle in for not-so-scary tales of the sea at 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, 2 pm, and 3 pm at the Discovery Room inside Playquarium.

: Settle in for not-so-scary tales of the sea at 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, 2 pm, and 3 pm at the Discovery Room inside Playquarium. Spooky Scavenger Hunt : Explore exhibits on a self-guided scavenger hunt throughout the aquarium to learn why creatures like moray eels, sharks, and piranha aren’t as frightening as they might seem.

: Explore exhibits on a self-guided scavenger hunt throughout the aquarium to learn why creatures like moray eels, sharks, and piranha aren’t as frightening as they might seem. Augusta Sea Lion’s Carnival of Aquatic Anomalies : Experience this one-of-a-kind show that challenges your misconceptions about mysterious aquatic animals, featuring puppet sea creatures at the Wildlife Theater at 12 pm and 3 pm.

: Experience this one-of-a-kind show that challenges your misconceptions about mysterious aquatic animals, featuring puppet sea creatures at the Wildlife Theater at 12 pm and 3 pm. Magic Shows: Enjoy aquatic-inspired magic at 10:30 am, 12:30 pm, and 2:30 pm.

It’s best to book tickets in advance, especially on weekends when the aquarium tends to fill up quickly. For more information, including tickets and parking passes, families can visit the New York Aquarium website.

Psst…Check Out 43 Halloween Events and Activities for Families Around NYC