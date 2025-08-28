Apple Picking Season in Westchester: 17 Great Places to Pick Your Own

Can you believe it? Apple picking season is upon us. And while the start of the school year isn’t always easy, there’s something special about fun fall activities like apple picking that makes this transition a little easier. These farms in Westchester (and the surrounding areas) offer fun experiences for kids of all ages with delicious apple cider donuts, rides, animal experiences, and, of course, apples! Check out our list below of the best places to pick apples in the area!

Westchester County Apple Picking

Pick-your-own apples at Harvest Moon & Orchard start in September and run until October. Enjoy beautiful views of the Hudson Valley and fall foliage, families will also love eating their signature warm apple cider donuts and enjoying a BBQ lunch with live music in the background. After apple picking, be sure to visit their on-site store for local produce, pies, breads, and fresh baked goods. Open every day from 9 am-5 pm (Orchard entrance closes at 4:15 pm). 130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, 914-485-1210

A family-operated story since 1828, families will love spending a day at Stuart’s for apple picking, a hayride, and shopping at its farm stand to purchase apple cider donuts and homemade pies. Apple picking is available from September 6th through November, from 10 am-5 pm. 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY, 914-245-2784

Wilkens opens for the season in August. The pick-your-own apple season starts August 30th and runs until mid-October, where you and your family can pick a variety of apples such as Gala, McIntosh, Baldwin, Golden Delicious, Crispin, and Fuji. Apple cider donuts, pies, loaf breads, strudels, brownies, and more are available for purchase at the on-site bakery. Pick-your-own hours are 10:30 am-4:30 pm from Wednesdays to Mondays. 1335 White Hill Road, Yorktown Heights, NY, 914-245-5111

Dutchess County Apple Picking

This farm offers Cortland, Gala, Calville Blanc D’Hiver, and Yarlington Mills for picking starting August 29th. 8 Crosby Lane, Rhinebeck, NY, 845-876-3231

Reservations are required before you pick at this popular farm. Families can pick from over 100 varieties of apples (depending on the month/when you visit). Apple picking starts at the end of August where you can find Earligold apples and Ginger Gold apples. In September, families can pick Fuji, Empire, Gala, Red Delicious, and more. However, their apple (and other fruit) offerings are constantly changing, so check out their website and social media pages before you visit. 9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell Junction, NY, 845-897-4377

Rose Hill Farm offers tons of apples for picking from late-August to mid-October. There is also an on-site market, a tap room, music and special events, and regular pop-ups throughout the season. Additionally, this family-owned farm utilizes holistic growing practices with a focus on plant and soil health. 14 Rose Hill Farm, Red Hook, NY, 845-758-4215

You can pick apples at this family-owned farm from late August to early October. Here you can find Red Rome, Stayman-Winesap, Jonamac, McIntosh, Gala, Red Delicious, and more. There are also four miles of farm trails for walking/exploring, and a family of goats behind the market that your kids will love feeding. 227 Pitcher Lane, Red Hook, NY, 845-758-1234

Find apples for picking from late-August to October at this farm. Varieties include Macintosh, Jonamac, Honey Crisp, Gala, Empire, Cortland, Red and Golden Delicious, Ida Red, Mutsu, Jonagold, Staymen, Northern Spy, Fuji, Rome, and Granny Smith. There is also a concession stand at the farm where you can get ice cream, apple cider donuts, milkshakes, and more. 306 Frozen Ridge Rd, Newburgh, NY, 845-562-4268

Apple picking starts at the end of August, where you can find Cameo, Cortland, Crimson Gold, Gala, Querina, Pink Lady, RubyFrost, SnapDragon, and many more. 15 Scism Road, Tivoli, NY, 845-756-5641

Rockland County Apple Picking

Dr. Lucy Virginia Meriweather Davies started a farm in Congers, NY, in 1891. Today, the fourth and fifth generations of the Davies Family continue the legacy, welcoming everyone to see the last family farm in Congers. Apple picking begins on August 3oth, and will be available from 10 am to 4:30 pm on both weekends and weekdays. With over 5,000 trees and 27 different apple varieties across 65 acres, visitors can rent picking poles for hard-to-reach apples. All orchard visitors must purchase an apple bag for their pickings. Families should note that apple picking is cash only. 306 NY-304, Congers, NY, 845-268-7020

Ulster County Apple Picking

Take a road trip to the Apple Hill Farm in New Paltz. The pick-your-own season starts on September 19th, Friday through Sunday, from 10 am- 5 pm. You can find McIntosh, Opalescent, Empire, Mutsu aka Crispin, and more. The farm store also sells apple cider and apple cider donuts, as well as offers hayrides. 124 Route 32 South, New Paltz, NY, 845-255-1605

The season at Hurd’s kicks off on August 29th. Apples at the farm include Ginger Gold, Paula Red, Empire, SnapDragon, and more. All apples must be picked in a Hurds Family Farm Bag that is purchased before you start. The farm also offers rides and attractions for kids, such as a cow train, obstacle course, hayride, corn maze. and a mini zip-line. 2187 State Route 32 Modena, NY, 845-883-7825

This orchard opens on August 30th. You and your family can find over 500 varieties of apples. Some types of apples include Gala, Honeycrisp, Empire, Cortland, and more. 69 Yankee Folly Road, New Paltz, NY, 845-255-0999

Apple picking at Kelder’s Farm runs from September 6th through November 2nd. Varieties include Ginger Gold, Jonamac, Honeycrisp, Empire, Rome, Crispin, and more. This farm is also known for its plethora of activities, where you can enjoy corn mazes and farm attractions. Some popular options include a jumping pillow, combined slides, and mini golf. Kelder’s Farms is also home to the World’s Largest Garden Gnome, which is sure to be super fun for some memorable family pictures. 5755 US Route 209, Kerhonkson, NY, 845-626-7137

Apple picking kicks off in early September at the Prospect Hill Orchards’ family of farms. Choose from three unique locations: the Homestead Farm, offering 15 acres of apple trees, a scenic pond, and a picnic area; the Hilltop Farm, known for its sweeping views and easily accessible apple rows; and Clarke’s Family Farm, a fully operating farm experience. Visitors can also enjoy tractor-pulled hayrides, a corn maze, and even try their hand at pressing fresh cider. 40 Clarkes Lane, Milton, NY, 845-795-2383

Surrounding Areas

The apple-picking season runs from late August to late November at Ochs Orchard. Families don’t need a reservation to pick. In addition to the apples, Ochs has an on-site farm market stocked with seasonal fruits and veggies and a stand where you can get homemade ice cream! 4 Ochs Lane, Warwick, NY, 845-986-1591

At Bishop Orchard, families can stop by during apple-picking season from late August to late October. While at Bishop Orchard’s, visit their farm market stocked with fresh produce, cheese, bakery items, and bulk staples. Families can also enjoy ice cream, cider, and wine. 1355 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT, (203) 453-2338

